Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico
In this Sept. 28, 2017 file photo, destroyed communities are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 11:33AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 18, 2018 11:43AM EDT
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- An island-wide blackout has hit Puerto Rico, which is struggling with an increasingly unstable power grid nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory.
Electric Power Authority spokeswoman Yohari Molina tells The Associated Press that crews are investigating the cause. Officials said Wednesday it could take 24 to 36 hours to fully restore power.
It's the first time since Category 4 storm hit on Sept. 20 that Puerto Rico has experienced a full island-wide blackout.
Some 40,000 power customers were still without normal electricity service as a result of the hurricane.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trump rewrites history on rationale for firing Comey
- Presidents, first ladies praise Barbara Bush's dedication
- 'There is a hole and someone went out': Southwest pilot stays cool in emergency
- Korean leaders can discuss peace, but can't end the war
- EU says U.S. tariffs are 'distorting' global trade flows