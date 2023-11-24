Ireland's prime minister condemns anti-immigrant protesters who rampaged through central Dublin
Ireland's prime minister on Friday condemned anti-immigrant protesters who rampaged through central Dublin after three young children were stabbed, saying the rioters simply wanted to cause chaos, not protect the country's way of life.
Police arrested 34 people overnight after up to 500 people looted shops, set fire to vehicles and threw rocks at crowd control officers equipped with helmets and shields. The violence began after rumors circulated that a foreign national was responsible for the attack outside a Dublin school on Thursday afternoon.
Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Ireland's capital had endured two attacks -- one on innocent children and the other on "our society and the rule of law."
"These criminals did not do what they did because they love Ireland, they did not do what they did because they wanted to protect Irish people, they did not do it out of any sense of patriotism, however warped," Varadkar told reporters on Friday morning. "They did so because they're filled with hate, they love violence, they love chaos, and they love causing pain to others."
A 5-year-old girl was in critical condition at a Dublin hospital and a teacher's aide was in serious condition, police said. A 6-year-old girl continues to receive treatment for less serious injuries and another child was discharged overnight. The alleged assailant, who was tackled by witnesses, remains hospitalized in serious condition.
The head of Ireland's national police force, Commissioner Drew Harris, said one officer was seriously injured in clashes with the rioters, some armed with metal bars and covering their faces.
Harris described the protesters as a "complete lunatic hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology."
Police said over 400 officers, including many in riot gear, were deployed throughout the city center to contain the unrest. A cordon was set up around the Irish Parliament building, Leinster House, and mounted officers were dispatched to nearby Grafton Street.
"These (riots) are scenes that we have not seen in decades, but what is clear is that people have been radicalized through social media and the internet," Harris told reporters on Friday.
"But I don't want to lose focus on the terrible event in terms of the dreadful assault on schoolchildren and their teacher," he said. "There's a full investigation ongoing. There's also a full investigation in respect on the disorder."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
Mastermind Toys files for creditor protection
Mastermind Toys, one of Canada’s iconic specialty toy stores, has filed for creditor protection, the company announced Friday.
Fraud cases have nearly doubled since 2012, but only a fraction are solved: StatCan data
In the past decade, incidents of fraud have risen sharply across Canada. But in that same time, the proportion of cases solved by law enforcement has reached a 20-year low, leaving tens of thousands of victims and millions of dollars in losses unresolved.
BREAKING South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing his girlfriend
Double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was granted parole Friday, 10 years after shooting his girlfriend through a toilet door at his home in South Africa in a killing that jolted the world.
Israel and Hamas begin ceasefire, setting stage for release of some hostages and more aid to Gaza
A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began Friday, allowing sorely needed aid to start flowing into Gaza and setting the stage for the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
LIVE UPDATES First hostages due to be released under Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
A four-day ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war began Friday morning in Gaza as part of an agreement that Qatar helped broker. The deal also includes the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, which was to begin later Friday.
Ireland's prime minister condemns anti-immigrant protesters who rampaged through central Dublin
Ireland's prime minister on Friday condemned anti-immigrant protesters who rampaged through central Dublin after three young children were stabbed, saying the rioters simply wanted to cause chaos, not protect the country's way of life.
Home prices could drop by 10 per cent in early 2024: TD
TD Bank says home prices could drop as much as 10 per cent on average by early 2024 thanks to a surge in housing supply in some provinces.
Femicide should be declared a national emergency in Canada: women’s organization says
Femicide, which describes women and girls being killed purely for the crime of their gender, is on the rise in Canada—and one advocacy group is calling for it to be declared a national emergency.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
-
Mastermind Toys files for creditor protection
Mastermind Toys, one of Canada’s iconic specialty toy stores, has filed for creditor protection, the company announced Friday.
-
Toronto library systems won't be restored until 2024 after October cyberattack
The Toronto Public Library says its systems, which were the target of a cyberattack in late October, will remain down until 2024.
