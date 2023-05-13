Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza trade fire; 3 Palestinians killed in West Bank incidents
Israel and Palestinian militants unleashed salvos of fire for a fifth day on Saturday, with the Islamic Jihad militant group launching dozens more rockets and the Israeli military pounding targets inside the Gaza Strip.
Missile shrapnel from a Palestinian rocket that slammed into an agricultural community in Israel's southern Negev desert severely wounded two Palestinians from Gaza in their 40s who had been working in Israel. Another 36-year-old man was moderately wounded, Israeli medics said. There were no immediate reports of casualties Saturday from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, where so far 34 Palestinians have been killed, at least 14 of them civilians, according to Palestinian health officials. Over 147 have been wounded.
In a reminder of the combustible situation in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military raided the Balata refugee camp near the northern city of Nablus, sparking a firefight that killed two Palestinians. In a separate incident near the northern city of Jenin, Israeli police said they shot and killed a suspected Palestinian assailant who ran toward soldiers wielding a knife.
Meanwhile, hopes for an imminent cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad were fading as the Israeli military Saturday bombed an apartment belonging to Islamic Jihad commander Mohammed Abu Al Atta, among other targets including rocket launchers, it said.
Islamic Jihad militants fired a barrage of rockets toward southern Israel, where tens of thousands of Israelis were instructed to remain close to safe rooms and bomb shelters. Hundreds of residents near the border were evacuated to hotels farther north.
Islamic Jihad promised a further onslaught. "As assassinations and the bombing of apartments and safe houses continue, the Palestinian resistance will renew its rocket fire ... to emphasize the continuation of the confrontation," the group said. Mortar shells fired by Palestinian militants crashed into the Erez crossing between Gaza and Israel, the Israeli civil defense body said, sharing footage of a fiery explosion at the main passageway into Israel.
Israeli officials told media that Egyptian-led efforts to broker a cease-fire were still underway but that Israel has ruled out the conditions presented by Islamic Jihad in the talks. Israel has said only that quiet will be answered with quiet, while Islamic Jihad has been reportedly pressing Israel to agree to halt targeted assassinations, among other demands. If the rocket fire continues from Gaza, Israeli officials told local media, "the strikes (on Gaza) will continue and intensify."
The hostilities erupted on Tuesday when Israel targeted and killed three senior Islamic Jihad commanders who it said were responsible for firing rockets toward the country last week. At least 10 civilians, including women, young children and uninvolved neighbors were killed in those initial strikes, which drew regional condemnation.
Over the past few days, Israel has conducted more airstrikes, killing other senior Islamic Jihad commanders and destroying their command centers and rocket-launching sites. On Friday, Israel killed Iyad al-Hassani, an Islamic Jihad commander who had replaced a leader of the group's military operations killed in a Tuesday airstrike.
On Saturday, Palestinians ventured out to assess the damage wrought by Israeli warplanes and salvage whatever they could. One man carefully pulled documents out from under the rubble. Another carried away a mattress.
Four homes in densely populated residential neighborhoods were reduced to dust in the pre-dawn attacks. The Israeli military alleged the targeted homes belonged to or were used by Islamic Jihad militants. The residents denied the army's claims and said they had no idea why their homes were targeted.
"We have no rocket launching pads at all. This is a residential area," said Awni Obaid, beside the debris of what was his three-story house in the central town of Deir al-Balah.
The nearby house of his relative, Jehad Obaid, was also leveled. He had been standing some hundred meters away when his apartment was bombed.
"I felt like vomiting because of the dust," he said. "This is extraordinary hatred. They claim they don't strike at children, but what we see is craziness, destruction."
Islamic Jihad has retaliated by firing a thousand rockets toward southern and central Israel. On Friday, the group escalated its assaults and fired rockets toward Jerusalem, setting off air raid sirens in the Israeli settlements south of the contested capital.
Most of the rockets have fallen short or been intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system. But a rocket on Thursday penetrated missile defenses and sliced through a house in the central city of Rehovot, killing an 80-year-old woman and wounding several others.
Hamas, the larger militant group that has controlled Gaza since seizing power in 2007, has praised Islamic Jihad's strikes but remained on the sidelines, according to Israeli military officials, limiting the scope of the conflict.
As the de facto government held responsible for the abysmal conditions in the blockaded Gaza Strip, Hamas has recently tried to keep a lid on its conflict with Israel. Islamic Jihad, on the other hand, a more ideological and unruly militant group wedded to violence, has taken the lead in the past few rounds of fighting with Israel.
On Saturday, the deadly Israeli raid into the Balata refugee camp turned the focus of the conflict back to the long-simmering West Bank. Residents said that Israeli forces besieged a militant hideout, sharing footage of a large explosion and smoke billowing from the crowded camp. Ejected bullet casings littered the alleys. Blood soaked the streets. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the two as 32-year-old Said Mesha and 19-year-old Adnan Araj. At least three other Palestinians were wounded in the raid, the latest of near-daily Israeli arrest operations against suspected militants in the territory.
