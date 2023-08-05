Israel arrests 2 settlers after deadly rampage on a village leaves 1 Palestinian dead

Mourners carry the body of Qusai Matan, 19, during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. On Friday the Palestinian Health Ministry said that armed Israeli settlers had entered the West Bank village of Burqa and shot and killed 19-year-old Qusai Matan. The Israeli military said it had received reports that Matan died as a result of settlers shooting toward Palestinians in the village and said it's investigating. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) Mourners carry the body of Qusai Matan, 19, during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. On Friday the Palestinian Health Ministry said that armed Israeli settlers had entered the West Bank village of Burqa and shot and killed 19-year-old Qusai Matan. The Israeli military said it had received reports that Matan died as a result of settlers shooting toward Palestinians in the village and said it's investigating. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social