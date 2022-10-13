Iran president accuses U.S. of 'destabilization' amid protests
Iran's president on Thursday accused the U.S. of conducting a “failed policy of destabilization” targeting his nation, as Iranian protesters continued to call for the downfall of its rulers despite a violent and wide-ranging crackdown.
President Ebrahim Raisi has repeatedly dismissed the unrest sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in policy custody as a purported Western plot, without providing evidence. His latest remarks came after protests erupted in cities across Iran on Wednesday, with videos showing security forces apparently firing toward demonstrators.
The protests, in which girls and women of all ages have removed their mandatory headscarves, or hijabs, have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran's theocracy since the country's 2009 Green Movement. Raisi, a hard-line protege of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has likened the protesters to “flies” and sought to downplay the unrest.
“The Iranian nation has invalidated the American military option and, as they themselves have admitted, brought the policy of sanctions and maximum pressure a humiliating failure,” Raisi said Thursday to a conference in Astana, Kazakhstan.
“Now, following America's failure in militarization and sanctions, Washington and its allies have resorted to the failed policy of destabilization,” he said, according to a transcript of his remarks.
Raisi did not otherwise address the demonstrations, which took place across at least 19 cities on Wednesday.
Gathering information about the demonstrations remains difficult amid the internet restrictions and the arrests of at least 40 journalists in the country, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Iran's government insists 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was not mistreated, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beating after she was detained for violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.
It remains unclear how many people have been killed or arrested so far in the protests.
An Oslo-based group, Iran Human Rights, estimated Wednesday that at least 201 people have been killed. This includes an estimated 90 people killed by security forces in the eastern Iranian city of Zahedan amid demonstrations against a police officer accused of rape in a separate case. Iranian authorities have described the Zahedan violence as involving unnamed separatists, without providing details or evidence.
In Washington, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said America wasn't focusing on possible negotiations with Iran over its tattered nuclear deal amid the demonstrations. Those talks collapsed in the months before Amini's Sept. 16 death.
“Right now our focus...is on the remarkable bravery and courage that the Iranian people are exhibiting through their peaceful demonstrations,” Price said. “And our focus right now is on shining a spotlight on what they're doing and supporting them in the ways we can.”
Canada meanwhile announced additional sanctions against 17 individuals and three entities in response to what it said was “the Iranian regime's systematic human rights violations and ongoing actions that destabilize regional security.”
Meanwhile, an Iranian-American who had been furloughed from prison while serving a 10-year sentence on internationally criticized spying charges was put back into Tehran's Evin prison, his lawyer said. Siamak Namazi had been furloughed from prison as his 85-year-old father, Baquer Namazi, was freed and allowed to travel to Oman and on to the United Arab Emirates for medical care.
“Iran's decision to refuse to renew Siamak's furlough is devastating, but ultimately unsurprising,” lawyer Jared Genser said. “For Iran to use Baquer's departure and Siamak's temporary release to portray itself as acting in good faith, only to immediately and needlessly throw him back behind bars, is a telling display of the precarious situation of the hostages.”
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump: 'None of this is normal'
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
New details emerge about what happened inside the Ontario home where 2 officers were killed
The two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil, Ont. home Tuesday evening did not draw their firearms, the Special Investigations Unit now says.
New Brunswick's education minister, Dominic Cardy, announces resignation in scathing letter addressed to premier
New Brunswick's minister of education and early childhood education announced he is stepping down effective immediately.
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
Expect 'tight timelines' for Emergencies Act public inquiry, commissioner warns
The judge leading the public inquiry into the federal Liberal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act warned of tight timelines on Thursday as he urged everyone to work together to enlighten Canadians.
'Took a long time': Canadian navy photographer takes remarkable underwater class photo
A photographer with the Royal Canadian Navy captured a unique class photo for a diving class at CFB Esquimalt.
Hockey Canada board resigned after justice Thomas Cromwell's recommendation
A former Supreme Court justice recommended wholesale change at Hockey Canada a day before the embattled sports organization's president/CEO and board resigned on Tuesday.
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
Canada
-
New details emerge about what happened inside the Ontario home where 2 officers were killed
The two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil, Ont. home Tuesday evening did not draw their firearms, the Special Investigations Unit now says.
-
New Brunswick's education minister, Dominic Cardy, announces resignation in scathing letter addressed to premier
New Brunswick's minister of education and early childhood education announced he is stepping down effective immediately.
-
How stereotypes led to the deaths of two Indigenous men in Thunder Bay police custody: expert
A physician with expertise in Indigenous health care told a coroner's inquest Wednesday that she heard stereotypes kick in from the first 9-1-1 call that led to a man being arrested for public intoxication before he died from medical conditions in Thunder Bay police custody hours later.
-
Feds unaware of how many employees speak an Indigenous language at work
The federal government says it doesn't know how many of its employees are expected to speak an Indigenous language as part of their job.
-
Quebecer charged in 22-year-old murder after beefed-up cold case unit logs 1st arrest
A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago. A Crown prosecutor says Marc-Andre Grenon was charged in court Thursday morning in connection with the murder of Guylaine Potvin, a 19-year-old who was found dead in her apartment in Jonquiere, Que., north of Quebec City, on April 28, 2000.