The Israeli military said the targeted apartment harbored militants who had planned attacks against Israeli soldiers and manufactured improvised explosive devices. It said the blast and fire erupted after Israeli security forces detonated explosives inside the hideout. The two Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces opened fire on a group of gunmen who were shooting at them, the military said.
Israeli-Palestinian fighting has surged in the West Bank under Israel's most right-wing government in history. Since the start of the year, 111 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, at least half of them affiliated with militant groups, according to a tally by The Associated Press -- the highest death toll in some two decades. In that time, 20 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks on Israelis.
------
DeBre reported from Jerusalem
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Body of slain OPP officer to leave Ottawa via procession to Rockland, Ont.
The body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller will leave Ottawa Saturday in a 37-kilometre procession to Rockland, Ont., east of the capital.
'Very scary': Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officer
A Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
Liberal strongholds under threat, ballot and leadership support slipping: Nanos tracking
The federal Conservatives have widened their lead over other parties when it comes to ballot support and leadership, with the minority Liberals now threatened in areas that were strongholds for them in the previous election, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
Productivity killer: This workplace distraction ranked worst by Microsoft
How much work do you actually do in a day? A new report from Microsoft shows workers spend more time on emails, meetings and chats than doing the rest of their jobs.
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei leaves Canada after expulsion: source
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei has left Canada, days after the Liberal government moved to expel him over allegations he was involved in efforts to intimidate a Conservative member of Parliament.
Most Canadians would seek a new job if their pay was regularly delayed, survey finds
A new survey conducted by Angus Reid for the National Payroll Institute has found that the majority of Canadians are would seek another job if they encounter regular pay delays and inaccuracies.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: In Alberta, will 'good enough' be good enough for Rachel Notley and the NDP?
In his column about the Alberta election for CTVNews.ca, former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi says NDP Leader Rachel Notley may be popular and admired by many -- but she must run a "perfect" campaign in order to beat Danielle Smith and the UCP.
Panthers eliminate Maple Leafs from NHL playoffs in five games
The Maple Leafs are out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Peloton recalls faulty seat posts on more than 100,000 bikes in Canada
Peloton is recalling the seat posts on more than 100,000 exercise bikes sold in Canada due to the risk of them breaking during use.
Canada
-
Body of slain OPP officer to leave Ottawa via procession to Rockland, Ont.
The body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller will leave Ottawa Saturday in a 37-kilometre procession to Rockland, Ont., east of the capital.
-
Haiti at risk of famine as farmers kidnapped, 'extremely bad' hunger fuels tumult
Even as Canadian aid feeds thousands, the United Nations is warning that Haiti's political chaos is putting the country at risk of famine, as farmers get kidnapped and the desperate turn to vigilante justice against gangsters.
-
'Very scary': Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officer
A Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
-
Privacy commissioner appeals Federal Court decision in Facebook case
The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada is appealing a recent decision by the Federal Court, which sided with Facebook in a case tied to the Cambridge Analytica affair.
-
Man shot after ramming B.C. RCMP vehicle, injuring officer
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after an officer shot a man who the RCMP say drove into a police vehicle at the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment, injuring an officer.
-
B.C. man charged with sexual assault at University of Utah dorm room
A University of Utah diver has been arrested and charged with raping a young woman in her dorm room during the first week of the school year last fall.
World
-
China and Russia are increasing their military collaboration, Japan's foreign minister warns
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed concern Saturday about Russian and Chinese military cooperation in Asia and said the security situation in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region was indivisible since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
-
Germany announces US$3 billion military aid package for Ukraine before possible Zelenskyy visit
Germany will provide Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros (US$3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition, the government said Saturday.
-
Kansas governor vetoes measures to aid anti-abortion centers, limit health officials' power
Kansas' Democratic governor on Friday vetoed Republican legislation that would have provided a financial boost to anti-abortion pregnancy centers and prevented officials fighting outbreaks of contagious diseases from prohibiting public gatherings or ordering infected people to isolate themselves.
-
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, telling the pontiff it was a 'great honor.' The meeting on Saturday comes during the Ukrainian's visit to Rome, where he also met with Italian officials. The pontiff has previously offered his efforts to try to end the war that Russia began with its invasion of Ukraine a year ago. Neither side immediately gave details of the talks.
-
Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza trade fire; 3 Palestinians killed in West Bank incidents
Israel and Palestinian militants unleashed salvos of fire for a fifth day on Saturday, with the Islamic Jihad militant group launching dozens more rockets and the Israeli military pounding targets inside the Gaza Strip.
-
Former Trump prosecutor mostly mum before Congress on details of hush-money investigation
An ex-prosecutor who once oversaw Manhattan's investigation of former President Donald Trump declined to substantively answer questions at a closed-door deposition Friday of the House Judiciary Committee, according to a Republican lawmaker in the meeting. The prosecutor and his boss said he was merely abiding by grand jury rules.
Politics
-
Liberal strongholds under threat, ballot and leadership support slipping: Nanos tracking
The federal Conservatives have widened their lead over other parties when it comes to ballot support and leadership, with the minority Liberals now threatened in areas that were strongholds for them in the previous election, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
-
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei leaves Canada after expulsion: source
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei has left Canada, days after the Liberal government moved to expel him over allegations he was involved in efforts to intimidate a Conservative member of Parliament.
