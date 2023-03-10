IS claim attack on senior Taliban governor in Afghanistan

A wounded man receives treatment at a hospital after a bomb blast in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital city of Balkh province, in northern Afghanistan, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Abdul Saboor Sirat) A wounded man receives treatment at a hospital after a bomb blast in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital city of Balkh province, in northern Afghanistan, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Abdul Saboor Sirat)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social