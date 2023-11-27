Israel and Hamas prepare for fourth swap as mediators seek to extend ceasefire
Israel and Hamas are preparing for a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, as mediators seek to extend a ceasefire in Gaza that is set to expire after Monday.
On Sunday, Hamas freed 17 more hostages -- 14 Israelis and three Thais -- in a third exchange under the four-day truce. In turn, Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners.
Of the roughly 240 hostages captured by Hamas in its Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel that ignited the war, 62 have been released, one was freed by Israeli forces and two were found dead inside Gaza.
Israel has said it would extend the ceasefire by one day for every 10 additional hostages released. Hamas has also said it hopes to extend the truce, which was mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.
With the truce deal has come increased shipments of fuel and supplies into Gaza -- though aid groups say it's still barely enough to dent the needs of the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have endured weeks of Israeli bombardment.
More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, roughly two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will press ahead with the war after the ceasefire expires. Some 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mostly during the initial incursion by Hamas. At least 77 soldiers have been killed in Israel's ground offensive.
Here's what's happening in the war:
PALESTINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS TRUCE MUST BE EXTENDED
Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister Riad al-Malki says the pause in fighting that is about to expire in the Israel-Hamas war must be extended to avoid more deaths in Gaza.
"We have work so that this truce continues so that Israel does not continue attacking," al-Malki said Monday at a meeting of delegations from members of the European Union and countries from north Africa and the Middle East in Barcelona, Spain.
"The truce went into effect with 15,000 deaths. If we see the war resume, then the number of deaths will double because the concentration of the population is now twicefold," he said.
"The population of Gaza has concentrated in the south of Gaza," he said, speaking in Spanish. "So any attack that before killed one child will now kill two. That is why it is important to extend this truce."
Al-Malki is one of 42 representatives of different countries and territories attending the Union for the Mediterranean meeting, which is focused on the war that has raged since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7.
The pause in hostilities between Israel and Hamas continued Sunday with a third day of releases of hostages and Palestinian prisoners. It was scheduled for four days and neither side has made fully clear what comes after Monday.
UN EXPERTS CALL FOR A FULL INVESTIGATION OF ANY WAR CRIMES
Experts from the United Nations have called for full and independent investigations into any crimes committed by Israel and Hamas in their ongoing conflict.
The UN experts, Morris Tidball-Binz, special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions, and Alice Jill Edwards, special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, said in a joint statement in Geneva on Monday that "independent investigators must be given the necessary resources, support and access required to conduct prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into crimes allegedly committed by all parties to the conflict."
They urged all parties involved in the conflict to protect civilians, comply with their obligations under international law, and cooperate fully with investigations.
CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER TO LEAD SECURITY COUNCIL MEETING ON ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
China's top diplomat will travel to New York to lead a UN Security Council meeting on the war in Gaza on Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair the meeting, spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Monday. China currently holds the Security Council presidency.
"China hopes that by holding this high-level meeting, we can ... contribute to alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, realizing a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, protecting civilians and ultimately promoting a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue through a two-state solution," Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing.
The Chinese government has joined Arab states in calling for a ceasefire as Israel mounted counterattacks in response to the initial Hamas attack and taking of hostages. Hamas has released some hostages during a truce that began Friday in return for Israeli releases of Palestinian prisoners.
"The pace towards peace, no matter how small, should be encouraged, and the difficulty in protecting civilians, no matter how daunting, should be overcome," Wang Wenbin said of the hostage and prisoner releases. "We have repeatedly emphasized that violence cannot create real security and the use of force cannot bring lasting peace."
HEZBOLLAH WILL COMPENSATE LEBANESE WHOSE HOMES WERE DAMAGED BY ISRAEL, LAWMAKER SAYS
A senior Hezbollah legislator said Monday that the Iran-backed group will compensate Lebanese whose homes along the Lebanon-Israel border were damaged by Israeli shelling and strikes.
Hezbollah militants and Israeli troops have clashed along the border since Oct. 8, stoking fears that the Hamas-Israel war in the Gaza Strip will spill over into the rest of the region. Though the clashes have been intense, with both combatants and civilians killed on both sides, they have remained largely contained to areas near the border. Hezbollah was not officially a party to the four-day truce between Hamas and Israel that took effect Friday, but calm has largely prevailed on the Lebanon-Israel border since then.
"What we are offering those affected is money and the efforts and capabilities of Hezbollah, and that is part of our battle," said parliament member Hassan Fadlallah, who made the announcement at an event honouring a slain Hezbollah militant in the border town of Aita al-Shaab.
