Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest
Iran has transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest, U.S. officials said Thursday. The move comes after Tehran has spent months suggesting a prisoner swap with Washington in exchange for billions of dollars frozen in South Korea.
Iranian officials at the United Nations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press, saying that the prisoner release "marks a significant initial step in the implementation of this agreement."
Iran also acknowledged that the deal involved $6 billion to $7 billion frozen in South Korea. The UN mission said that money would be transferred to Qatar before being sent onto Iran if the agreement goes through.
The complicated, multinational deal comes amid months of heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. A major American military buildup in the Persian Gulf is underway, with the possibility of armed U.S. troops boarding and guarding commercial ships traveling through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of all oil traded passes.
It remains unclear whether the transfer of the Iranian-Americans guarantees that they will make it home. Iran in past months has overstated progress in talks, likely conducted with mediation from Oman and Qatar, on a potential trade.
The U.S. in March called remarks by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian that a deal for a swap was close a "cruel lie."
U.S.-based lawyer Jared Genser identified three of the transferred prisoners as Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz. Genser, who has represented Namazi, did not identify the fourth and fifth prisoners. The five likely will be held at a hotel under guard until they possibly leave Iran, Genser added.
"The move by Iran of the American hostages from Evin Prison to an expected house arrest is an important development," Genser said in a statement. "While I hope this will be the first step to their ultimate release, this is at best the beginning of the end and nothing more. But there are simply no guarantees about what happens from here."
Sharghi's sister, Neda Sharghi, also acknowledged the transfer.
"My family has faith in the work that President Biden and government officials have undertaken to bring our families home and hope to receive that news soon," she said in a statement. "Until that point, I hope you can understand that we do not think it will be helpful to comment further."
Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council, acknowledged the prisoners' move to house arrest and described the negotiations for their release as "ongoing" and delicate."
"While this is an encouraging step, these U.S. citizens ... should have never been detained in the first place," she said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor their condition as closely as possible. Of course, we will not rest until they are all back home in the United States."
It remains unclear how many Iranian-Americans are held by Tehran, which does not recognize dual citizenship.
The three released prisoners cited by Genser whose identities are known are Namazi, who was detained in 2015 and later sentenced to 10 years in prison on internationally criticized spying charges; Sharghi, a venture capitalist sentenced to 10 years in prison; and Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent who was arrested in 2018 and also received a 10-year sentence.
Comments by U.S. officials in recent months had suggested there could be a fourth detainee in Iran, and an Iranian newspaper in August had reported there was a fifth prisoner, revealing the case amid apparent negotiations for the release.
Iran, meanwhile, has said it seeks the release of Iranian prisoners held in the U.S.
Iranian media in the past identified several prisoners of interest with cases tied to violations of U.S. export laws and restrictions on doing business with Iran.
The alleged violations include the transfer of funds through Venezuela and sales of dual-use equipment that the U.S. alleges could be used in Iran's military and nuclear programs. Iran has been enriching uranium and stockpiling it as part of its advancing nuclear program.
The deal hinges on Iranian assets frozenin South Korean banks due to international sanctions on Tehran. Already, Tehran seized a South Korean oil tanker amid the dispute and threatened further retaliation in August.
"Definitely Iran will not remain silent, and we have many options that could harm the Koreans and we will certainly use them," said Fadahossein Maleki, a member of Iran's parliament who sits on its influential national security and foreign policy committee.
Iran and the U.S. have a history of prisoner swaps dating back to the 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover and hostage crisis following the Islamic Revolution. The most recent major exchange between the two countries happened in 2016, when Iran came to a deal with world powers to restrict its nuclear program in return for an easing of sanctions.
Four American captives, including Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian, flew home from Iran, and several Iranians in the United States won their freedom. That same day, the Obama administration airlifted $400 million in cash to Tehran.
Iran has received international criticism over its targeting of dual nationals amid tensions with the wider world. A United Nations panel has described "an emerging pattern involving the arbitrary deprivation of liberty of dual nationals." The West accuses Iran of using foreign prisoners as bargaining chips in political negotiations, an allegation Tehran rejects.
Negotiations over a major prisoner swap faltered after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the nuclear deal in 2018. From the following year on, a series of attacks and ship seizures attributed to Iran have raised tensions. While President Joe Biden entered office with hopes of restarting the deal, diplomatic negotiations on the accord have been stalled for a year.
It remains unclear how any possible deal would affect Biden, who now is ordering the Persian Gulf buildup. In 2016, then-President Barack Obama received withering criticism from Republicans over that prisoner swap, though he already was nearing the end of his second term. Biden will face re-election in November 2024, potentially against Trump.
Those in the U.S. long critical of diplomacy with Iran began questioning the deal immediately after Genser's announcement.