-
Feds say 'no evidence of terrorism,' in bridge blast, criticize Poilievre for 'terrorist attack' remark
The federal government confirmed Thursday there is 'no evidence of terrorism at this time,' in regards to the Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion on Wednesday, and are now accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for jumping to conclusions in raising the spectre of a 'terrorist attack,' early on.
-
Fraud cases have nearly doubled since 2012, but only a fraction are solved: StatCan data
In the past decade, incidents of fraud have risen sharply across Canada. But in that same time, the proportion of cases solved by law enforcement has reached a 20-year low, leaving tens of thousands of victims and millions of dollars in losses unresolved.
-
Sask. authorities perplexed after entire house left in ditch
Conservation officers in Saskatchewan were left scratching their heads after an unusual case of apparent illegal dumping.
World
-
Ireland's prime minister condemns anti-immigrant protesters who rampaged through central Dublin
Ireland's prime minister on Friday condemned anti-immigrant protesters who rampaged through central Dublin after three young children were stabbed, saying the rioters simply wanted to cause chaos, not protect the country's way of life.
-
The Netherlands' longtime ruling party says it won't join a new government following far-right's win
A senator from the Netherlands' Party for Freedom was appointed Friday to investigate possible governing coalitions in the aftermath of the far-right party's election victory, while the party of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte said it would support a center-right administration in parliament but not join the next government.
-
China will allow visa-free entry for France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia
China announced Friday that it will allow visa-free entry for citizens of five European countries and Malaysia as it tries to encourage more people to visit for business and tourism.
-
Vietnam's plan for spending US$15.5 billion for its clean energy transition to be announced at COP28
A plan for how Vietnam will spend US$15.5 billion to transition to cleaner energy has been finalized and will be announced at the COP28 climate conference, which begins in Dubai next week.
-
Indian authorities release Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah after 21 months in prison
Indian authorities have released a prominent Kashmir journalist on bail nearly two years after he was arrested on accusations of publishing "anti-national content" and "glorifying terrorism" in the disputed Himalayan region.
-
Israel and Hamas begin ceasefire, setting stage for release of some hostages and more aid to Gaza
A four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began Friday, allowing sorely needed aid to start flowing into Gaza and setting the stage for the release of dozens of hostages held by militants and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Politics
-
Formal talks to begin today at EU-Canada Summit in Newfoundland
Formal talks are expected to begin today between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and two top heads of the European Union.
-
Conservative senator from Manitoba apologizes for 'losing my cool' on Senate floor
Conservative Sen. Don Plett apologized Thursday after two female senators accused him of physical intimidation and verbal harassment in the Senate chamber during debate on a carbon pricing bill earlier this month.
-
Ukraine's ambassador hopes Canada's support stays strong amid carbon tax trade bill acrimony
Amid the Conservative party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, Ukraine's Ambassador to Canada Yuliya Kovaliv says that while she understands there are 'differences' in political opinion in this country about climate policies, she hopes support for Ukraine remains steadfast.
Health
-
Patients 'betrayed' by Canadian researchers, advocate says of clinical trial probe
A shocking study found that only three per cent of Canadian human research trials testing new drug treatments or therapies meet all three international criteria.
-
Calgarian forced to pay more than $100K and stranded by insurance company after vacation heart attack
A Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.
-
WHO asks China for more information about rise in illnesses and pneumonia clusters
The World Health Organization says it has made an official request to China for information about a potentially worrying spike in respiratory illnesses and clusters of pneumonia in children.
Sci-Tech
-
WATCH
WATCH 'Once in a lifetime experience': Australian woman captures meteor while filming bushfire
An Australian woman got lucky when she was recording video of a bushfire near Perth, catching on camera a meteor tearing through the sky on Wednesday.
