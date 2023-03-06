Iran's top leader says suspected poisonings 'unforgivable'

In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks after planting a tree marking National Tree Planting Day, at the courtyard of his office in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 6, 2023. Khamenei said Monday that if a series of suspected poisonings at girls' schools are proven to be deliberate the culprits should be sentenced to death for committing an "unforgivable crime." (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP) In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks after planting a tree marking National Tree Planting Day, at the courtyard of his office in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 6, 2023. Khamenei said Monday that if a series of suspected poisonings at girls' schools are proven to be deliberate the culprits should be sentenced to death for committing an "unforgivable crime." (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

