Iraq starts enforcing 2016 ban on alcoholic beverages: document

A waiter waits on customers at a cocktail bar hidden away in a dark corner of central Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed) A waiter waits on customers at a cocktail bar hidden away in a dark corner of central Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social