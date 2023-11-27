Israel-Hamas truce will be extended for 2 more days, Qatar says

An agreement has been reached to extend the Israel-Hamas truce for another two days, the spokesman for Qatar's Foreign Ministry said Monday.

Qatar, along with Egypt, has been the key mediator in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The announcement comes on the final day of a four-day truce between the warring sides, as they were preparing for a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

On Sunday, Hamas freed 17 more hostages -- 14 Israelis and three Thais -- in a third exchange under the four-day truce. In turn, Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners.

Of the roughly 240 hostages captured by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel that ignited the war, 62 have been released, one was freed by Israeli forces and two were found dead inside Gaza.

Israel has said it would extend the ceasefire by one day for every 10 additional hostages released. Hamas has also said it hopes to extend the truce.

With the truce deal has come increased shipments of fuel and supplies into Gaza -- although aid groups say it's still barely enough to dent the needs of the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have endured weeks of Israeli siege and bombardment.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, roughly two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will press ahead with the war after the ceasefire expires. Some 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mostly during the initial incursion by Hamas. At least 77 soldiers have been killed in Israel's ground offensive.

Here's what's happening in the war:

FAMILY OF FREED 4-YEAR-OLD HOSTAGE SAYS SHE IS SAFE, BEING EVALUATED AT A HOSPITAL

A day after 4-year-old Israeli-American hostage Abigail Edan was released by Hamas, her family has given an update on the girl's well-being.

"Abigail is still being evaluated at Schneider Children's Medical Center, where she was taken immediately upon her release," the statement said.

The girl is "safe" and being looked after by her aunt, uncle and grandparents, the statement said. Her parents were killed in Hamas' Oct. 7 incursion into Israel.

MULTI-NATION TASK FORCE WILL CRACK DOWN ON HAMAS FUNDING

A multi-nation financial task force is working to crack down on funding for Hamas and other militant groups, U.S. officials said Monday.

Financial Intelligence Units in 13 western nations are looking to more effectively coordinate on financial intelligence and information sharing, and created the task force shortly after Hamas' Oct. 7 incursion into Israel, according to a U.S. Treasury statement.

The task force members emphasized "the importance of the private sector in achieving these goals, particularly in identifying and mitigating terrorists' use of the global financial system," the Treasury statement said.

The U.S. State Department designated Hamas a terrorist group in 1997. The European Union and other Western countries also consider it a terrorist organization.

Co-chaired by Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, and the U.S., the task force includes Australia, Canada, Estonia, France, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Switzerland and the U.K.

ELDERLY ISRAELI HOSTAGE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION A DAY AFTER RELEASE

The 84-year-old Israeli hostage Elma Avraham is still in critical condition a day after she was released from Hamas captivity and airlifted directly to a hospital, her doctors said Monday.

"If she wasn't brought to us yesterday, or if there was any delay in her arrival, her condition would have deteriorated further," Dr. Tzachi Slotsky, the deputy administrator of Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheba, said in a news conference.

Avraham's daughter, Tali Amano, said her mother left Gaza just "hours from death" with a body temperature of 28 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit). Avraham is currently intubated and sedated, but Amano was able to tell her mother beforehand of a new great-grandchild born while she was in captivity.

Amano said her mother had several chronic conditions that required regular medication, but her health was stable before she was kidnapped. She said the family met multiple times with the Red Cross, medications in hand, imploring the aid group to find a way to get the medications to her mother.

"We are so happy to see everyone who returned before her, waving and healthy, but my mother did not deserve to return this way, she was severely medically neglected," said Amano.

"We are here today to try to save who is still left," Amano told reporters, "so someone will be able to convince the Red Cross and all the women's organizations to act, so someone will raise their voices and ask: Why are you there? What are you doing?"

Responding to Avraham's comments, The International Committee of the Red Cross said Monday that they are currently unable to deliver medicine directly to hostages despite requests from family members.

"As soon as we would have the right to visit the hostages, we will be ready with the necessary medicines and other aid in hand to deliver," said ICRC Media Chief Jason Straziuso, in a brief statement shared with The Associated Press.

"We continue calling for access to the hostages, as we've done from Day 1, and we are ready to carry out those visits," he said. The statement did not offer details about what has prevented the organization from accessing hostages.

ELON MUSK VISITS A KIBBUTZ THAT WAS ATTACKED BY HAMAS

Elon Musk, who's been under fire over accusations of antisemitism flourishing on his social media platform X, paid a visit Monday to Israel, where he toured a kibbutz that was attacked last month by Hamas militants.

