Islamic State audio calls on followers to avenge Syria push
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters walk through a tent encampment that had been occupied by Islamic State group militants in Baghouz, Syria, Monday, March 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 4:54AM EDT
BAGHOUZ, Syria -- An audio recording purportedly from the Islamic State group is calling on supporters across the world to stage attacks in defence of die-hard militants besieged by U.S.-backed forces in their last foothold in a village in eastern Syria.
The brief, minute-and-a half recording, released by IS supporters on social media and reported by the SITE Intelligence Group late on Monday says men, women and children in the village of Baghouz are being subjected to a "holocaust."
In the audio, an unidentified IS militant calls on Muslim "brothers, in Europe and in the whole world" to "rise against the Crusaders and ... take revenge for your religion."
The recording's authenticity couldn't be independently verified. It comes as U.S.-backed Syrian fighters are making what's likely the final push to take IS-held Baghouz.