-
B.C. oceanographer says AI formula can predict dangerous rogue waves
Stories of unusually large ocean waves that seem to appear without warning have loomed large in marine folklore for centuries, killing sailors and confounding scientists who have tried to explain the phenomena known as 'rogue waves.' But new research co-authored by a University of Victoria oceanographer claims to have developed a machine-learning model that can predict where and when these natural phenomena are likely to occur.
-
OpenAI brings back Sam Altman as CEO just days after his firing unleashed chaos
The ousted leader of ChatGPT maker OpenAI will return to the company that fired him just days ago, concluding a short but chaotic power struggle that shocked the tech industry and underscored the conflicts around how to safely build artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Napoleon' flip flops between stoicism and frivolity, but epic battles stand out
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Napoleon,' 'Dream Scenario,' 'Leo' and 'Wish.'
-
Woman alleges Jamie Foxx sexually assaulted her at New York bar, actor says it 'never happened'
A woman has alleged in a lawsuit that actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx sexually assaulted her at a rooftop bar in New York in 2015, an incident the actor says 'never happened.'
-
Susan Sarandon, Melissa Barrera dropped from Hollywood companies after comments on Israel-Hamas war
Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon and "Scream" star Melissa Barrera were each dropped by Hollywood companies after making comments on the Israel-Hamas war that some deemed antisemitic.
Business
-
Mastermind Toys files for creditor protection
Mastermind Toys, one of Canada’s iconic specialty toy stores, has filed for creditor protection, the company announced Friday.
-
NextStar Energy confirms foreign worker count at Windsor battery plant
NextStar Energy has confirmed the number of foreign workers coming to Windsor to help get its new electric vehicle battery plant up to full operation.
-
Fraud cases have nearly doubled since 2012, but only a fraction are solved: StatCan data
In the past decade, incidents of fraud have risen sharply across Canada. But in that same time, the proportion of cases solved by law enforcement has reached a 20-year low, leaving tens of thousands of victims and millions of dollars in losses unresolved.
Lifestyle
-
These Newfoundland raincoats are in Vogue
A part-time fashion designer in St. John’s has hit the pages of British Vogue Magazine with her Newfoundland-inspired raincoats.
-
These Los Angeles-based lawyers renovated a 16th-century Tuscan farmhouse into a luxury villa. Here's how they did it
An American couple is embarking on an exciting new chapter of their lives as owners of a 16th-century farmhouse in Italy’s famed Tuscany province, which they purchased in 2021 and have since renovated into a luxury, eight-bedroom villa that opened for guests this summer.
-
Woody The Talking Christmas Tree: Nova Scotians show their love for a Maritime tradition
Nova Scotians will have the chance to greet Woody The Talking Christmas Tree over the next several weeks, marking a Maritime tradition that dates back decades.
Sports
-
BREAKING
BREAKING South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing his girlfriend
Double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was granted parole Friday, 10 years after shooting his girlfriend through a toilet door at his home in South Africa in a killing that jolted the world.
-
Canada falls 57-51 to U.S. in wheelchair rugby at Parapan American Games
The Canadian wheelchair rugby team fell 57-51 in the gold medal match against the United States at the Parapan American Games on Thursday.
-
Brazil forward Rodrygo denounces racist abuse on social media after match against Argentina
Brazil forward Rodrygo has been the target of racist abuse on social media following the World Cup qualifying game against Argentina.
Autos
-
Nissan will invest US$1.4 billion to make EV versions of its best-selling cars at its U.K. factory
Nissan will invest US$1.4 billion to update its factory in northeast England to make electric versions of its two best-selling cars, a boost for the British government as it tries to revive the country's ailing economy.
-
U.S. electric vehicle sales to hit record this year, but still lag behind China and Germany
Electric vehicle sales are expected to hit a record 9 per cent of all passenger vehicles in the U.S. this year, according to Atlas Public Policy. That will be up from 7.3 per cent of new car sales in 2022.
-
Stellantis recalls more than 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because of potential fire risk
Automaker Stellantis on Wednesday announced a recall of more than 32,000 of its hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because they pose a potential fire risk.