Fadlallah said the group surveyed most of the damaged areas in southern Lebanon, widely seen as a political and military stronghold for the group.
Israel and Hezbollah fought a monthlong war in 2006 that ended in a draw. Israel sees Hezbollah as its most direct threat and estimates that the group has about 150,000 precision-guided missiles pointed at it.
THAILAND SAYS THREE MORE THAI HOSTAGES HAVE BEEN RELEASED
Thailand's Foreign Ministry said Monday that three more Thai nationals have been released by Hamas, leaving 15 citizens still captive.
The ministry said the three were freed Sunday, the third batch of Thai hostages released so far under a ceasefire deal. This brought the total number of Thai hostages released to 17. The ministry said the three are undergoing health checks at a medical center in Israel.
It said it is working for the safe release of the remaining Thai hostages.
Thais were the single biggest group of foreigners taken hostage when Hamas seized about 240 people during its Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. Thais working in Israel are mostly employed as semi-skilled farm labourers at wages considerably higher than those they can earn at home.
SIX TEENAGERS GO ON TRIAL IN THE 2020 BEHEADING OF A FRENCH TEACHER
Six teenagers go on trial Monday in Paris for their alleged roles in the beheading of a teacher who showed caricatures of the prophet of Islam to his class, a killing that led authorities to reaffirm France's cherished rights of expression and secularism.
Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher, was killed on Oct. 16, 2020, near his school in a northwest Paris suburb by an 18-year-old of Chechen origin who had become radicalized. The attacker was in turn shot dead by police.
Paty's name was disclosed on social media after a class debate on free expression during which he showed caricatures published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which triggered a newsroom massacre by extremists in January 2015.
PALESTINIAN PRISONERS RETURN TO A HERO'S WELCOME
Over three dozen Palestinian prisoners returned to a hero's welcome in the West Bank after being released by Israel in a ceasefire deal with Hamas.
The 39 young men, wearing gray prison garb, were welcomed Sunday by several hundred well-wishers in central Ramallah.
The crowd hoisted the men on their shoulders. Many waved victory signs and held green Hamas flags.
The release came hours after Hamas released 17 hostages it had been holding in the Gaza Strip.
It was the third of four planned swaps under a ceasefire deal that is set to expire on Monday.
JORDAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER WANTS EUROPEANS TO BACK CALLS FOR A PERMANENT CEASEFIRE
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi says he hopes a meeting of Mediterranean officials will help bridge a gap between Arab and European countries in calling for a humanitarian pause in Gaza to become a permanent ceasefire.
The fragile pause in hostilities between Israel and the Hamas militant group continued Sunday with a third straight day of hostages and Palestinian prisoners released. It was originally scheduled for four days and neither side has made fully clear what comes after Monday.
Safadi said the truce was holding up but that more effort was needed to reach at least 200 daily trucks bringing aid into the Gaza Strip, and for the pause in the fighting "to immediately develop into a permanent ceasefire."
The minister spoke to The Associated Press on the eve of Monday's Union for the Mediterranean gathering that will bring to Barcelona in northern Spain 42 delegations from Europe, the Middle East and northern Africa, many of them represented by their foreign ministers.
THREE MEN OF PALESTINIAN DESCENT ARE SHOT NEAR UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Three young men of Palestinian descent who were in Burlington, Vermont, for a Thanksgiving holiday gathering were shot and injured, one seriously, near the University of Vermont, police said.
The attack may have been a hate crime, authorities said.
Police were searching for the suspect after the attack Saturday evening near the UVM campus, Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said in a statement Sunday.
Two of the men were in stable condition and the other suffered "much more serious injuries," Murad said. The three, all age 20, were walking during a visit to the home of one of the victim's relatives when they were confronted by a white man with a handgun, police said.
The victims are of Palestinian descent and two are U.S. citizens and one is a legal resident. Two of the men were wearing the black-and-white Palestinian keffiyeh scarves, Murad said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel and Hamas look to extend ceasefire on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
International mediators were pressing to extend a ceasefire in Gaza that has halted the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades but is set to expire after Monday, as Israel and Hamas prepared for a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Police arrest suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near University of Vermont
Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of three young men of Palestinian descent who were attending a Thanksgiving holiday gathering near the University of Vermont campus Saturday evening.
What's Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself
In an age of deepfakes and post-truth, as artificial intelligence rose and Elon Musk turned Twitter into X, the Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is "authentic."
Poor Inuit housing 'direct result of colonialism': federal housing advocate
A federal housing advocate is accusing every level of government in Canada of failing to uphold the Inuit's right to housing -- and therefore denying their human rights.
