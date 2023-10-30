Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals
Israeli troops and armour pushed deeper into northern and central Gaza on Monday, as the UN and medical staff warned that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.
Video obtained by the Associated Press showed an Israeli tank and bulldozer in central Gaza blocking the territory's main north-south highway, which the Israeli military earlier told Palestinians to use to escape the expanding ground offensive.
When asked whether forces had positioned on the road, Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said "we expanded our operations" but would not comment on specific deployments.
The video shows a car approaching an earth barrier across the road, where a tank is parked behind a small building. The car stops and turns around. As it heads away, the tank appears to open fire, and an explosion engulfs the car.
The journalist who was filming the scene from another car races away in terror, screaming, "Go back! Go back!" at an approaching ambulance and other vehicles. The Gaza Health Ministry later said three people were killed in the struck car.
The Israeli advances put their forces on both sides of Gaza City and the surrounding areas of northern Gaza, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a "second stage" of the war ignited by Hamas' brutal Oct. 7 incursion. Casualties on both sides are expected to rise sharply as Israeli forces and Palestinian militants battle in dense residential areas.
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain in the north and would no longer be able to escape if the north-south highway is blocked. Around 117,000 displaced people are staying in hospitals in northern Gaza, alongside thousands of patients and staff, hoping they will be safe from strikes, according to UN figures.
Most residents heeded Israel's orders to flee to the southern part of the besieged territory, but many stayed in part because Israel has also bombarded targets in so-called safe zones.
The death toll among Palestinians passed 8,000, mostly women and minors, the Gaza Health Ministry said. The toll is without precedent in decades of Israeli-Palestinian violence. More than 1.4 million people in Gaza have fled their homes.
Over 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during Hamas' initial attack, also an unprecedented figure.
Israeli forces appeared to be driving deeper into Gaza from the north. Video released Monday by the military showed armoured vehicles moving among buildings and soldiers taking positions inside a house.
Hagari said additional infantry, armoured, engineering and artillery units had entered Gaza and the operations would continue to "expand and intensify," though Israel has stopped short of calling its operations an all-out invasion.
The military said Monday that overnight its troops had killed dozens of militants who attacked from inside buildings and tunnels. It said that in the last few days, it had struck more than 600 militant targets, including weapons depots and anti-tank missile launching positions. The reports of targeting could not be independently confirmed.
Hamas' military wing said its militants clashed with Israeli troops who entered the northwest Gaza Strip with small arms and anti-tank missiles. Palestinian militants have continued firing rockets into Israel, including toward its commercial hub, Tel Aviv.
Also Sunday, the largest convoy of humanitarian aid yet -- 33 trucks -- entered southern Gaza from Egypt. Relief workers say the amount is still far less than what is needed in the territory, where the population of 2.3 million people has been running low on food, water, medicine and fuel after weeks under Israeli siege.
On Saturday, crowds of people broke into four UN facilities and took food supplies in what the U.N called a sign that civil order was starting to break down amid increasing desperation.
Israel's siege has pushed Gaza's infrastructure nearly to collapse. With no central power for weeks, hospitals are struggling to keep emergency generators running to operate incubators and other life-saving equipment. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, has been trying to keep water pumps and bakeries running. Last week, UN officials said hunger was growing.
The increase in aid trucks came after U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized to Netanyahu "the need to immediately and significantly" increase the entry of humanitarian aid, the U.S. said.
Israel also opened two water lines in southern Gaza within the past week, according to the Israeli military body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs. The Associated Press could not independently verify that either line was functioning.
Communications were restored to most of Gaza's 2.3 million people Sunday more than a day without phone and internet services.
Meanwhile, crowded hospitals in northern Gaza came under growing threat. Strikes hit near Gaza City's Shifa and Al Quds hospitals and the Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza in recent days, the UN and residents said Monday.
All 10 hospitals operating in northern Gaza have received evacuation orders in recent days, the UN's office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs said. Staff have refused to leave, saying evacuation would mean death for patients on ventilators.
Tens of thousands of civilians are sheltering in Shifa Hospital, the territory's largest. Israel accuses Hamas of having a secret command post beneath the hospital but has not provided much evidence. Hamas denies the allegations.
