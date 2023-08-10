Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest in step toward deal for ultimate release
Iran has transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest in exchange for billions of dollars frozen in South Korea, U.S. and Iranian officials said Thursday, in a deal that comes after months of heightened tensions between the two countries.
Iranian officials at the United Nations confirmed the terms to The Associated Press, saying that the prisoner transfer "marks a significant initial step in the implementation of this agreement."
Iran also acknowledged that the deal involved US$6 billion to US$7 billion that were frozen as a result of sanctions. The UN mission said the money would be transferred to Qatar before being sent on to Iran if the agreement goes through.
The final transfer of the money -- and the ultimate release of the five detainees -- is expected in the next month or so due to the complicated nature of the financial transactions, officials said.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he hoped the transfer would eventually lead to the prisoners being returned to the U.S.
"My belief is that this is the beginning of the end of their nightmare and the nightmare that their families have experienced," Blinken said, adding that more work would be necessary to make that happen.
The deal unfolded amid a major American military buildup in the Persian Gulf, with the possibility of U.S. troops boarding and guarding commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of all oil shipments pass.
The agreement is bound to open U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to fresh criticism from Republicans and others that it is helping boost the Iranian economy at a time when Iran poses a growing threat to U.S. troops and Mideast allies.
U.S.-based lawyer Jared Genser, who represents one of the prisoners, said the five will likely be held at a hotel under guard. There are "simply no guarantees about what happens from here," he said.
Neda Sharghi, whose brother, Emad Sharghi, is among the prisoners, said her family "has faith in the work that President Biden and government officials have undertaken to bring our families home," she said in a statement.
Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council, described the negotiations for the release as "ongoing" and delicate."
"While this is an encouraging step, these U.S. citizens ... should have never been detained in the first place," she said in a statement.
It remains unclear how many Iranian-Americans are held by Tehran, which does not recognize dual citizenship.
The prisoners include Siamak Namazi, who was detained in 2015 and later sentenced to 10 years in prison on internationally criticized spying charges; Sharghi, a venture capitalist sentenced to 10 years; and Morad Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent who was arrested in 2018 and also received a 10-year sentence.
The fourth and fifth prisoners were not identified.
Iran, meanwhile, has said it seeks the release of Iranian prisoners held in the U.S.
American officials declined to comment on who or how many Iranian prisoners might be released in a final agreement. But Iranian media in the past identified several prisoners with cases tied to violations of U.S. export laws and restrictions on doing business with Iran.
The alleged violations include the transfer of money through Venezuela and sales of dual-use equipment that the U.S. alleges could be used in Iran's military and nuclear programs. Iran has been enriching uranium and stockpiling it as part of its advancing nuclear program.
The deal hinges on the frozen assets in South Korea. Tehran seized a South Korean oil tanker amid the dispute and threatened further retaliation this month.
"Definitely Iran will not remain silent, and we have many options that could harm the Koreans, and we will certainly use them," said Fadahossein Maleki, a member of the Iranian parliament who sits on its influential national security and foreign policy committee.
Iran and the U.S. have a history of prisoner swaps dating back to the 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover and hostage crisis following the Islamic Revolution. The most recent major exchange between the two countries happened in 2016, when Iran came to a deal with world powers to restrict its nuclear program in return for an easing of sanctions.
Four American captives, including Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian, flew home from Iran, and several Iranians in the United States won their freedom. That same day, the Obama administration airlifted US$400 million in cash to Tehran.
Iran has received international criticism over its targeting of people with dual citizenship. The West accuses Iran of using foreign prisoners as bargaining chips, an allegation Tehran rejects.
Negotiations over a major prisoner swap faltered after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the nuclear deal in 2018. From the following year on, a series of attacks and ship seizures attributed to Iran have raised tensions.
President Joe Biden entered office with hopes of restarting the deal, but diplomatic negotiations on the accord have been stalled for a year.
Though none of the money frozen in South Korea will enter the U.S. financial system on its way to accounts in Qatar, the release is being done with American approval and is bound to draw disapproval from the GOP.
"Paying US$6 billion in ransom payments means the regime will only take more hostages," said Mark Dubowitz of the Washington-based Foundation for Defence of Democracies, which led criticism of the Iran nuclear deal. "This has become a lucrative means of international extortion for Iran's supreme leader."
