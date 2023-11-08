Israel-Hamas fight heats up in Gaza City, accelerating exodus of Palestinians to the south
Palestinians living in the heart of Gaza's largest city said Wednesday they could see and hear Israeli ground forces closing in from multiple directions, accelerating the exodus of thousands of civilians as food and water become scarce and urban fighting between Israel and Hamas heats up.
The Israeli army has not given specifics on troop movements as it presses its ground assault, vowing to crush Hamas after its deadly Oct. 7 assault inside Israel. But residents said Israeli forces had moved into inner neighborhoods of Gaza City amid intense bombardment all around the surrounding north.
Clashes took place within a kilometer (0.6 miles) of the territory's largest hospital, Shifa, which has become a focal point in the war.
The Israeli military says Hamas' main command center is located in and under the hospital complex and that senior leaders of the group are hiding there, using the facility as a shield.
Hamas and hospital staff deny the claim and say the military is making a pretext to strike it.
For Palestinians in Gaza, the hospital is a symbol of civilian suffering in the war. Like others, it has been overwhelmed by a constant stream of wounded and struggling as electricity and medical supplies run out. Tens of thousands of displaced people have been sheltering in and around the complex.
The Group of Seven wealthy industrial nations issued a statement Wednesday condemning Hamas and supporting Israel's right to self-defense. But the group also called for the "unimpeded" delivery of food, water, medicine and fuel, and for "humanitarian pauses" in the fighting.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has left open the possibility of small pauses to deliver aid, but has ruled out a broader cease-fire unless nearly 240 hostages taken by Hamas are freed.
"There are no limitations" on how long the war will last, Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's decision-making War Cabinet, said Wednesday.
Gantz acknowledged that Israel does not yet have a vision for the Gaza Strip after it destroys Hamas rule, but said it will include an Israeli security presence in the territory after the war -- a point that echoed comments earlier this week by Netanyahu, who said Israel would likely maintain security control of Gaza for an "indefinite period."
The prime minister's comments appear to have heightened U.S. concerns. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called for a united and Palestinian-led government for Gaza and the West Bank after the war ends, as a move toward Palestinian statehood.
The U.S. and Israel agree that the Hamas militant group cannot return to its rule of the Gaza Strip. But none of the ideas that Israeli officials have raised for Gaza's governance after the war have included independent Palestinian rule as a credible possibility.
Support for the war remains strong inside Israel, where the focus has been on the fate of the hostages.
ESCAPING THE NORTH
Over 70 per cent of Gaza's population of 2.3 million have already left their homes since the war began but the number fleeing the north has dramatically accelerated.
Throngs of people filled Salah al-Din Street, Gaza's main highway leading south. They appeared to be in greater numbers than Tuesday, when the U.N. said about 15,000 people streamed southward -- which in turn was triple the number the day before.
Families walked together, with men and women carrying young children or pushing the elderly on makeshift carts. Most had only a few belongings in backpacks. A few families rode on donkey carts, holding white flags as they approached Israeli tanks. Israel extended the daily window for them to use the road to five hours.
Israeli forces advancing from the northwest along the Mediterranean coast have been clashing with fighters inside Shati refugee camp, a dense neighborhood adjacent to Gaza City's center, two residents told The Associated Press. The past nights have seen heavy bombardment of Shati, which houses Palestinian families who fled from or were driven out of what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding its establishment.
Other troops entered Gaza City's Zeitoun district. One resident living near Shifa Hospital said he saw Israeli troops battling fighters on a street about 600 meters (yards) from the hospital.
"I'm hearing all kinds of horrible sounds. It is terrifying. There are intense airstrikes," he said. Both residents spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.
The Israeli army's chief spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said Wednesday the ground forces were deepening the offensive into Gaza City. The army said it killed one of Hamas' leading developers of rockets and other weapons, without saying where he was killed.
Israel is focusing its operations on the city, which was home to some 650,000 people before the war and where the military says Hamas has its central command and a labyrinth of tunnels.
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have heeded Israeli orders in recent weeks to flee to the south to get out of the way of the ground assault.
For tens of thousands believed to remain, desperation was increasing.
"We didn't have food or drinking water. ... They struck the bakeries. There is no life in Gaza," said Abeer Akila, a woman fleeing south with her family.
The trickle of aid entering Gaza from the south is largely barred from going north, which has been without running water for weeks. The U.N. aid office said the last functioning bakeries shut down Tuesday for lack of fuel, water and flour. Hospitals running low on supplies are performing surgeries without anesthesia.
Al-Quds Hospital has become completely cut off after all roads around it were bombed and has had to shut down most of its operations to ration fuel use. A convoy trying to bring medical supplies came under fire by Israeli forces and couldn't reach it, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. More than 14,000 displaced people are sheltering at the hospital, and bread supplies have run out, it said.
Majed Haroun, a teacher who remains in Gaza City, said women and children who lost families go door to door begging for food.
"No words can describe what we are experiencing," he said.
