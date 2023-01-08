Iranian man detained, suspected of chemical attack plot, German officials say
A 32-year-old Iranian man has been detained in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday.
Police and prosecutors said the man and another person were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund.
In a joint statement they said the man is suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly sought to obtain the potent toxins cyanide and ricin.
Specialists wearing anti-contamination suits were seen carrying evidence out of the man's home.
A spokesman for Duesseldorf prosecutors later said an initial search of the premises turned up no toxic substances, German news agency dpa reported.
It wasn't immediately clear how far advanced the plans for an attack were and whether the suspect had picked a specific target.
Dpa quoted the top security official for North Rhine-Westphalia state, Herbert Reul, as saying authorities had received "a serious tip that led police to intervene the same night."
Tabloid newspaper Bild reported that the tip about the alleged plot came from an allied intelligence agency.
Dpa cited an unidentified German security official as saying there was no indication the suspect had acted on behalf of the Iranian state, but rather that he allegedly supported a Sunni extremist group. Sunnis are a religious minority in Iran.
Germany's top security official thanked police and specialists from the country's disease control agency who had taken part in the raid.
"Our security services take any information about Islamist terror threats very seriously, and act," Interior Minister Nancy Faser said in a statement, adding that 21 Islamist attacks had been prevented in Germany since the start of the century.
Faeser noted the importance of international cooperation in fighting extremist threats and said further investigations by Duesseldorf prosecutors would show whether the suspicions that triggered the police operation were warranted.
Five years ago, German police arrested a Tunisian man and his wife on suspicion of planning to carry out a ricin attack in the name of the Islamic State group. They were later found guilty and sentenced to 10 and eight years' imprisonment, respectively.
Even small amounts of ricin, which is produced from the seeds of castor oil plants, can kill an adult if eaten, injected or inhaled.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians to mark third anniversary of Flight PS752 downing at countrywide ceremonies
Grieving relatives will mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 today at commemoration ceremonies in 12 major cities across Canada and 26 countries around the globe.
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says that when it came to COVID-19 pandemic aid policy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the top advisors in his office favoured 'scoring political points' over policy rationales, leading to him feeling like a 'rubber stamp' ahead of his 'inevitable' resignation.
What Canadian travellers need to know about capture of El Chapo's son, violence in Mexico
The capture of a son of one of the world's most notorious drug kingpins sparked a wave of violence in Mexico's northwestern Sinaloa state this week. CTVNews.ca looks at what we know so far.
St. Brigid's owner repairing church after TUPOC eviction, claims some items missing
The owner of St. Brigid's Church in Lowertown says the interior of the church needs some repairs and several items are missing. The United People of Canada are denying anything went missing while they were at the site.
Orthodox Christmas takes on new meaning for Ukrainian newcomers in Canada
Nearing the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, Ukrainians in Canada after fleeing the war are bringing old traditions and giving them a new meaning this Orthodox Christmas.
Damar Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
Doctors described Damar Hamlin's neurological function as 'excellent' Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
19 dead in China crash as Lunar New Year holiday travel rush gets underway
A traffic accident in southern China killed 19 people and injured 20 others early Sunday as the annual Lunar New Year holiday travel rush got underway, authorities said.
Chinese travellers rush to take advantage of reopening as COVID-19 restrictions ease
After two years of separation from his wife in mainland China, Hong Kong resident Cheung Seng-bun made sure he was among the first to cross the border following the reopening of crossing points Sunday.
Canada
-
Ottawa pressed RCMP Heritage Centre for more outreach as part of expansion goal
The head of the RCMP Heritage Centre in Saskatchewan says that after it completed a round of consultations on how it can transform into a national museum, the ball is now in Ottawa's court.
-
Canadians to mark third anniversary of Flight PS752 downing at countrywide ceremonies
Grieving relatives will mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 today at commemoration ceremonies in 12 major cities across Canada and 26 countries around the globe.
-
Orthodox Christmas takes on new meaning for Ukrainian newcomers in Canada
Nearing the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, Ukrainians in Canada after fleeing the war are bringing old traditions and giving them a new meaning this Orthodox Christmas.
-
'Senseless': After three years, mourners of Flight PS752 victims still seek justice
Grieving relatives will mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 on Sunday by holding rallies across the country and pushing Ottawa to take a tougher stance against Iran.
-
Lobby group seeks public inquiry in Montreal man's jail death
An anti-racism lobby group is calling on the Quebec government to launch an independent public inquiry into the jail death of an illegally detained Black man in Montreal following an altercation with jail guards just before Christmas.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs reveal new warm-up jerseys ahead of Indigenous Celebration game
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be sporting special new jerseys on Saturday night.
World
-
Iranian man detained, suspected of chemical attack plot, German officials say
A 32-year-old Iranian man has been detained in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday. In a joint statement they said the man is suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly sought to obtain the potent toxins cyanide and ricin.
