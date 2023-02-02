Israel, Gaza militants exchange fire amid soaring tensions
Israel struck targets in the Gaza Strip early Thursday hours after Palestinian militants fired a rocket at Israel, the military said, the latest in an uptick of violence in the region.
Israeli aircraft struck a rocket production workshop in the Gaza Strip as well as a storage site used by a rocket production line. Late Wednesday, Israeli air defences intercepted a rocket from Gaza, the army said.
There were no reports of casualties from the rocket or the airstrikes and later Thursday the violence appeared to have subsided.
Also Thursday, Israeli media reported a 75-year-old man wounded in a Palestinian attack last year died from wounds sustained from the violence.
The exchange further raised tensions during a particularly bloody period in the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which in recent days has seen a deadly military raid in the West Bank and and a fatal Palestinian shooting attack outside a synagogue.
Last week, Gaza militants and Israel broke months of cross-border calm by exchanging rockets and airstrikes after Israel killed 10 Palestinians, most of them militants, in a military operation in the West Bank refugee camp of Jenin.
The latest friction point appeared to be over Palestinian prisoners held by Israel on security charges. Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, an ultranationalist and a senior member of the most right-wing government in Israel's history, has pledged even tougher treatment of the prisoners in recent days.
Ben-Gvir said rockets from Gaza won't stop him from implementing punitive policies against the prisoners. He called for an urgent Security Cabinet meeting to discuss the issue.
This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP Photo) Uncredited
In Palestinian society, prisoners are generally revered as heroes, with virtually every Palestinian family having had members jailed by Israel on security charges over the course of the decades-long conflict. Several thousand are locked up at any given time, with charges ranging from stone-throwing to deadly attacks on Israelis.
Israeli-Palestinian violence has spiked in recent days as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited with a call for calm.
Last week's army raid in the Jenin camp was followed by the shooting attack near the Jerusalem synagogue on Friday that killed seven and another Jerusalem shooting in which a 13-year-old Palestinian wounded two Israelis.
Since then, Israel has approved a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians.
The raids were sparked by a spate of Palestinian shooting attacks last spring. On Thursday, the death toll from those attacks rose to 20 after the 75-year-old man died following an extended stay in hospital. A total of 30 people were killed in Palestinian attacks last year.
Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem last year, making 2022 the deadliest year in those territories since 2004 according to a leading Israeli rights group.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
Dominic Barton says he had nothing to do with federal contracts awarded to McKinsey
Dominic Barton, the former global managing director of McKinsey & Company, says he had no involvement in federal contracts awarded to the firm in recent years.
Quebec woman shocked to find stolen Audi driven through Ontario mall in 'insane' robbery
A Quebec woman said she was very surprised to find her stolen Audi had been used in what’s being described as an “absolutely insane” Ontario mall robbery.
Shubenacadie Sam sees shadow, predicts six more weeks of winter
Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam has seen her shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.
Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street, new suspect photo released
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
Militant who killed 101 at Pakistan mosque wore uniform
A suicide bomber who killed 101 people at a mosque in northwest Pakistan this week had disguised himself in a police uniform and did not raise suspicion among guards, the provincial police chief said on Thursday.
New opera by Haitian-Canadian composer puts Black performers, stories in spotlight
When the opera 'La Flambeau' premieres next week in Montreal, Black performers will be front and centre in an artistic medium where they have historically been under-represented.
Ukrainian rescuers dig through rubble as Russia strikes civilian target
Top European Union officials arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for talks with Ukrainian officials as rescue crews dug through the rubble of an apartment building in eastern Ukraine struck by a Russian missile, killing at least three people and wounding about 20 others.
After Tyre Nichols funeral, Biden faces pressure on policing
In Washington progress on police brutality appears difficult, if not unlikely. Bipartisan efforts to reach an agreement on policing legislation stalled more than a year ago, and President Joe Biden ended up instead signing an executive order named for George Floyd, whose murder at the hands of Minneapolis police set off nationwide protests nearly three years ago.
Canada
-
Quebec woman shocked to find stolen Audi driven through Ontario mall in 'insane' robbery
A Quebec woman said she was very surprised to find her stolen Audi had been used in what’s being described as an “absolutely insane” Ontario mall robbery.
-
Shubenacadie Sam sees shadow, predicts six more weeks of winter
Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam has seen her shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Canada's health care crisis: Who's accountable, and how can we fix an overburdened system?
On CTVNews.ca and YouTube: Health journalist Avis Favaro joins our Trend Line podcast, for an in-depth episode dedicated to the growing crises facing the Canadian health-care system.
-
2 B.C. RCMP officers charged with manslaughter in Indigenous man's 2017 death
Two RCMP officers are accused of manslaughter in the 2017 death of an Indigenous man in Prince George, B.C., prosecutors announced Wednesday.
-
Food prices set to increase -- again -- as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores
Higher grocery prices are expected to hit stores across Canada soon as a blackout on price increases over the holiday season comes to an end.
-
Help still needed for Ukrainian refugees: Community organizers
Nearly a year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, community organizers say there is still work to be done to help the thousands of Ukrainian refugees looking to start a new life in Canada while coping with the hardships they've faced coming here.
World
-
Militant who killed 101 at Pakistan mosque wore uniform
A suicide bomber who killed 101 people at a mosque in northwest Pakistan this week had disguised himself in a police uniform and did not raise suspicion among guards, the provincial police chief said on Thursday.
-
Israel, Gaza militants exchange fire amid soaring tensions
Israel struck targets in the Gaza Strip early Thursday hours after Palestinian militants fired a rocket at Israel, the military said, the latest in an uptick of violence in the region.
-
Ukrainian rescuers dig through rubble as Russia strikes civilian target
Top European Union officials arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for talks with Ukrainian officials as rescue crews dug through the rubble of an apartment building in eastern Ukraine struck by a Russian missile, killing at least three people and wounding about 20 others.
-
Couple leave ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in
A couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel after arriving without a ticket for the child.
-
Israeli jets strike Hamas site in Gaza after rocket fired
Israeli aircraft carried out several raids at a militant site in the Gaza Strip early Thursday, the Israeli military said, hours after Palestinian militants fired a rocket into Israel's south, raising already heightened tensions under the country's new ultranationalist government.
-
North Korea warns of 'toughest reaction' to allies' drills
North Korea on Thursday threatened the 'toughest reaction' to the United States' expanding joint military exercises with South Korea to counter the North's growing nuclear weapons ambitions, claiming that the allies were pushing tensions to an 'extreme red line.'
Politics
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
-
Dominic Barton says he had nothing to do with federal contracts awarded to McKinsey
Dominic Barton, the former global managing director of McKinsey & Company, says he had no involvement in federal contracts awarded to the firm in recent years.
-
Candice Bergen, former interim Conservative leader, resigning from Parliament
Candice Bergen, the former interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, is resigning from Parliament.
Health
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Canada's health care crisis: Who's accountable, and how can we fix an overburdened system?
On CTVNews.ca and YouTube: Health journalist Avis Favaro joins our Trend Line podcast, for an in-depth episode dedicated to the growing crises facing the Canadian health-care system.
-
Finland ends infertility requirement for transgender people
Lawmakers in Finland approved amendments Wednesday that will make it substantially easier for people to change their legally recognized gender in the Nordic country.
-
Amid new standards, do you have a loved one in long-term care? Share your story
New guidelines on long-term care services by the Health Standards Organization say residents should receive at least four hours of direct care each day. If you or a loved one are living in long-term care, we want to hear from you.
Sci-Tech
-
After a radioactive capsule went missing in Australia, could the same happen in Canada?
After a tiny radioactive capsule went missing in the Australian outback, an expert in Canada says the likelihood of the same happening in this country is unlikely, given our strong regulations governing the handling of radioactive materials.
-
China says it successfully cloned 3 highly productive 'super cows'
Chinese scientists have successfully cloned three 'super cows' that can produce an unusually high amount of milk, state media reported, hailing it as a breakthrough for China's dairy industry to reduce its dependence on imported breeds.
-
Halifax university's technology to help U.S. find missing soldiers on ex-battlefields
An archeological team from Saint Mary's University will travel to France this summer to use ground-penetrating radar and other technology to assist a United States defence agency recover and identify military personnel missing since the Second World War.
Entertainment
-
New opera by Haitian-Canadian composer puts Black performers, stories in spotlight
When the opera 'La Flambeau' premieres next week in Montreal, Black performers will be front and centre in an artistic medium where they have historically been under-represented.
-
Actor Ryan Reynolds surprises students during tour of Toronto college
Canadian Actor Ryan Reynolds dropped by a Toronto college on Wednesday, surprising students in the midst of a school project.
-
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, George Michael among Rock Hall nominees
Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, Sheryl Crow and the late George Michael are the 2023 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, reflecting a mix of country, soul, hip-hop, metal, pop, rap-rock and grunge.
Business
-
Shell profit doubles to record as war drives up energy costs
Global energy giant Shell said Thursday that its annual profits doubled to a record high last year as oil and natural gas prices soared after Russia invaded Ukraine. London-based Shell Plc posted adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for 2022 in its financial results for the final three months of the year.
-
Türkiye slams West for security warnings 'harming' tourism
Türkiye on Thursday slammed a group of Western countries which temporarily closed down their consulates in Istanbul over security concerns, accusing them of waging 'psychological warfare"' and attempting to wreck Türkiye's tourism.
-
Food prices set to increase -- again -- as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores
Higher grocery prices are expected to hit stores across Canada soon as a blackout on price increases over the holiday season comes to an end.
Lifestyle
-
Canada Post honours Chloe Cooley with stamp for Black History Month
As Black History Month gets underway, Canada Post has unveiled a new stamp honouring Chloe Cooley, a young Black woman who was known to challenge her enslavement in the late 18th century.
-
Prying eyes: Neighbours win privacy feud with U.K. Tate Modern art gallery
The U.K. Supreme Court says people who live in glass houses have a right to privacy too.
-
$31-million lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton, largest win ever in the Maritimes
Atlantic Lottery says someone in Cape Breton has a record-breaking, multimillion-dollar winning lottery ticket.
Sports
-
Hockey team of preteen Ukrainian refugees arrives in Quebec City for tournament
A team of preteen Ukrainian refugees that have been scattered across Europe by war arrived Wednesday in Quebec City, where they'll get the chance to compete in a renowned hockey tournament.
-
John Herdman says while he has got job offers, he is staying on as Canada coach
John Herdman is staying put. After a morning of speculation fuelled by a New Zealand report that the Canada men's soccer coach had agreed to take over the 105th-ranked All Whites, Herdman and Canada Soccer put out the fire with a statement Wednesday.
-
Griner's return, free agency raises charter flight concerns
Brittney Griner's return to the WNBA this summer after being traded in a dramatic prisoner swap in December with Russia has collided with free agency, creating potential travel complications for the league out of safety concerns for her.
Autos
-
Edmunds: Why you need winter tires
A good winter tire will always outperform an all-season tire in snowy, icy driving conditions and be the safer alternative. Edmunds' experts explain the importance of winter tires and offer advice on when to use them and how much you should pay.
-
U.S. Justice Department seeks Tesla automated driving documents
The U.S. Justice Department has requested documents from Tesla related to its Autopilot and 'Full Self-Driving' features, according to a regulatory filing.
-
Will Europe's ban on Russian diesel hike global fuel prices?
Europe is taking another big step toward cutting its energy ties with Russia, banning imports of diesel fuel and other products made from crude oil in Russian refineries. The European Union ban takes effect Feb. 5 following its embargo on coal and most oil from Russia.