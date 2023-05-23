Israel demolishes home of Palestinian behind Tel Aviv attack that killed one

Palestinians inspect the ruins of the home of a Hamas militant that was demolished by Israeli troops in the West Bank village of Naalin, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Palestinians inspect the ruins of the home of a Hamas militant that was demolished by Israeli troops in the West Bank village of Naalin, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social