"Paying $6 billion in ransom payments means the regime will only take more hostages," said Mark Dubowitz of the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies, which led criticism of the Iran nuclear deal. "This has become a lucrative means of international extortion for Iran's supreme leader."
That troop buildup, however, may insulate Biden from criticism from Gulf Arab nations in the Persian Gulf, who rely on American security guarantees. The U.S. also is negotiating with Saudi Arabia over potentially recognizing Israel diplomatically, a deal that may involve further guarantees about military support against Iran. That's even as Riyadh reached a detente with Iran in March after years of tensions.
Also long missing in Iran is retired FBI agent Robert Levinson, who vanished on the Iranian island of Kish in 2007. A 2013 Associated Press investigation revealed he had been sent on an unauthorized CIA mission. The U.S. alleges he was abducted by Iranian government agents. Iran has denied arresting Levinson or knowing his whereabouts.
He is presumed to have died in Iranian custody. He would be 75 years old now.
------
Lee reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Isabel DeBre in Jerusalem and Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING | Ottawa sees 50-75 mm of rain in 90 minutes, flooding roads and properties
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa, saying Ottawa could see up to 125 mm of rain. The Ottawa climate weather station recorded 75.9 mm of rain today.
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
WATCH | Video shows driver's tense drive as he flees wildfire in Maui
Incredible video from Hawaii shows the point of view from a driver fleeing from raging wildfires in Lahaina – the former capital of Hawaii and a popular tourist destination.
Canada issues advisory against non-essential travel to Maui due to wildfires
Due to rapidly-spreading wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, Global Affairs Canada has issued an advisory against non-essential travel to the island.
Air Canada ranks last in on-time performance among 10 biggest North American airlines
A new report says Air Canada ranked last in on-time performance among the 10 largest airlines in North America, as some carriers north of the border struggle to find their post-pandemic footing despite much better outcomes than the travel chaos of 2022.
'Death cap' mushrooms at centre of Australian triple homicide case also found in Canada
The deadly mushroom at the centre of a triple homicide investigation in Australia can also be found in Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
Buzz off! Why you may be swatting more wasps this time of year
As we head toward the end of summer, some Canadians are seeing an increase in wasps. Here's why.
DEVELOPING | Hawaii leaders assess wildfire damage as Maui rescue operations continue. Follow live updates
Follow live updates about wildfires racing across part of Maui in Hawaii, destroying sections of a historic town on the island and forcing some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them.
Canada
-
Travelling to Maui? Here’s how to navigate travel insurance
At a time when regions around the world are experiencing extreme weather events, travel insurance is one way to stay protected both medically and financially
-
WATCH NOW
WATCH NOW | Here's a look at the scenes from the flash flooding in Ottawa
Environment Canada says Ottawa received 50 to 75 mm of rain in a 90-minute period on Thursday, flooding roads and properties during the severe storm.
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING | Ottawa sees 50-75 mm of rain in 90 minutes, flooding roads and properties
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa, saying Ottawa could see up to 125 mm of rain. The Ottawa climate weather station recorded 75.9 mm of rain today.
-
Canada issues advisory against non-essential travel to Maui due to wildfires
Due to rapidly-spreading wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, Global Affairs Canada has issued an advisory against non-essential travel to the island.
-
'So tragic': Former Calgary woman caught in midst of Maui wildfires
A former Calgary woman and her husband living on Maui say the devastating wildfires have been a "nightmare" for residents and firefighters alike.
-
Buzz off! Why you may be swatting more wasps this time of year
As we head toward the end of summer, some Canadians are seeing an increase in wasps. Here's why.
World
-
Biden will ask Congress for $13B to support Ukraine, $12B for disaster fund, an AP source says
President Joe Biden on Thursday will ask Congress to provide more than $13 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, another massive infusion of cash as the Russian invasion wears on and Ukraine pushes a counteroffensive against the Kremlin's deeply entrenched forces, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
-
Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager's arraignment postponed
Donald Trump's valet, Walt Nauta, appeared before a judge on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to conspiring with the former president to obstruct the investigation into his possession of classified documents at his Florida estate.
-
Virgin Galactic's first space tourists finally soar, an Olympian and a mother-daughter duo
Virgin Galactic rocketed to the edge of space with its first tourists Thursday, a former British Olympian who bought his ticket 18 years ago and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean.
-
U.S., U.K. and Canada sanction Lebanon's former central bank governor over corruption allegations
The United States, United Kingdom, and Canada slapped sanctions Thursday on Lebanon's embattled former central bank governor and a handful of close relatives and associates over allegations of corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
-
Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest
Iran has transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest, U.S. officials said Thursday. The move comes after Tehran has spent months suggesting a prisoner swap with Washington in exchange for billions of dollars frozen in South Korea.