The billionaire and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the Kfar Azza kibbutz, which was stormed by Hamas militants on Oct. 7. Musk, wearing a protective vest and escorted by a phalanx of security personnel, used his phone to take photos or videos of the devastation, according to video released by Netanyahu's office.

Musk also was due to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Benny Gantz, a former defence minister who's now part of a special war Cabinet.

Government spokesperson Eylon Levy declined to say whether Musk was invited or came on his own. X, formerly known as Twitter, did not respond to a request for comment.

Israel's communications minister, Shlomo Karhi, posted on X earlier Monday about a deal that his ministry had reached with Musk's Starlink satellite internet company.

"As a result of this significant agreement, Starlink satellite units can only be operated in Israel with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications, including the Gaza Strip," Karhi wrote, without providing further details.

Musk responded on X this month to a user who accused Jews of hating white people and professing indifference to antisemitism by saying, "You have said the actual truth."

PALESTINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS TRUCE MUST BE EXTENDED

Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister Riad al-Malki says the pause in fighting that is about to expire in the Israel-Hamas war must be extended to avoid more deaths in Gaza.

"We have work so that this truce continues so that Israel does not continue attacking," al-Malki said Monday at a meeting of delegations from members of the European Union and countries from north Africa and the Middle East in Barcelona, Spain.

"The truce went into effect with 15,000 deaths. If we see the war resume, then the number of deaths will double because the concentration of the population is now twicefold," he said.

"The population of Gaza has concentrated in the south of Gaza," he said, speaking in Spanish. "So any attack that before killed one child will now kill two. That is why it is important to extend this truce."

Al-Malki is one of 42 representatives of different countries and territories attending the Union for the Mediterranean meeting, which is focused on the war that has raged since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

The pause in hostilities between Israel and Hamas continued Sunday with a third day of releases of hostages and Palestinian prisoners. It was scheduled for four days and neither side has made fully clear what comes after Monday.

FREED HOSTAGE WAS ABLE TO FLEE FROM CAPTORS FOR SEVERAL DAYS, AUNT SAYS

A 25-year-old Israeli-Russian hostage who was released from Gaza on Sunday night told family members he was able to flee from his captors and hide within Gaza for a few days before being recaptured, his aunt told Israeli public radio, Reshet B.

"He said he was taken by terrorists and they brought him into a building, but the building was destroyed (by Israeli bombing) and he was able to flee," Yelena Magid, the aunt of Roni Krivoi, said in an interview Monday.

"He was trying to get to the border, but I think because he didn't have the resources to know where he was and which direction to flee, he had some trouble," Magid said. She added that he told her in a phone conversation that he was able to hide himself for about four days before Gaza residents discovered him and returned him to Hamas captivity.

"One thing that gave us hope from the start is that he's a boy who's always smiling and he can figure things out in any situation," Magid said.

IN NORTH GAZAN TOWN, VIRTUALLY EVERY BUILDING IS DAMAGED

In the north Gazan town of Beit Hanoun, virtually every building has been damaged by the ongoing conflict, some entirely levelled and others ripped open.

Associated Press videos captured on Monday show the extent of the destruction as the planned four-day truce between Israel and Hamas enters its final 24 hours.

A handful of residents searched beneath the rubble for anything of use or value. The UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA's Beit Hanoun school was one of few buildings still standing, but with holes in its walls and roof, likely caused by missile or artillery fire.

The war-ravaged city has been largely abandoned after Israel called for Palestinians in northern Gaza to evacuate and head for the south.

UN EXPERTS CALL FOR A FULL INVESTIGATION OF ANY WAR CRIMES

Experts from the United Nations have called for full and independent investigations into any crimes committed by Israel and Hamas in their ongoing conflict.

The UN experts, Morris Tidball-Binz, special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions, and Alice Jill Edwards, special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, said in a joint statement in Geneva on Monday that "independent investigators must be given the necessary resources, support and access required to conduct prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into crimes allegedly committed by all parties to the conflict."

They urged all parties involved in the conflict to protect civilians, comply with their obligations under international law, and cooperate fully with investigations.

CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER TO LEAD SECURITY COUNCIL MEETING ON ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

China's top diplomat will travel to New York to lead a UN Security Council meeting on the war in Gaza on Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair the meeting, spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Monday. China currently holds the Security Council presidency.

"China hopes that by holding this high-level meeting, we can ... contribute to alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, realizing a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, protecting civilians and ultimately promoting a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue through a two-state solution," Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing.

The Chinese government has joined Arab states in calling for a ceasefire as Israel mounted counterattacks in response to the initial Hamas attack and taking of hostages. Hamas has released some hostages during a truce that began Friday in return for Israeli releases of Palestinian prisoners.

"The pace towards peace, no matter how small, should be encouraged, and the difficulty in protecting civilians, no matter how daunting, should be overcome," Wang Wenbin said of the hostage and prisoner releases. "We have repeatedly emphasized that violence cannot create real security and the use of force cannot bring lasting peace."

HEZBOLLAH WILL COMPENSATE LEBANESE WHOSE HOMES WERE DAMAGED BY ISRAEL, LAWMAKER SAYS

A senior Hezbollah legislator said Monday that the Iran-backed group will compensate Lebanese whose homes along the Lebanon-Israel border were damaged by Israeli shelling and strikes.

Hezbollah militants and Israeli troops have clashed along the border since Oct. 8, stoking fears that the Hamas-Israel war in the Gaza Strip will spill over into the rest of the region. Though the clashes have been intense, with both combatants and civilians killed on both sides, they have remained largely contained to areas near the border. Hezbollah was not officially a party to the four-day truce between Hamas and Israel that took effect Friday, but calm has largely prevailed on the Lebanon-Israel border since then.

"What we are offering those affected is money and the efforts and capabilities of Hezbollah, and that is part of our battle," said parliament member Hassan Fadlallah, who made the announcement at an event honouring a slain Hezbollah militant in the border town of Aita al-Shaab.

Fadlallah said the group surveyed most of the damaged areas in southern Lebanon, widely seen as a political and military stronghold for the group.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a monthlong war in 2006 that ended in a draw. Israel sees Hezbollah as its most direct threat and estimates that the group has about 150,000 precision-guided missiles pointed at it.

THAILAND SAYS THREE MORE THAI HOSTAGES HAVE BEEN RELEASED

Thailand's Foreign Ministry said Monday that three more Thai nationals have been released by Hamas, leaving 15 citizens still captive.

The ministry said the three were freed Sunday, the third batch of Thai hostages released so far under a ceasefire deal. This brought the total number of Thai hostages released to 17. The ministry said the three are undergoing health checks at a medical center in Israel.

It said it is working for the safe release of the remaining Thai hostages.

Thais were the single biggest group of foreigners taken hostage when Hamas seized about 240 people during its Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. Thais working in Israel are mostly employed as semi-skilled farm labourers at wages considerably higher than those they can earn at home.

PALESTINIAN PRISONERS RETURN TO A HERO'S WELCOME

Over three dozen Palestinian prisoners returned to a hero's welcome in the West Bank after being released by Israel in a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

The 39 young men, wearing gray prison garb, were welcomed Sunday by several hundred well-wishers in central Ramallah.

The crowd hoisted the men on their shoulders. Many waved victory signs and held green Hamas flags.

The release came hours after Hamas released 17 hostages it had been holding in the Gaza Strip.

It was the third of four planned swaps under a ceasefire deal that is set to expire on Monday.

JORDAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER WANTS EUROPEANS TO BACK CALLS FOR A PERMANENT CEASEFIRE

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi says he hopes a meeting of Mediterranean officials will help bridge a gap between Arab and European countries in calling for a humanitarian pause in Gaza to become a permanent ceasefire.

The fragile pause in hostilities between Israel and the Hamas militant group continued Sunday with a third straight day of hostages and Palestinian prisoners released. It was originally scheduled for four days and neither side has made fully clear what comes after Monday.

Safadi said the truce was holding up but that more effort was needed to reach at least 200 daily trucks bringing aid into the Gaza Strip, and for the pause in the fighting "to immediately develop into a permanent ceasefire."

The minister spoke to The Associated Press on the eve of Monday's Union for the Mediterranean gathering that will bring to Barcelona in northern Spain 42 delegations from Europe, the Middle East and northern Africa, many of them represented by their foreign ministers.

THREE MEN OF PALESTINIAN DESCENT ARE SHOT NEAR UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT

Three young men of Palestinian descent who were in Burlington, Vermont, for a Thanksgiving holiday gathering were shot and injured, one seriously, near the University of Vermont, police said.

The attack may have been a hate crime, authorities said.

Police were searching for the suspect after the attack Saturday evening near the UVM campus, Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said in a statement Sunday.

Two of the men were in stable condition and the other suffered "much more serious injuries," Murad said. The three, all age 20, were walking during a visit to the home of one of the victim's relatives when they were confronted by a white man with a handgun, police said.

The victims are of Palestinian descent and two are U.S. citizens and one is a legal resident. Two of the men were wearing the black-and-white Palestinian keffiyeh scarves, Murad said.