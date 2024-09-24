World

    • Iran's president tells the UN that his country wants to play a 'constructive role' in world affairs

    President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, left, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shake hands at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (Stefan Jeremiah / AP Photo) President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, left, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shake hands at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (Stefan Jeremiah / AP Photo)
    Share
    UNITED NATIONS -

    Iran’s new president signaled to world leaders Tuesday that he wants to open a “constructive” chapter in his country’s international relations — but he made clear that everyone else, including the United States, needs to do their part.

    In his first speech at the U.N. General Assembly’s annual gathering of world leaders, Masoud Pezeshkian struck a somewhat more measured tone than his predecessors often have in recent years.

    “I aim to lay a strong foundation for my country’s entry into a new era, positioning it to play an effective and constructive role in the evolving global order,” said Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon who ran as a reformer. He took office in July.

    Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, opened the door last month to renewed negotiations with the United States over his country’s rapidly advancing nuclear program, telling Iran’s civilian government there was “no harm” in engaging with its “enemy.” The United States, under former President Donald Trump, withdrew in 2018 from Iran’s deal with several Western nations to curtail its nuclear program in exchange for getting sanctions lifted.

    It remains unclear just how much room Pezeshkian will have to maneuver, particularly as tensions remain high in the wider Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war and as the U.S. prepares for a presidential election in November.

    Pezeshkian, like Iranian presidents before him, had sharp words Tuesday for Israel. He accused the nation of “atrocities,” “colonialism,” “crimes against humanity” and “desperate barbarism” as it fights Hamas in Gaza and exchanges fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran backs both militant groups.

    Israel’s heavy bombardment of Lebanon in recent days “cannot go unanswered,” he said. He added that consequences would be borne by governments he described as thwarting efforts to end the “catastrophe” in the Middle East while calling themselves champions of human rights, an apparent reference to the United States and allied Western powers.

    Washington has been attempting, with Egypt and Qatar, to get Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire deal. But it has been elusive, and now the developments in Lebanon stand to complicate the efforts further.

    Directly addressing the American people, Pezeshkian listed a number of Iranian grievances — from sanctions to the 2020 killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a Trump-era U.S. drone strike — and then urged “all states pursuing a counterproductive strategy towards Iran” to “learn from history.”

    “We have the opportunity to transcend these limitations and enter into a new era. This era will commence with the acknowledgement of Iran’s security concerns and cooperation on mutual challenges,” he said, appealing anew for sanctions relief.

    “I hope that this message from Iran is carefully heard today,” the new president concluded.

    There was no immediate response from the U.S. or Israel.

    Associated Press writer Edith M. Lederer contributed.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Debate gets testy as MPs consider confidence motion in PM Trudeau

    MPs debated the first non-confidence motion of the fall House of Commons sitting today, seeing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre push once again for a snap election. But with votes secured to keep them afloat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were quick to turn the discussion into a referendum on the Conservative alternative.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News