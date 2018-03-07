Iran sentences woman to 24 months for removing headscarf
A woman bows her head during a memorial for Shaima Alawadi at a mosque Tuesday, March 27, 2012, in Lakeside, Calif.
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 1:47PM EST
TEHRAN, Iran -- A Tehran prosecutor says a woman who removed her obligatory Islamic headscarf in public in late December has been sentenced to 24 months in prison.
Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency on Wednesday quoted prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi as saying the unidentified woman took off her headscarf in Tehran's Enghelab Street to "encourage corruption through the removal of the hijab in public."
In February, police detained 29 women who removed their headscarves as part of an anti-hijab campaign known as "White Wednesdays."
The police say the campaign, advocated by Farsi-language satellite TV networks based abroad, purportedly encourages women participants to take their white headscarves off on Wednesdays.
Women showing their hair in public in Iran are usually sentenced to far shorter terms of two months or less, and fined $25.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Putin praises Trump, says U.S. political system eating itself
- Aurora, a beloved polar bear, dies at upstate New York zoo
- Doomsday Clock professor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations
- Once a rising star, Nashville ex-mayor freefalls with affair
- Woman says found tooth with blood on it while eating cashews