Rescuers attempt manual digging to free 41 Indian workers trapped for over 2 weeks in tunnel
Authorities in India said on Monday they were set to begin manual digging of what they hoped was the final phase of rescuing the 41 construction workers trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel in the country's north for over two weeks.
Court document claims Meta knowingly designed its platforms to hook kids, reports say
Facebook parent Meta Platforms deliberately engineered its social platforms to hook kids and knew -- but never disclosed -- it had received millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram but only disabled a fraction of those accounts, according to a newly unsealed legal complaint described in reports.
Air Transat's 2,100 flight attendants adopt strike mandate
The union representing 2,100 flight attendants at Air Transat says workers have voted to approve a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.
Poland's president is to swear in a government expected to last no longer than 14 days
Poland's president is swearing in a government Monday expected to last no longer than 14 days, a tactical maneuver that allows the conservative Law and Justice party to hang onto power a bit longer -- and make more appointments to state bodies.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas begins, the federal government confirms there's no evidence of terrorism in the Rainbow Bridge vehicle blast, and Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Canada
-
Police investigate vandalism at Jewish school in Montreal, firebombing incident
Montreal police say they are investigating an act of vandalism found at a Jewish school in Saint-Laurent. They are also looking into an attempted firebombing at a Jewish institution.
-
Snow squalls with up to 35 cm of snow expected across central Ontario
The first significant snow storms of the season are expected later today through Tuesday across central and northern Ontario.
-
Number of people using Ontario food banks rose 38 per cent last year: report
A report released today indicates the number of people who used Ontario food banks went up 38 per cent last year, which it says is the largest single-year increase recorded by the province's food bank network.
-
Air Transat's 2,100 flight attendants adopt strike mandate
The union representing 2,100 flight attendants at Air Transat says workers have voted to approve a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow to speak as interim report for 'new deal' due
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow will hold a joint news conference late Monday morning.
-
'Tears of joy': Family with Toronto connections part of hostages released by Hamas
As a fragile truce between Hamas and Israel leads to more exchanges, friends and family of the released hostages are breathing a sigh of relief around the world—including in Toronto.
World
-
Police arrest suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near University of Vermont
Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of three young men of Palestinian descent who were attending a Thanksgiving holiday gathering near the University of Vermont campus Saturday evening.
-
Rescuers attempt manual digging to free 41 Indian workers trapped for over 2 weeks in tunnel
Authorities in India said on Monday they were set to begin manual digging of what they hoped was the final phase of rescuing the 41 construction workers trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel in the country's north for over two weeks.
-
Poland's president is to swear in a government expected to last no longer than 14 days
Poland's president is swearing in a government Monday expected to last no longer than 14 days, a tactical maneuver that allows the conservative Law and Justice party to hang onto power a bit longer -- and make more appointments to state bodies.
-
Representatives of European and Arab countries meet in Barcelona to discuss Israel-Hamas war
Delegations from European Union member states and Middle Eastern and north African countries are meeting Monday in Barcelona, Spain, to discuss the crisis in Gaza, where a fragile pause in fighting is set to expire.
-
Elon Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow
Elon Musk, who's been under fire over accusations of antisemitism flourishing on his social media platform X, paid a visit Monday to Israel, where he toured a kibbutz that was attacked last month by Hamas militants and was set to meet with top leaders.
-
North Korea restores border guard posts as tensions rise over its satellite launch, Seoul says
North Korea is restoring front-line guard posts that it had dismantled during a previous period of inter-Korean rapprochement, South Korea's military said Monday, after animosities spiked between the rivals over the North's recent spy satellite launch.
Politics
-
Projected deficits in fall economic statement 'modest,' allows government to 'invest in Canadians': Freeland
Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland insists her government’s latest fall economic statement is in line with its 2015 election promise to run 'modest' deficits and 'invest in Canadians.'
-
Special interlocutor 'waiting' for MP bill criminalizing residential school denialism
Canada's justice minister is considering options raised by the independent adviser on unmarked graves, who says Indigenous leaders want Canada to move on criminalizing residential school denialism.
-
Exclusive
Exclusive India cooperating with U.S. investigation but not Canada's due to difference in evidence shared, high commissioner says
India’s high commissioner to Canada says his government is cooperating with an American investigation into an alleged thwarted assassination attempt, but not Canada’s investigation into the June killing of a Sikh leader in B.C., because of a disparity between the information both countries have shared in their probes.
Health
-
Official start of flu season will likely be declared this week: PHAC
Flu season is just around the corner, according to new data from the Public Health Agency of Canada’s FluWatch reprort.
-
One person dead, 63 confirmed cases in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says one person has died after a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
-
China says a surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
A surge in respiratory illnesses across China that has drawn the attention of the World Health Organization is caused by the flu and other known pathogens and not by a novel virus, the country's health ministry said Sunday.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk visits Israel to meet top leaders as accusations of antisemitism on X grow
Elon Musk, who's been under fire over accusations of antisemitism flourishing on his social media platform X, paid a visit Monday to Israel, where he toured a kibbutz that was attacked last month by Hamas militants and was set to meet with top leaders.
-
Court document claims Meta knowingly designed its platforms to hook kids, reports say
Facebook parent Meta Platforms deliberately engineered its social platforms to hook kids and knew -- but never disclosed -- it had received millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram but only disabled a fraction of those accounts, according to a newly unsealed legal complaint described in reports.
-
November’s full beaver moon will shine bright this weekend
November’s full moon, known as the beaver moon, will shine bright in the night sky starting Sunday, offering a dazzling sight to behold.
Entertainment
-
'Hunger Games' feasts, 'Napoleon' conquers but 'Wish' doesn't come true at Thanksgiving box office
The Walt Disney Co.'s "Wish" had been expected to rule the Thanksgiving weekend box office, but moviegoers instead feasted on leftovers, as "The Hunger Games: Songbirds and Snakes" led ticket sales for the second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Marty Krofft, of producing pair that put 'H.R. Pufnstuf' and the Osmonds on TV, dies at 86
Marty Krofft, a TV producer known for imaginative children's shows such as "H.R. Pufnstuf" and primetime hits including "Donny & Marie" in the 1970s, has died in Los Angeles, his publicist said. Krofft was 86.
-
Winner of the Booker Prize for fiction set to be announced in London
The winner of the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction will be announced on Sunday. If bookmakers are right, the victorious writer will be named Paul.
Business
-
Air Transat's 2,100 flight attendants adopt strike mandate
The union representing 2,100 flight attendants at Air Transat says workers have voted to approve a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.
-
Buyer beware: porch piracy set to ramp up with holiday season fast approaching
A recent FedEx survey shows porch thefts have risen over the last two years, with 28 per cent of respondents reporting they've had packages stolen by so-called porch pirates in the past. That compares to 24 per cent of respondents in 2022 and 20 per cent in 2021.
-
Turned down for a loan, business owners look to family and even crowdsourcing to get money to grow
Among the many challenges small businesses face as they try to grow these days, getting a loan is right near the top.
Lifestyle
-
What's Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself
In an age of deepfakes and post-truth, as artificial intelligence rose and Elon Musk turned Twitter into X, the Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is "authentic."
-
In the U.S., Hmong 'new year' recalls ancestral spirits while teaching traditions to new generations
For the annual fall renewal of her shaman spirit, Mee Vang Yang will soon ritually redecorate the tall altar in her living room where she keeps her father's ring-shaped shaman bells.
-
'It's a miracle': Missing B.C. cat found after almost 7 months far from home
A cat named Mucky has been reunited with his Vancouver Island family after being missing since May.
Sports
-
Canada wins five medals on final day of Parapan Am Games in Santiago
Canada capped the Parapan American Games with five medals Sunday for a total of 52. Canada's team of 135 athletes competing in 14 sports claimed nine gold, 15 silver and 28 bronze overall in Santiago, Chile.
-
Sinner leads Italy to its first Davis Cup title in nearly 50 years with 2-0 win over Australia
Jannik Sinner capped his perfect week by leading Italy to its first Davis Cup title in nearly five decades.
-
Canada to host South Korea in 2024 Davis Cup qualifier
Canada will host South Korea at a to-be-determined location for the 2024 Davis Cup qualifiers from Feb. 2-4, Tennis Canada announced Sunday.
Autos
-
Honda recalls select Accords and HR-Vs over missing piece in seat belt pretensioners
Honda is recalling select 2023-2024 Accord and HR-V vehicles due to a missing piece in the front seat belt pretensioners, which could increase injury risks during a crash.
-
Buyers worldwide go for bigger cars, erasing gains from cleaner tech. EVs would help
The negative impact on the climate from passenger vehicles, which is considerable, could have dropped by more than 30 per cent over the past decade if not for the world's appetite for large cars, a new report from the Global Fuel Economy Initiative suggests.
-
Nissan will invest US$1.4 billion to make EV versions of its best-selling cars at its U.K. factory
Nissan will invest US$1.4 billion to update its factory in northeast England to make electric versions of its two best-selling cars, a boost for the British government as it tries to revive the country's ailing economy.