CONDITIONS LITTLE BETTER IN THE SOUTH
The new arrivals from the north are squeezing into homes with extended family or in U.N. schools-turned-shelters where hundreds of thousands are taking refuge. At one, 600 people must share a single toilet, according to the U.N. office.
Israeli strikes have continued in the southern zone. One on Wednesday hit a family house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, killing at least 18 people and wounding dozens of others, according to Iyad Abu Zaher, director of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where the dead and wounded were brought. He said the toll could rise as medics and first responders searched the rubble.
Hundreds of trucks carrying aid have been allowed to enter Gaza from Egypt since Oct. 21.
But "there is an ocean of needs in Gaza right now, and what's been getting in is a drop in the ocean. We need fuel, we need water, we need food, and we need medical supplies," Dominic Allen of the United Nations Population Fund said, speaking from the West Bank.
A month of relentless bombardment in Gaza since the Hamas attack has killed more than 10,500 Palestinians -- two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory. More than 2,300 others are believed to have been buried by strikes that in some cases have demolished entire city blocks.
More than 1,400 people have died in Israel since the start of the war, most of them civilians killed by Hamas militants during their incursion. Israel says 32 of its soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ground offensive began, and Palestinian militants have continued to fire rockets into Israel on a daily basis.
Israeli officials say thousands of Palestinian militants have been killed, and blame civilian deaths on Hamas, accusing it of operating in residential areas. Gaza's Health Ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its casualty reports.
The war has stoked wider tensions, with Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group trading fire along the border. More than 160 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank since the war began, mainly during violent protests and gunbattles with Israeli forces during arrest raids. Some 250,000 Israelis have been forced to evacuate from communities along the borders with Gaza and Lebanon.
------
Jeffery and Keath reported from Cairo. Associated Press writers Najib Jobain in Khan Younis; Samy Magdy in Cairo; and Amy Teibel in Jerusalem contributed to this report.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
'I feel that I'm born again': Canadian describes journey out of Gaza through Rafah border crossing
Hany Elbatnigi, one of the 75 Canadians who have successfully left Gaza through the Rafah border into Egypt, was in tears as he shared his story with CTV News Channel.
Colorado funeral home stockpiled bodies for 4 years, gave families remains that weren't their loved ones, police say
Colorado funeral home stockpiled bodies for four years, gave families remains that weren't their loved ones, police say.
NDP's Singh calls out 'climate delay Liberals, and climate deny Conservatives' as home heating motion defeated
A motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to permanently remove the GST from all forms of home heating was defeated Wednesday after the NDP failed to find support among any major party in the House of Commons.
No Canadians, foreign nationals crossed from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday: Global Affairs
The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt closed Wednesday, the federal government has confirmed, meaning no foreign nationals or Canadians were able to pass through.
'Canadians are hurting': Trudeau on rising tide of hate at home, need for Israel-Hamas humanitarian pause
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out the 'unacceptable' rise in hate surfacing in Canada amid the Israel-Hamas war, while pushing Wednesday for a humanitarian pause long enough to get 'back on track' towards a two-state solution. Trudeau also restated the Canadian government's calls for humanitarian pauses, amid continuing pushes for Canada to call for an immediate ceasefire.
Robert De Niro attends closing arguments in civil trial over claims by ex-VP, personal assistant
Robert De Niro looked on Wednesday as a lawyer for a woman who worked for him for over a decade urged a jury in closing arguments to award her millions of dollars for emotional distress and reputational harm because the actor discriminated and retaliated against her.
BoC's governing council split on whether interest rates need to rise further
Further interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada are very much still on the table as its governing council remains split on whether rates may need to rise further.
B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter now bound by terrorism peace bond
A judge has placed a terrorism peace bond on a British Columbia woman who was repatriated to Canada last year from a Syrian prison camp after she married an ISIS fighter.
Canada
-
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
-
Toronto police increase size of hate crime unit amid rise in reports of hate
Toronto police say they have increased the size of their hate crime unit in light of a rise in hate crime reports.
-
Trudeau to travel to San Francisco Nov. 15-17 to attend meeting of APEC leaders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to travel to San Francisco next week for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
-
'I feel that I'm born again': Canadian describes journey out of Gaza through Rafah border crossing
Hany Elbatnigi, one of the 75 Canadians who have successfully left Gaza through the Rafah border into Egypt, was in tears as he shared his story with CTV News Channel.
-
B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter now bound by terrorism peace bond
A judge has placed a terrorism peace bond on a British Columbia woman who was repatriated to Canada last year from a Syrian prison camp after she married an ISIS fighter.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador to launch basic income program for residents aged 60-64
Newfoundland and Labrador announced a poverty reduction plan today that includes a basic income program for residents aged 60-64 who are receiving social assistance.
World
-
U.S. launches airstrike on site in Syria in response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias
The U.S. launched an airstrike on a facility in eastern Syria linked to Iranian-backed militias, in retaliation for what has been a growing number of attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in the region for the past several weeks, the Pentagon said.