That troop buildup may insulate Biden from criticism from Gulf Arab nations in the Persian Gulf, which rely on American security guarantees. The U.S. also is negotiating with Saudi Arabia over potentially recognizing Israel diplomatically, a deal that may involve further guarantees about military support against Iran. Riyadh reached a detente with Iran in March after years of tensions.
------
Lee reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Isabel DeBre in Jerusalem and Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa sees 75-100 mm of rain in six hours, flooding roads and properties
Environment Canada says 77 mm of rain fell in six hours at Ottawa's Central Experimental Farm on Thursday, while some areas received more than 100 mm of rain. The storm flooded roads and properties across the city.
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
Audit finds 800 items missing from Canadian history museum, no plan to deal with it
An investigation by Canada's auditor general found the Canadian Museum of History's conservation system is putting its collections at risk.
Multimillion-dollar settlement in LifeLabs data breach class action lawsuit pending court approval
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
WATCH | Video shows driver's tense drive as he flees wildfire in Maui
Incredible video from Hawaii shows the point of view from a driver fleeing from raging wildfires in Lahaina – the former capital of Hawaii and a popular tourist destination.
Canada issues advisory against non-essential travel to Maui due to wildfires
Due to rapidly-spreading wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, Global Affairs Canada has issued an advisory against non-essential travel to the island.
Air Canada ranks last in on-time performance among 10 biggest North American airlines
A new report says Air Canada ranked last in on-time performance among the 10 largest airlines in North America, as some carriers north of the border struggle to find their post-pandemic footing despite much better outcomes than the travel chaos of 2022.
How to prepare your kids for a sleep routine as they return to school
As the start of the school year approaches, here are some tips to help get your children’s sleeping schedule back on track after the summer break.
Canada
-
OPP officer wrongfully arrested in Wayne Gretzky hockey stick theft files $6M lawsuit
A long-time OPP officer is suing the Brantford Police Service (BPS) along with several of its officers after she said that she was falsely accused of stealing a signed hockey stick that Wayne Gretzky reportedly used to practice with in the backyard of his childhood home.
-
Audit finds 800 items missing from Canadian history museum, no plan to deal with it
An investigation by Canada's auditor general found the Canadian Museum of History's conservation system is putting its collections at risk.
-
Travelling to Maui? Here’s how to navigate travel insurance
At a time when regions around the world are experiencing extreme weather events, travel insurance is one way to stay protected both medically and financially
-
Suspected infant graves found near former Sask. residential school
A preliminary search of a former residential school site in Saskatchewan has uncovered 83 possible unmarked graves, including 12 potential infant grave sites.
-
WATCH NOW
WATCH NOW | Here's a look at the scenes from the flash flooding in Ottawa
Environment Canada says Ottawa received 50 to 75 mm of rain in a 90-minute period on Thursday, flooding roads and properties during the severe storm.
-
Ottawa sees 75-100 mm of rain in six hours, flooding roads and properties
Environment Canada says 77 mm of rain fell in six hours at Ottawa's Central Experimental Farm on Thursday, while some areas received more than 100 mm of rain. The storm flooded roads and properties across the city.
World
-
Biden will ask Congress for $13B to support Ukraine, $12B for disaster fund, an AP source says
President Joe Biden on Thursday will ask Congress to provide more than $13 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, another massive infusion of cash as the Russian invasion wears on and Ukraine pushes a counteroffensive against the Kremlin's deeply entrenched forces, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
-
Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager's arraignment postponed
Donald Trump's valet, Walt Nauta, appeared before a judge on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to conspiring with the former president to obstruct the investigation into his possession of classified documents at his Florida estate.
-
Virgin Galactic's first space tourists finally soar, an Olympian and a mother-daughter duo
Virgin Galactic rocketed to the edge of space with its first tourists Thursday, a former British Olympian who bought his ticket 18 years ago and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean.
-
U.S., U.K. and Canada sanction Lebanon's former central bank governor over corruption allegations
The United States, United Kingdom, and Canada slapped sanctions Thursday on Lebanon's embattled former central bank governor and a handful of close relatives and associates over allegations of corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
-
Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest in step toward deal for ultimate release
Iran has transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest, U.S. officials said Thursday. The move comes after Tehran has spent months suggesting a prisoner swap with Washington in exchange for billions of dollars frozen in South Korea.
-
Prosecutors seek Jan. 2 trial date for Donald Trump in his 2020 election conspiracy case
Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith's team asked a judge on Thursday to set a Jan. 2 trial date for former President Donald Trump in the case charging him with plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss.