-
Prominent Afghan women's rights activist denied refugee admission into Canada, upsetting sponsors
A prominent Afghan women's rights activist has had her refugee application denied by Canada, seemingly because of a bureaucratic mistake.
World
-
Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered
Former U.S. President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a 'broken disgrace' after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.
-
Rare protest against China's Xi Jinping days before Communist Party congress
A rare protest against Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his policies was swiftly ended in Beijing Thursday, just days before he is set to secure a third term in power at a key meeting of the ruling Communist Party.
-
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump: 'None of this is normal'
A defeated Donald Trump orchestrated a multi-part plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election in a 'staggering betrayal of his oath' of office resulting in the 2021 attack at the Capitol, the Jan. 6 committee declared Thursday.
-
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.
-
Iran president accuses U.S. of 'destabilization' amid protests
Iran's president on Thursday accused the U.S. of conducting a “failed policy of destabilization” targeting his nation, as Iranian protesters continued to call for the downfall of its rulers despite a violent and wide-ranging crackdown.
Politics
-
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
-
Expect 'tight timelines' for Emergencies Act public inquiry, commissioner warns
The judge leading the public inquiry into the federal Liberal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act warned of tight timelines on Thursday as he urged everyone to work together to enlighten Canadians.
-
Budget officer projects considerably slower economy, declining federal deficit
The parliamentary budget officer is projecting the economy will slow considerably in the second half of 2022 and remain weak next year as the Bank of Canada continues to raise interest rates.
Health
-
Type 1 diabetes risk increases in young people following COVID-19 infection, studies suggest
A COVID-19 infection can increase the chances of developing Type 1 diabetes, specifically when it comes to younger people, according to a new study.
-
Young children facing greater risk of catching the flu this season, experts warn
Relatively low circulation of the flu over the past two years puts young children at greater risk than usual of catching it this fall and winter, say experts who also fear fewer pandemic measures and reduced vaccination uptake will further spread.
-
Deaths of people suffering homelessness in B.C. rose by 75% in 2021
The toxic drug crisis in British Columbia was a key factor in pushing the number of deaths of homeless people up by 75 per cent in 2021 compared with the year before, the BC Coroners Service says.
Sci-Tech
-
Brain cells are capable of playing Pong: experiment
Human brain cells are capable of sentient, independent behaviour, according to a recent experiment by an Australian-led team of international researchers that showed neurons living in a petri dish were able to play a version of the video game Pong.
-
How to see the moon and Mars together on Friday
Look up to the night sky on Friday and you might see the moon has some company: Mars. CTVNews.ca speaks with a stargazing expert on how best to see the planet-moon pairing.
-
World's 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moon
The world's first space tourist wants to go back -- only this time, he's signed up for a spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk's Starship.
Entertainment
-
Netflix Canada launches ad-supported tier for $5.99 on Nov. 1
Netflix is giving Canadian viewers the option for a cheaper monthly subscription plan -- as long as they're willing to sit through commercial breaks.
-
No jail time for Cuba Gooding Jr. in forcible touching case
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April.
-
Acclaimed Mi'kmaq filmmaker Jeff Barnaby dies at 46, representatives say
Mi'kmaq filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, considered a visionary of modern Indigenous cinema, has died.
Business
-
What Ontario's new workplace electronic monitoring policy actually means for employees
New legislation requiring employers in Ontario to disclose electronic monitoring in the workplace will increase transparency but does not provide employees with any new privacy right, employment lawyers say.
-
Affordability crisis: Why young Canadians are facing a 'huge' wealth gap
Young people's salaries in Canada aren’t keeping up with the cost of living, even when employed full-time; and the ability to afford city rents and home ownership is becoming a 'pipe dream' for many, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
-
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
Lifestyle
-
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.
-
Retired Cape Breton surgeon wins Giant Pumpkin contest with 1,400-pound gourd
A retired Cape Breton surgeon has become the king of this year's annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off contest on the island, with his gourd weighing in at 1,450 pounds.
-
Fat Bear finalists face off after cheating scandal rocks voting
Two bears are facing off on Fat Bear Tuesday, just days after a cheating scandal disrupted Sunday's semi final.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada board resigned after justice Thomas Cromwell's recommendation
A former Supreme Court justice recommended wholesale change at Hockey Canada a day before the embattled sports organization's president/CEO and board resigned on Tuesday.
-
Halifax to 'go ahead' with hosting world junior hockey championship
Scandals within Hockey Canada won't prevent Halifax and Moncton from hosting the world junior hockey championship later this year, says the Halifax Regional Council.
-
Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon charged with assaulting son, police
Former NBA player Ben Gordon is facing assault charges for allegedly punching his son at a New York airport.
Autos
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.
-
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.
-
New gas vehicle registrations drop, but zero-emission vehicles rise: StatCan
Newly released quarterly figures from Statistics Canada show new registrations for gas-powered vehicles fell year-over-year but rose for diesel and hybrid cars.