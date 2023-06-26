Israel approves plans for thousands of new settlement homes defying White House's calls for restraint

This file photo shows a part of new housing projects in the West Bank Israeli settlement of Givat Ze'ev, Monday, June 18, 2023. Israel’s far-right government on Monday, June 26, 2023, approved plans to build thousands of new homes in the occupied West Bank — a move that threatened to worsen increasingly strained relations with the United States. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, File) This file photo shows a part of new housing projects in the West Bank Israeli settlement of Givat Ze'ev, Monday, June 18, 2023. Israel’s far-right government on Monday, June 26, 2023, approved plans to build thousands of new homes in the occupied West Bank — a move that threatened to worsen increasingly strained relations with the United States. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Princess Diana's famous 'black sheep' sweater is going up for auction

Princess Diana left behind a vast style legacy, and soon enthusiasts will be able to bid for one of her most famous looks. The celebrated "black sheep" sweater first worn by Lady Diana Spencer at a polo match in 1981, will headline Sotheby’s Fashion Icons auction in New York and online between August 31 and September 14.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social