Strikes hit within 50 meters (yards) of Al Quds Hospital after it received two calls from Israeli authorities on Sunday ordering it to evacuate, the Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service said. Some windows were blown out, and rooms were covered in debris. It said 14,000 people are sheltering there
Israel says it targets Hamas fighters and infrastructure and that the militants operate among civilians, putting them in danger.
The military escalation has increased domestic pressure on Israel's government to secure the release of 239 hostages seized by Hamas fighters during the Oct. 7 attack.
Hamas says it is ready to release all hostages if Israel releases all of the thousands of Palestinians held in its prisons. Desperate family members of the Israeli captives met with Netanyahu on Saturday and expressed support for an exchange. Israel has dismissed the Hamas offer.
"If Hamas does not feel military pressure, nothing will move forward," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told families of the hostages Sunday.
The fighting has raised concerns that the violence could spread across the region. Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah have engaged in daily skirmishes along Israel's northern border.
In the West Bank, Israel said its warplanes carried out airstrikes Monday against militants clashing with its forces in the Jenin refugee camp, the scene of repeated Israeli raids. Hamas said four of its fighters were killed there. As of Sunday, Israeli forces and settlers have killed 115 Palestinians, including 33 minors, in the West Bank, half of them during search-and-arrest operations, the UN said.
The Israeli military said early Monday that its aircraft hit military infrastructure in Syria after rockets from there fell in open Israeli territory. Syrian opposition groups said strikes destroyed three trucks entering eastern Syria from Iraq, and soon after Iranian-backed militias fired rockets at U.S. positions in Syria.
Roughly 250,000 Israelis have been evacuated from their homes because of violence along the border with Gaza and the northern border with Lebanon, according to the Israeli military.
------
Magdy reported from Cairo, and Keath reported from Athens. Associated Press writers Julia Frankel and Amy Teibel in Jerusalem contributed to this report.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, ending strike
Unifor said it has reached a tentative deal with Stellantis, ending a strike by Canadian autoworkers shortly after it began.
Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from Israel
Hundreds of people on Sunday stormed into the main airport in Russia's Dagestan region and onto the landing field to protest the arrival of an airliner from Tel Aviv, Israel, Russian news agencies and social media reported.
Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals
Israeli troops and armour pushed deeper into northern and central Gaza as the UN and medical staff warned that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.
Carbon price could be 'off the table' by the next election after rollback for heating oil: Liberal strategist
In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.
FIFA bans Luis Rubiales of Spain for 3 years for kiss and misconduct at Women's World Cup final
FIFA banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years on Monday for misconduct at the Women's World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony.
American hockey player dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29.
Wrong distance takes women's walk race athletes to mistaken record at Pan Am Games
Peru's Kimberly Garcia thought she set the world record in the women's 20 kilometers walk race at the Pan American Games. She later found out she didn't.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
American-Canadian 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry has died, an antisemitic riot broke out in Russia's Dagestan region, and St. Lawrence Seaway workers have reached an agreement. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, ending strike
Unifor said it has reached a tentative deal with Stellantis, ending a strike by Canadian autoworkers shortly after it began.
-
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
-
Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: 'Military actions don't solve anything'
The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance of bringing his mother safely home.
-
Cybersecurity incident takes down Toronto Public Library website, public computers
The Toronto Public Library said it is actively addressing a cybersecurity incident in a statement issued Sunday.
-
'A devastating situation': Canadian woman loses 18 family members in Gaza, while others unreachable
A woman with family in the Gaza Strip says she doesn't know if she will see any of her relatives again as communication becomes limited due to a blackout there amid the three-week war between Israel and Hamas.
-
Carbon price could be 'off the table' by the next election after rollback for heating oil: Liberal strategist
In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.
World
-
4 people, including 2 students, shot near Atlanta college campus
Four people, two of them students, were shot Sunday near Georgia State University's Atlanta campus.
-
12 people die in a plane crash in the Brazilian Amazon
Twelve people aboard a small aircraft died in a crash Sunday morning in Brazil's Amazon region.
-
Ukrainian officials say Russian shelling killed a 91-year-old woman in a 'terrifying night'
Russian shells struck residential areas of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, killing a 91-year-old woman in what a local official described Monday as a 'terrifying night' in the 20-month war that shows no signs of ending.
-
Explosive device blows up at convention centre in south India killing at least one and wounding 36
An explosive device blew up at a convention centre in southern India killing at least one person and wounding 36 others Sunday, authorities said.