-
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
Three people have been charged with running a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
-
Caravan of 3,000 migrants blocks highway in southern Mexico
About 3,000 migrants from Central America, Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti on Wednesday blocked traffic on one of Mexico's main southern highways to demand transit or exit visas to reach the U.S. border.
-
House nears vote on censuring Rashida Tlaib over her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war
The House was nearing a showdown vote late Tuesday on whether to punish Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan -- the only Palestinian American in Congress -- for her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Suspect in custody in recent fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader
Police said a suspect was in custody Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader whose recent death had raised questions about whether it was motivated by antisemitism.
-
Mexican president wants to force private freight rail companies to schedule passenger service
Mexico's president announced Wednesday that he will require private rail companies that mostly carry freight to offer passenger service or else have the government schedule its own trains on their tracks.
Politics
-
NDP's Singh calls out 'climate delay Liberals, and climate deny Conservatives' as home heating motion defeated
A motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to permanently remove the GST from all forms of home heating was defeated Wednesday after the NDP failed to find support among any major party in the House of Commons.
-
'Canadians are hurting': Trudeau on rising tide of hate at home, need for Israel-Hamas humanitarian pause
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out the 'unacceptable' rise in hate surfacing in Canada amid the Israel-Hamas war, while pushing Wednesday for a humanitarian pause long enough to get 'back on track' towards a two-state solution. Trudeau also restated the Canadian government's calls for humanitarian pauses, amid continuing pushes for Canada to call for an immediate ceasefire.
-
Trudeau to travel to San Francisco Nov. 15-17 to attend meeting of APEC leaders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to travel to San Francisco next week for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
Health
-
'Blow it up and sell pieces off': Stakeholders react to UCP plan to revamp Alberta health-care system
If Alberta politicians are going to revamp administration of health care in the province, Alberta physicians want a seat at the table when the changes are being discussed and designed.
-
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
-
Syphilis cases in newborns in the U.S. skyrocketed in 2022. Health officials suggest more testing
Alarmed by yet another jump in syphilis cases in newborns, U.S. health officials are calling for stepped-up prevention measures, including encouraging millions of women of childbearing age and their partners to get tested for the sexually transmitted disease.
Sci-Tech
-
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labeling political ads that use AI-generated imagery
Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday.
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
Entertainment
-
Swifties 'manifesting' with candles and chants, for opportunity to buy Vancouver tickets
Taylor Swift fans will try just about anything to boost their odds of getting tickets to her Vancouver concerts, including “manifesting” visions of pre-sale codes in their email inbox.
-
Robert De Niro attends closing arguments in civil trial over claims by ex-VP, personal assistant
Robert De Niro looked on Wednesday as a lawyer for a woman who worked for him for over a decade urged a jury in closing arguments to award her millions of dollars for emotional distress and reputational harm because the actor discriminated and retaliated against her.
-
Disney reports sharp profit growth in the fourth quarter and an expansion of its cost-cutting drive
Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday reported sharp profit growth for its fiscal fourth quarter while announcing an expansion of its cost-cutting drive under returning CEO Bob Iger.
Business
-
BoC's governing council split on whether interest rates need to rise further
Further interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada are very much still on the table as its governing council remains split on whether rates may need to rise further.
-
Hydro One reports $357M Q3 profit, up from $307M a year earlier
Hydro One Ltd. reported a third-quarter profit of $357 million, up from $307 million a year ago.
-
Judging from the level of U.S. consumer complaints, air travel is getting worse
Air travel is getting worse, judging from the number of U.S. consumer complaints.
Lifestyle
-
Toe-to-toe beds and free cocktails: Inside Banff's redesigned Voyager Inn
A mainstay of Banff is preparing to reopen after undergoing a $30 million makeover.
-
FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss
A new version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro can be sold as a weight-loss drug, U.S. regulators announced Wednesday.
-
Adidas says it may write off remaining unsold Yeezy shoes after breakup with Ye
Adidas believes it may have to write off the remaining 300 million euros (US $320 million) worth of Yeezy shoes left unsold after it cut ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
Sports
-
Quebec girl invited by Real Madrid to play soccer in Spain
Eva Labrie Fabricio is about to live the dream of her lifetime after being invited to the Real Madrid international soccer camp.
-
Here's why Canadian non-binary youth avoid team sports, according to a B.C. study
A new study is shedding light on the barriers non-binary youth in Canada face when it comes to participating in team sports.
-
Netanyahu and Orban's close ties bring Israel's Euro 2024 qualifying matches to Hungary
Even before last month's Hamas attacks in Israel, the leader of Hungary had long promoted his country as the safest in Europe for Jews. Now the Israeli men's soccer team is taking his word and heading to a tiny Hungarian village as it prepares to play its remaining home games in the Euro 2024 qualifying tournament.
Autos
-
More Canadians are buying EVs but is there enough infrastructure to support the industry?
Electric vehicle sales in Canada has been increasing over the last several years but charging infrastructure and repair shops are adapting slower.
-
Car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
-
General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit is recalling all 950 of its cars to update software after it dragged a pedestrian to the side of a San Francisco street in early October.