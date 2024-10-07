World

    Is Disney World still open as Hurricane Milton strengthens to a Category 5?

    Guests at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World brave wind and rain in Walt Disney World in Bay Lake, Fla., Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Bay Lake, Fla. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
    While Hurricane Milton grows into a Category 5 storm on a path to Florida, it's mostly business as usual for the self-proclaimed "happiest place on Earth."

    As of 6 p.m. ET Monday, Walt Disney World Resort remains open to the public, is operating as normal and says it will continue to be on Tuesday. However, the park is making some adjustments based on the latest weather forecast.

    According to the weather section of the Disney World website, the park's Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, the Copper Creek Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge and the Treehouse Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will temporarily close starting Wednesday.

    "Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions. We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members," the resort said.

    However, if you have reservations but are reconsidering due to the weather, the resort says it is waiving cancellation fees.

    "If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area within seven days of your scheduled arrival date, you may reschedule or cancel your Walt Disney Travel Company Disney Resort hotel packages and most room only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancellation or change fees imposed by Disney," according to the park's hurricane policy.

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency last Saturday for 35 of the state's counties, including Orange County, which Disney World is located in. If the parks do temporarily close due to the hurricane, it would only be the 12th time in the park's 53-year history, according to the fan-published Walt Disney World Magazine.

    Of the 11 previous closures, nine were due to hurricanes, most recently Ian in September 2022 and Nicole in November 2022. The park also closed following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001 and during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