-
Court arguments on blocking Trump from the presidential ballot under the 'insurrection' clause begin
The campaign to use the U.S. Constitution's 'insurrection' clause to bar former President Donald Trump from running for the White House again enters a new phase this week as hearings begin in two states on lawsuits that might end up reaching the U.S. Supreme Court.
-
French government says 9 people detained after violent attack on Lyon soccer team buses
French police have detained nine people and are searching for other suspects after a violent attack on buses carrying the Lyon soccer team and fans left coach Fabio Grosso with a head injury and forced the postponement of its game at Marseille, the interior minister said Monday.
Politics
-
Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.
-
Sikh independence vote takes place in B.C. amid Canada-India tensions
Thousands of Sikh voters are expected to turn out today in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey, to vote in an unofficial referendum at the centre of Canada's ongoing tensions with India.
-
Federal government to match donations for aid to Gaza, West Bank civilians
The Canadian government will match donations made to the group Humanitarian Coalition as part of its campaign to help Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.
Health
-
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
-
How your seasonal chores count toward your fitness goals
Seasonal chores are functional exercises that can burn more calories than some traditional fitness activities. In fact, raking leaves can burn more calories in an hour than a brisk walk or weight training session.
-
Doctors say we need the updated COVID-19 shot. So why haven't we heard more about it?
Doctors say it's vital to get the new version of the vaccine because it offers protection against the subvariant driving a current rise in COVID-19 cases and also because most Canadians are well past the six-month mark when immunity fades after previous shots or infections.
Sci-Tech
-
Is life on 'scorching wasteland' Venus possible? Scientists say maybe there once was
Researchers discovered Venus' tectonic plate shift happened at the same time as Earth's, raising questions about whether life on the planet existed at some point.
-
Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and will sign an executive order to address his concerns
President Joe Biden on Monday will sign a sweeping executive order to guide the development of artificial intelligence -- requiring industry to develop safety and security standards, introducing new consumer protections and giving federal agencies an extensive to-do list to oversee the rapidly progressing technology.
-
8 billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Astronomers have detected a mysterious blast of radio waves that have taken 8 billion years to reach Earth. The fast radio burst is one of the most distant and energetic ever observed.
Entertainment
-
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
-
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom 'Night Court,' dies at 80
Richard Moll, a character actor who found lasting fame as an eccentric but gentle giant bailiff on the original "Night Court" sitcom, has died. He was 80.
Business
-
Oil prices could reach 'uncharted waters' if the Israel-Hamas war escalates, the World Bank says
The World Bank reported Monday that oil prices could be pushed into "uncharted waters" if the violence between Israel and Hamas intensifies, which could result in increased food prices worldwide.
-
Young Canadians more anxious about debt, more likely to miss a bill payment: Equifax
Equifax Canada says young Canadians are more anxious about their personal debt and more likely to have missed a bill payment this year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, ending strike
Unifor said it has reached a tentative deal with Stellantis, ending a strike by Canadian autoworkers shortly after it began.
Lifestyle
-
Maritime photographers chase vibrant fall colours
Some people chase storms. In the Maritimes right now photographers, videographers and drone pilots are chasing the fall colours.
-
Canadians split down the middle on handing out Halloween candy: survey
Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided.
-
'Tombstone tourists' find the beauty and joy in cemetery visits
Until she left for college, film historian Karie Bible spent almost her entire childhood living next to a cemetery. Other kids may have traded creepy stories about cemeteries or swore they’re haunted, but Bible was convinced of their value.
Sports
-
FIFA bans Luis Rubiales of Spain for 3 years for kiss and misconduct at Women's World Cup final
FIFA banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years on Monday for misconduct at the Women's World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony.
-
French government says 9 people detained after violent attack on Lyon soccer team buses
French police have detained nine people and are searching for other suspects after a violent attack on buses carrying the Lyon soccer team and fans left coach Fabio Grosso with a head injury and forced the postponement of its game at Marseille, the interior minister said Monday.
-
Afghanistan wins the toss, sends Sri Lanka in to bat at Cricket World Cup
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss Monday and sent Sri Lanka in to bat first in a Cricket World Cup game between two teams even on competition points.
Autos
-
UAW and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal as union adds strike at Tennessee GM factory
Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.
-
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.
-
Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers
The United Auto Workers union said Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough toward ending the nearly six-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers.