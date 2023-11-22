Israel and Hamas agree on truce to free hostages in swap, raising hopes of halting war in Gaza
Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day cease-fire in the war in Gaza -- a breakthrough that will facilitate the release of dozens of hostages held by militants as well as Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, and bring a large influx of aid to the besieged territory, officials said Wednesday.
The truce raised hopes of eventually winding down the war, which was triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 rampage into southern Israel. Now in its seventh week, the conflict has levelled vast swaths of Gaza, fueled a surge of violence in the occupied West Bank, and stirred fears of a wider conflagration across the Middle East.
The Persian Gulf nation of Qatar announced the deal, and Egypt's state-run Qahera TV channel said the truce would take effect at 10 a.m. local time (0800 GMT) Thursday. Both countries have played a key role in mediating between Israel and Hamas.
Fifty hostages will be freed in stages, in exchange for the release of what Hamas said would be 150 Palestinian prisoners. Both sides will let go women and children first, and the supply of humanitarian aid flowing into the besieged territory will be ramped up.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would resume the war after the truce and keep fighting "until we achieve all our goals," including the destruction of Hamas' fighting and governing abilities and the return of all hostages.
Residents in Gaza City said the fighting there intensified overnight into Wednesday, with gunfire, heavy artillery and airstrikes in central neighbourhoods. "Apparently they want to advance before the truce," said Nasser al-Sheikh, who is sheltering with relatives in the city.
Hamas continued firing rockets at Israel throughout the day, without causing casualties.
A DIPLOMATIC BREAKTHROUGH
The announcement capped weeks of indirect, stop-and-go negotiations to free some of the roughly 240 hostages taken by Hamas and other militants during their Oct. 7 raid. Hamas, which seized power in Gaza from rival Palestinian forces in 2007, is considered a terrorist group by Israel and the West.
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the deal, saying Netanyahu committed to supporting an "extended pause." Several nations, including Britain, France, China and Russia, also welcomed the agreement.
Qatar's prime minister and top diplomat, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said he hoped the deal would eventually lead to a permanent cease-fire and "serious talks" on resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel said that the truce would be extended an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed by Hamas. The International Committee of the Red Cross said it can assist with any release.
Israel's Justice Ministry published a list of 300 prisoners eligible to be let out as part of the deal, mainly teenagers detained over the past year for rock-throwing and other minor offences. Under Israeli law, the public has 24 hours to object to any release.
The Israeli military says it has detained more than 1,850 Palestinians in the West Bank since the war began, mostly suspected Hamas members. More than 200 Palestinians have been killed there, mainly during battles triggered by army raids, and attacks by Jewish settlers have surged, deepening Palestinian despair.
WILL THE WAR RESUME?
The drawn-out process of releasing hostages will force Israel to rein in its offensive and could ultimately mean it ends the war without achieving its goal of crushing Hamas. The devastation has already galvanized international criticism of Israel, and even the U.S., its closest ally, has expressed concern about the heavy toll on Gaza's civilians.
An airstrike overnight hit a residential building in the southern town of Khan Younis, killing 17 people, including children, said Ahmad Balouny, a relative of the deceased. An Associated Press reporter saw the bodies of two children pulled from the rubble, one of them badly burned.
In northern Gaza, about 60 bodies and 200 people wounded by heavy fighting were brought into the Kamal Adwan Hospital overnight, hospital director Dr. Ahmed al-Kahlout told Al-Jazeera television on Wednesday. He said the hospital is using cooking oil to keep its generator running.
The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza said 128 bodies were brought in overnight after nearby strikes, more than double the number that arrived Tuesday night.
Despite the heavy toll on Palestinian civilians, Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar will likely present the release of the prisoners -- seen by most Palestinians as heroes resisting occupation -- as a major achievement, and declare victory if the war ends.
Hamas said hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian aid -- including fuel -- would be allowed to enter Gaza, and that Israeli aircraft would limit their operations during the cease-fire.
The war erupted in early October, when several thousand Hamas militants broke through Israel's formidable defenses and poured into the south, killing at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking scores more captive. Israel responded with weeks of devastating airstrikes on Gaza, followed by a ground invasion.
More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed during the Israeli offensive, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory. It does not differentiate between civilians and militants, though some two-thirds of the dead have been identified as women and minors.
The ministry said that as of Nov. 11 it had lost the ability to count the dead because of the collapse of large parts of the health system, but believes the number has risen sharply since then. Some 2,700 people are missing and believed buried under rubble.
Over 1.7 million Palestinians have been displaced in the war, and many, if not most, will be unable to return home because of the vast damage in the north and the continued presence of Israeli troops there.
The war has also led to severe shortages of food, medicine and other basics throughout the territory. Israel cut off all fuel imports at the start of the war, causing a territory-wide power blackout.
DEAL COULD DIVIDE ISRAELIS
The return of hostages could lift spirits in Israel, where their plight has gripped the country. Families of the hostages -- who include babies and older adults -- have staged mass demonstrations to pressure the government to bring them home.
But they could also find themselves divided as some hostages are freed and others not.
Ofri Bibas Levy, whose brother, sister-in-law and two nephews -- aged 4 and 10 months -- are among the captives, said the deal puts the families in an "inhumane" situation.
"Who will be released, who won't? Will the kids be freed? Will they be freed with their mothers or not?" she asked The Associated Press before the deal was announced. "No matter which way it happens, there will still be families that will remain worried and sad and angry."
Two American women and a child are on a list of people expected to be released, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC News' "Today" show, but he cautioned that officials are waiting to see who is actually freed.
Hamas will meanwhile get a chance to regroup after suffering heavy losses. Israeli troops and tanks are expected to remain in place, despite the risks of being stationary behind enemy lines.
Israel claims to have killed thousands of Hamas fighters and destroyed parts of the group's tunnel system. But Israeli officials acknowledge much of Hamas' infrastructure remains intact. The military says 68 soldiers have been killed in ground operations.
------
Goldenberg reported from Tel Aviv, Israel, and Magdy from Cairo. Associated Press reporters Najib Jobain in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip; Wafaa Shurafa in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip; Melanie Lidman in Jerusalem and Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Darlene Superville in Washington contributed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian MP in Israel praises hostage deal, says aid could flow into Gaza
There is hope more Canadians will soon be able to leave the Gaza Strip, after Qatar announced a truce-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas that would bring a four-day halt in fighting in the devastating six-week war.
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
Humpback whale that washed up on Sable Island hadn't been seen in 30 years
A humpback whale that beached on Sable Island was last seen 30 years ago.
KISS cancels Ottawa show moments before opening
Rock and roll band KISS has cancelled its Ottawa show at the Canadian Tire Centre because a member of the band party is ill.
A frugal man died with a secret: he was a multimillionaire. What's more, he gave it all away
Geoffrey Holt died earlier this year with a secret: He was a multimillionaire. And what's more, he gave it all away to this community of 4,200 people.
LATEST UPDATES Timing for the Israel-Hamas pause in fighting to be announced in the next 24 hours
A ceasefire agreement between the Hamas militant group and Israel has been confirmed by both parties, along with Washington and Qatar, which helped broker the deal that would bring a temporary halt to the devastating war that is now in its seventh week.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Sask. firm ordered to pay $100K after firing man for workplace romance
A Saskatchewan man who was fired over a romantic relationship with his co-worker’s daughter is due over $100,000 in damages following a recent court ruling.
Meghan Markle pays visit to Vancouver girls' charity
The day after cheering for the Vancouver Canucks alongside her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex visited a local charity.
Canada
-
India restores e-visa services for Canadian nationals, easing diplomatic row between the 2 countries
India restored electronic visa services for Canadian nationals, an Indian foreign ministry official said Wednesday, two months after Canada alleged the South Asian nation was involved in the assassination of a Sikh separatist in Canada.
-
Cougar killed after prowling through busy Victoria neighbourhood
A cougar that was spotted prowling through a busy Victoria neighbourhood Tuesday has been killed, in what police described as a 'difficult decision' for officers involved.
-
Woman hospitalized after black bear attack in Salmon Arm, B.C.
Conservation officers say they're investigating a bear attack that injured a woman in B.C.'s Interior Tuesday morning.
-
Meghan Markle pays visit to Vancouver girls' charity
The day after cheering for the Vancouver Canucks alongside her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex visited a local charity.
-
Humpback whale that washed up on Sable Island hadn't been seen in 30 years
A humpback whale that beached on Sable Island was last seen 30 years ago.
-
Your parents don't own a house? You're less likely to own one yourself, according to StatCan
Canadians whose parents are property owners were twice as likely in 2021 to own a home than those whose parents are not, according to a new report by Statistics Canada.
World
-
Judge imposes stricter bond conditions on Trump co-defendant in Georgia election subversion case
The Georgia judge overseeing the election subversion case against former President Donald Trump and others declined a request to revoke the bond of one of the defendants but did impose stricter bond conditions after prosecutors complained about his social media posts that mentioned witnesses and co-defendants.
-
North Korea claims its 3rd attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit was successful
North Korea claims it has successfully placed a military spy satellite into orbit. The North's space authorities said in a statement issued early Wednesday that its space launch vehicle placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night.
-
Israel and Hamas agree on truce to free hostages in swap, raising hopes of halting war in Gaza
Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day cease-fire in the war in Gaza -- a breakthrough that will facilitate the release of dozens of hostages held by militants as well as Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, and bring a large influx of aid to the besieged territory, officials said Wednesday.
-
South Korea partially suspends inter-Korean agreement after North says it put spy satellite in orbit
South Korea decided to partially suspend an inter-Korean agreement and restart front-line aerial surveillance of North Korea, hours after the North claimed to have put its first military spy satellite into orbit in violation of UN resolutions, officials in Seoul said.
-
King Charles welcomes South Korea's president with state banquet, mingles with K-pop band Blackpink
King Charles III hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife at a glittering banquet at Buckingham Palace Tuesday, as Britain rolled out the red carpet for a formal state visit aimed at strengthening trade and defence ties between the two countries.