-
Public now can see Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's tomb at St. Peter's Basilica
The public can now visit the tomb of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in the grottoes under St. Peter's Basilica. The pontiff was buried on Jan. 5 immediately following a funeral in St. Peter's Square.
-
Mexico's arrest of El Chapo's son a gesture to U.S., not signal of change
Mexico's capture of a son of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman this week was an isolated nod to a drug war strategy that Mexico's current administration has abandoned rather than a sign that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's thinking has changed, experts say.
-
Chinese travellers rush to take advantage of reopening as COVID-19 restrictions ease
After two years of separation from his wife in mainland China, Hong Kong resident Cheung Seng-bun made sure he was among the first to cross the border following the reopening of crossing points Sunday.
-
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as ceasefire said to falter
Ukraine's president praised the United States for including tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are 'exactly what is needed' for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces, even as both sides celebrated Orthodox Christmas on Saturday.
-
19 dead in China crash as Lunar New Year holiday travel rush gets underway
A traffic accident in southern China killed 19 people and injured 20 others early Sunday as the annual Lunar New Year holiday travel rush got underway, authorities said.
Politics
-
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says that when it came to COVID-19 pandemic aid policy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the top advisors in his office favoured 'scoring political points' over policy rationales, leading to him feeling like a 'rubber stamp' ahead of his 'inevitable' resignation.
-
'Three Amigos' gather this week in Mexico City to talk North American excellence
Familiar North American irritants -- U.S. protectionism, intransigence on continental trade, irregular migration -- return to the fore this week as the so-called 'Three Amigos' meet for a trilateral summit in Mexico City.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Health
-
Wealthier neighbourhoods had more access to virtual mental health services in the pandemic: study
Recent data from the Canadian Institution for Health Information shows that wealthier neighbourhoods in Canada had more access to virtual mental health services during the pandemic.
-
U.S. approves Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer's drug that's been shown to modestly slow the early stages of the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that doctors and patients will have to carefully weigh.
-
Feds must enforce vaping penalties to protect kids: advocates
Advocates on both sides of the vaping debate say the government must do more to enforce penalties for selling vapes to kids after a review concluded no changes to the legislation were warranted.
Sci-Tech
-
Ant Group says Jack Ma to relinquish control of company
Ant Group said on Saturday its founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant, as the firm seeks to draw a line under a regulatory crackdown that was triggered soon after its mammoth stock market debut was scuppered two years ago.
-
TSA finds 4-foot boa constrictor in carry-on baggage
The bizarre yet fascinating menagerie of animals detected by TSA agents in carry-on baggage at U.S. airports carries on into 2023.
-
Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat
A 38-year-old retired NASA satellite is about to fall from the sky. Most of the 2,450-kilogram satellite will burn up upon reentry, according to NASA. But some pieces are expected to survive.
Entertainment
-
Jeremy Renner celebrates 52nd birthday in the hospital after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner is celebrating his 52nd birthday with a message of gratitude to his medical care team. The actor is continuing to recover from injuries sustained in a snowplow accident.
-
Golden Globes are back on TV, but are reform efforts enough?
The Golden Globes are set to return to NBC under a one-year deal this year following last years scandal over lack of diversity, accusations of sexism, and ethical and financial lapses among members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
-
Rapper Young Thug to go to trial in gang, racketeering case
Rapper Young Thug, accused by prosecutors of co-founding a criminal street gang responsible for violent crimes and using his songs and social media to promote it, is set to go to trial starting Monday.
Business
-
Labour market kept roaring to end off the year with 104,000 jobs added in December
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
S&P/TSX composite gains 300 points Friday, U.S. markets up more than 2 per cent
Canada's main stock index rose 1.58 per cent Friday on broad-based gains while U.S. markets were all up by more than two per cent.
-
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Lifestyle
-
Canadian travellers crave getaways but weigh risks of lost baggage, poor weather, illness
Despite the wanderlust that has gripped many Canadians who postponed travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, observers point to a variety of hurdles that are complicating efforts to reclaim a carefree holiday escape.
-
U.K. palace allies push back against Prince Harry's claims
Allies of the royal family pushed back Saturday against claims made by Prince Harry in his new memoir, which paints the monarchy as a cold and callous institution that failed to nurture or support him.
-
Baseball-sized head of lettuce seen selling for $5 in the Greater Toronto Area
Grocery prices increased by more than 10 per cent last year in Canada meaning the average family of four had to pay an additional $1,000 for the exact same items.
Sports
-
Shiffrin matches Vonn's World Cup record with win No. 82
Mikaela Shiffrin has matched Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup skiing record with her 82nd win.
-
Damar Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
Doctors described Damar Hamlin's neurological function as 'excellent' Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.
-
Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse
The intersection of prayer and sports has been especially prominent in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's frightening collapse during an NFL game.
Autos
-
Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier.
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.