-
Military referred 93 sexual offence cases to civilian police, 64 under investigation
The military says it has referred 93 cases of criminal sexual offences to civilian police since December 2021, and 64 of the cases are under investigation.
Health
-
Portugal to ban smoking in most places, restrict tobacco sales
Portugal's government on Thursday presented legislation to extend a ban on smoking to outdoor areas including covered terraces and to restrict tobacco sales, as it hopes to raise a tobacco-free generation by 2040.
-
Mpox no longer a global emergency, WHO says
The World Health Organization said Thursday that the global outbreak of mpox, which initially baffled experts when the smallpox-related disease spread to more than 100 countries last year, is no longer an international emergency, after a dramatic drop in cases in recent months.
-
Federally regulated workplaces will soon provide menstrual products for free
Federally regulated workplaces are expected to begin offering free menstrual products to workers starting in mid-December.
Sci-Tech
-
Stuck antenna freed on Jupiter-bound spacecraft
A crucial radar antenna on a European spacecraft bound for Jupiter is no longer jammed.
-
Canadians perceive food as cheaper when price is expressed as per pound rather than per kilogram: study
Researchers from Concordia University found in several experiments that consumers falsely believe products are cheaper when the price per pound is emphasized rather than the price per kilogram.
-
Efforts underway to improve internet access in Nunavut
Several projects are underway to improve internet access in Nunavut, which has long been slow, unreliable and costly for many residents.
Entertainment
-
Montreal singer La Zarra competing for France at Eurovision
She's glamorous, she's bold, and she's a born-and-raised Montrealer. Singer La Zarra is representing France at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, aiming for the nation's first win in 46 years.
-
Vatican experts uncovering gilded glory of Hercules statue struck by lightning
Scaffolding in a niche of the Vatican Museums' Round Hall conceal from view the work of restorers who are removing centuries of grime from the largest known bronze statue of the ancient world: the gilded Hercules Mastai Righetti.
-
Scabby the Rat gives bite to union protests, but is he at the tail end of his relevancy?
For decades, a giant, inflatable rat with beady eyes, sharp teeth and a pustule-covered belly has loomed over union protests, drawing attention to various labor disputes.
Business
-
Before Musk picked Yaccarino as Twitter CEO, she challenged him on policies, and his own tweets
On Friday, Elon Musk announced that NBC Universal's Linda Yaccarino will serve as the new CEO of Twitter. Yaccarino is a longtime advertising executive credited with integrating and digitizing ad sales at NBCU. Her challenge now will be to woo back advertisers that have fled Twitter since Musk acquired it last year for US$44 billion.
-
G7 finance leaders vow to contain inflation, strengthen supply chains but avoid mention of China
The Group of Seven's top financial leaders united Saturday in their support for Ukraine and their determination to enforce sanctions against Russia for its aggression but stopped short of any overt mention of China.
-
Peloton recalls faulty seat posts on more than 100,000 bikes in Canada
Peloton is recalling the seat posts on more than 100,000 exercise bikes sold in Canada due to the risk of them breaking during use.
Lifestyle
-
Most Canadians would seek a new job if their pay was regularly delayed, survey finds
A new survey conducted by Angus Reid for the National Payroll Institute has found that the majority of Canadians are would seek another job if they encounter regular pay delays and inaccuracies.
-
Why Mother's Day is the most hated day in the restaurant industry
Mother's Day is one of the busiest days for the American restaurant industry. It also has a reputation among waiters and restaurant staff as one of the most grueling days on the calendar.
-
Michelin-star meals on the edge of space offered for US$130,000
Eating a Michelin-star-level meal on the "edge of space" could be a reality next year, if French company Zephalto has its way.
Sports
-
Roglic gains time on Stage 8 of Giro; Healy wins with solo breakaway
Primoz Roglic launched the first significant attack of the Giro d'Italia in Saturday's undulating eighth stage and gained 14 seconds on overall rival Remco Evenepoel.
-
Darlington Preview: Ross Chastain learning to handle role as NASCAR villain
Ross Chastain thinks things went too far last week in punching Noah Gragson in the pits at Kansas. However, the NASCAR points leader says he feels more comfortable in his growing role as the Cup series' reigning bad boy.
-
Jokic slow-walks Nuggets into NBA final four with methodical, unselfish approach
After leading the Denver Nuggets to a series-clinching shellacking of the Phoenix Suns, Nikola Jokic planned to unwind this weekend by watching his beloved horses race in Europe and getting in some much-needed daddy-daughter time in the pool with 20-month-old Ognjena.
Autos
-
Tennessee company refuses U.S. request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
A Tennessee company is heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request that millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators be recalled.
-
Tesla to recall 1.1 million cars in China over potential safety risks, Chinese regulator says
Tesla will recall more than 1.1 million cars in China due to potential safety risks, the country's top market regulator said on Friday.
-
Toyota: Data on more than 2 million vehicles in Japan were at risk in decade-long breach
A decade-long data breach in Toyota's much-touted online service put some information on more than 2 million vehicles at risk, the Japanese automaker said Friday.