-
Italy investigates migrant boat disaster, with 41 feared dead. Four survivors tell a harrowing tale
Prosecutors in Sicily on Thursday investigated a capsizing that left 41 migrants missing in the Mediterranean Sea after they set out in a flimsy boat from Tunisia, the latest in a string of similar tragedies involving people who entrust themselves to smugglers to reach Italy's shores.
Politics
-
Former Conservative senator, longtime politico Hugh Segal dead at 72
Former Tory senator and longtime Progressive-Conservative political staffer Hugh Segal died Wednesday at the age of 72. Graham Fox, a managing principal at the Navigator consulting firm, confirmed the news this morning.
-
Federal government releases new draft regulations on clean electricity
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault released draft regulations Thursday that are designed to clean Canada's electricity grid in an affordable way by 2035.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
Health
-
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
-
Hospital can remove B.C. senior from life support against daughters' wishes, judge rules
A B.C. Supreme Court justice has given medical staff at a downtown Vancouver hospital permission to remove a 65-year-old man from life support, against the wishes of his two daughters.
-
Amid suspected overdose deaths in N.L., advocates call for more access to naloxone
Harm-reduction advocates say an antidote to opioid overdoses should be more widely available across Newfoundland and Labrador.
Sci-Tech
-
Zoom says it will not use audio, video or chat content to train AI without customer consent
Zoom has updated its terms of service to clarify it will not use customer data to train its AI unless a person consents.
-
Paper exams, chatbot bans: Colleges seek to 'ChatGPT-proof' assignments
Practically overnight, ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots have become the go-to source for cheating in college.
-
NYC museum's Concorde supersonic jet takes barge ride to Brooklyn for restoration
The Concorde supersonic jet that has been parked along Manhattan's west side since retiring from commercial air travel took a slow boat to Brooklyn on Wednesday for a facelift that will take several months.
Entertainment
-
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
-
Six Nations remembers Canadian music icon Robbie Robertson
Six Nations of the Grand River is remembering Canadian music icon and The Band lead guitarist and songwriter Robbie Robertson.
-
More virtual lineups expected for tickets to Taylor Swift's Toronto shows
Taylor Swift fans will have another chance today to score prized tickets to see the pop star perform in Toronto next year.
Business
-
Virgin Galactic's first space tourists finally soar, an Olympian and a mother-daughter duo
Virgin Galactic rocketed to the edge of space with its first tourists Thursday, a former British Olympian who bought his ticket 18 years ago and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean.
-
U.S., U.K. and Canada sanction Lebanon's former central bank governor over corruption allegations
The United States, United Kingdom, and Canada slapped sanctions Thursday on Lebanon's embattled former central bank governor and a handful of close relatives and associates over allegations of corruption, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
-
Air Canada ranks last in on-time performance among 10 biggest North American airlines
A new report says Air Canada ranked last in on-time performance among the 10 largest airlines in North America, as some carriers north of the border struggle to find their post-pandemic footing despite much better outcomes than the travel chaos of 2022.
Lifestyle
-
Travelling to Maui? Here’s how to navigate travel insurance
At a time when regions around the world are experiencing extreme weather events, travel insurance is one way to stay protected both medically and financially
-
They plan destination weddings for the rich and famous. Here are their secrets
Engaged actors, sports stars and tech billionaires don’t spend their evenings on Google, searching for the perfect location. They enlist the world’s top destination wedding planners.
-
Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared
A life-changing lottery ticket has officially been declared unclaimed.
Sports
-
7 arrested as authorities fear Greece may be targeted by violent soccer supporters' gangs
Police in northern Greece on Thursday detained seven Romanian men carrying knives and protective gear, amid concerns that a deadly soccer-related attack this week could attract more groups of violent supporters from around Europe.
-
As Lauren James awaits decision on possible ban at Women's World Cup, England focuses on Colombia
While Lauren James awaits a decision on whether she will be able to play again at the Women's World Cup, her England teammates are focusing on their upcoming quarterfinal against Colombia.
-
France coach sends a spoiler alert ahead of the Women's World Cup quarterfinal against Australia
Spoiler alert. Herve Renard's French lineup knows what the atmosphere and the tension is like playing a Women's World Cup quarterfinal on home soil, and is projecting that onto Australia's Matildas.
Autos
-
Unifor, Detroit Three to kick off contract talks with official handshakes
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.
-
Profit at Japan's Honda doubles on healthy global auto and motorcycle sales
Honda reported Wednesday that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favourable exchange rates.
-
Daimler Truck finance chief Jochen Goetz, credited with its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz maker, dies
Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and credited with its successful spinoff from the automotive giant that makes the Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said Sunday. He was 52.