ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

Australia’s Parliament resumes with pro-Palestinian protests and calls for Israel sanctions

By The Associated Press

Published

Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi holds a placard as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese walks in the Senate chamber for the opening of the 48th Federal Parliament at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.