Politics
-
Former Conservative senator, longtime politico Hugh Segal dead at 72
Former Tory senator and longtime Progressive-Conservative political staffer Hugh Segal died Wednesday at the age of 72. Graham Fox, a managing principal at the Navigator consulting firm, confirmed the news this morning.
-
No joke: Satirical websites get caught up in Meta's quest to block news in Canada
Meta is in the process of removing all news from its Facebook and Instagram platforms in Canada in response to a new law that would force the company to compensate media outlets for content that is shared or otherwise repurposed on their platforms, and satirical sites are getting caught up in the process.
-
Federal government releases new draft regulations on clean electricity
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault released draft regulations Thursday that are designed to clean Canada's electricity grid in an affordable way by 2035.
Health
-
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
-
Multimillion-dollar settlement in LifeLabs data breach class action lawsuit pending court approval
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
-
Hospital can remove B.C. senior from life support against daughters' wishes, judge rules
A B.C. Supreme Court justice has given medical staff at a downtown Vancouver hospital permission to remove a 65-year-old man from life support, against the wishes of his two daughters.
Sci-Tech
-
Montreal researchers put ChatGPT to the test, tell scientists to beware
Scientists who rely on artificial intelligence when they write their research papers could wind up spreading misinformation, according to a new Montreal study that looked at the quality and accuracy of information specifically from ChatGPT.
-
Zoom says it will not use audio, video or chat content to train AI without customer consent
Zoom has updated its terms of service to clarify it will not use customer data to train its AI unless a person consents.
-
Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to 'ChatGPT-proof' assignments
Practically overnight, ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots have become the go-to source for cheating in college.
Entertainment
-
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
-
Taylor Swift reveals ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ as her next drop, with ‘insane’ vault tracks
Taylor Swift capped off her sixth and final 'Eras Tour' concert at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium on Wednesday with a big announcement that Swifties had been speculating about for weeks.
-
Six Nations remembers Canadian music icon Robbie Robertson
Six Nations of the Grand River is remembering Canadian music icon and The Band lead guitarist and songwriter Robbie Robertson.
Business
-
Multimillion-dollar settlement in LifeLabs data breach class action lawsuit pending court approval
Millions of Canadians affected by the LifeLabs cyberattack nearly four years ago could be eligible for a small piece, anywhere from $50 to $150, of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million if approved by a court.
-
Virgin Galactic's first space tourists finally soar, an Olympian and a mother-daughter duo
Virgin Galactic rocketed to the edge of space with its first tourists Thursday, a former British Olympian who bought his ticket 18 years ago and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean.
-
U.S., U.K. and Canada sanction Lebanon's former central bank governor over corruption allegations
The United States, United Kingdom, and Canada slapped sanctions Thursday on Lebanon's embattled former central bank governor and a handful of close relatives and associates over allegations of corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
Lifestyle
-
Travelling to Maui? Here’s how to navigate travel insurance
At a time when regions around the world are experiencing extreme weather events, travel insurance is one way to stay protected both medically and financially
-
They plan destination weddings for the rich and famous. Here are their secrets
Engaged actors, sports stars and tech billionaires don’t spend their evenings on Google, searching for the perfect location. They enlist the world’s top destination wedding planners.
-
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
Sports
-
7 arrested as authorities fear Greece may be targeted by violent soccer supporters' gangs
Police in northern Greece on Thursday detained seven Romanian men carrying knives and protective gear, amid concerns that a deadly soccer-related attack this week could attract more groups of violent supporters from around Europe.
-
As Lauren James awaits decision on possible ban at Women's World Cup, England focuses on Colombia
While Lauren James awaits a decision on whether she will be able to play again at the Women's World Cup, her England teammates are focusing on their upcoming quarterfinal against Colombia.
-
France coach sends a spoiler alert ahead of the Women's World Cup quarterfinal against Australia
Spoiler alert. Herve Renard's French lineup knows what the atmosphere and the tension is like playing a Women's World Cup quarterfinal on home soil, and is projecting that onto Australia's Matildas.
Autos
-
Unifor, Detroit Three to kick off contract talks with official handshakes
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.
-
Profit at Japan's Honda doubles on healthy global auto and motorcycle sales
Honda reported Wednesday that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favourable exchange rates.
-
Daimler Truck finance chief Jochen Goetz, credited with its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz maker, dies
Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and credited with its successful spinoff from the automotive giant that makes the Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said Sunday. He was 52.