-
At Black Lives Matter house, families are welcomed into space of freedom and healing
Some of the mystery and controversy shrouding a sprawling Los Angeles-area property owned by a national Black Lives Matter nonprofit have dissipated for dozens of families grieving a loved one killed by police.
Politics
-
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
-
Feds set aside $7B from Canada Growth Fund for carbon-price contract guarantees
Almost half of the Canada Growth Fund for clean technology investments will be allocated to special contracts intended to give companies the confidence they need to make major investments to lower their greenhouse-gas emissions.
-
Canadian MP in Israel praises hostage deal, says aid could flow into Gaza
There is hope more Canadians will soon be able to leave the Gaza Strip, after Qatar announced a truce-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas that would bring a four-day halt in fighting in the devastating six-week war.
Health
-
Mushrooms recalled in Canada for possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.
-
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
-
As Earth's temperature rises, so do deaths among people with mental health problems
During a record-breaking heat wave in British Columbia in June 2021, 8 per cent of people who died from the extreme heat had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to a March study.
Sci-Tech
-
Canada's astronauts set to receive new assignments during space agency announcement
Some Canadian astronauts are set to get new assignments today. The federal minister of innovation, science and industry will announce the roles at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters.
-
Humpback whale that washed up on Sable Island hadn't been seen in 30 years
A humpback whale that beached on Sable Island was last seen 30 years ago.
-
Sam Altman is back as OpenAI CEO just days after being removed, along with a new board
The ousted leader of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is returning to the company that fired him late last week, culminating a days-long power struggle that shocked the tech industry and brought attention to the conflicts around how to safely build artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
KISS cancels Ottawa show moments before opening
Rock and roll band KISS has cancelled its Ottawa show at the Canadian Tire Centre because a member of the band party is ill.
-
Taylor Swift's Rio de Janeiro tour scarred by deaths, muggings, heat-related illnesses
The deaths of two people, heat-related illnesses and other misfortunes have left legions of Taylor Swift fans angry and disappointed in the three-day Rio de Janeiro leg of the pop superstar's Eras Tour, which concludes Monday night.
-
'Slap in the face': Indigenous women's group reacts to Emmy win for Sainte-Marie film
A group of Indigenous women says the International Emmy Award for a documentary about folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie feels like a "slap in the face."
Business
-
Major Canadian grocer says expanded price freezes will happen amid new plans to stabilize food prices
Major Canadian grocer Empire, the parent company of Sobeys, confirmed it will expand price freezes on several products between November 2023 to January 2024.
-
Black Friday, Cyber Monday shoppers to focus on quality, timing this year: experts
This year Shopify expects the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period to be just as frenzied, but something will be different: shoppers' moods.
-
Broadcom planning to complete deal for $69 billion acquisition of VMWare after regulators give OK
Computer chip and software maker Broadcom has announced it has cleared all regulatory hurdles and plans to complete its $69 billion acquisition of cloud technology company VMware on Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
Meghan Markle pays visit to Vancouver girls' charity
The day after cheering for the Vancouver Canucks alongside her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex visited a local charity.
-
A frugal man died with a secret: he was a multimillionaire. What's more, he gave it all away
Geoffrey Holt died earlier this year with a secret: He was a multimillionaire. And what's more, he gave it all away to this community of 4,200 people.
-
Yes, France is part of the European Union's heart and soul. Just don't touch its Camembert cheese
The European Union has long known that the way to France's heart is through its stomach. So, don't touch the Camembert -- never, ever. On Wednesday, legislators at the European Parliament will vote to make sure it doesn't happen.
Sports
-
Canada men left wondering what went wrong after second-half collapse against Jamaica
A year after appearing in the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, the Canadian men took a step backwards Tuesday in a shocking second-half collapse against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal.
-
NFL disability program leaves retired Saints tight end hurting and angry
Boo Williams wakes up each morning not knowing how the pain will hit. It could be debilitating headaches that make it impossible to get out of bed. Sometimes the pain shoots down his neck. Through all of it, he's angry.
-
FIFA renews with Qatar Airways as World Cup sponsor through 2030 ahead of Saudi-hosted tournament
Qatar Airways will be FIFA's airline sponsor at the men's 2026 World Cup being played across North America after soccer's governing body renewed with the company through 2030 on Wednesday.
Autos
-
Champagne expects NextStar to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help build plant
Federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he expects NextStar Energy Inc. to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help transfer battery manufacturing technology as Canada establishes a new industry.
-
U.S. opens investigation into Hyundai, Kia recalls of 6.4 million vehicles over fire risks
U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a probe into 16 separate recalls issued by Hyundai and Kia covering 6.4 million vehicles relating to brake fluid leaks that could result in fires.
-
The District of Columbia is combating car thefts and carjackings with dashcams and AirTags
Jeff Pena contacted his father as soon as he heard that police were passing out auto tracking devices to try to stem a sharp increase in carjackings, auto thefts and other crimes in the nation's capital.