Iran navy seizes Marshall Islands oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
Iran's navy seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday amid wider tensions over Tehran's nuclear program, the latest-such capture in a waterway crucial for global energy supplies.
The Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet identified the vessel as the Advantage Sweet. Satellite tracking data for the vessel from MarineTraffic.com showed it in the Gulf of Oman, just north of Oman's capital, Muscat, on Thursday afternoon. It had just come from Kuwait and listed its destination as Houston, Texas.
The Advantage Sweet issued a distress call at 1:15 p.m. while in international waters as Iran seized the vessel, the Navy said.
“Iran's actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability,” the 5th Fleet said in a statement. “Iran should immediately release the oil tanker.”
The Navy initially said Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized the vessel, but an American naval aircraft later confirmed that Iran's navy captured the ship, 5th Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins told The Associated Press.
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency said the seizure came after an “unknown ship collided with an Iranian vessel last night in the Persian Gulf, causing several Iranian crew members to go missing and get injured.” It did not identify the other ship involved in the alleged collision.
The Advantage Sweet had been in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, but its track showed no unusual behaviour as it transited through the Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of all traded oil passes. Iran has made allegations in other seizures that later fell apart as it became clear Tehran was trying to leverage the capture as a chip to negotiate with foreign nations.
Iran's “harassing activity within the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman is commensurate with an established pattern of behaviour that has seen Iran target vessels as a result of ongoing disputes,” maritime security firm Dryad Global said.
The 5th Fleet said the Iranian seizure was at least the fifth commercial vessel taken by Tehran in the last two years.
“Iran's continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy,” it added.
U.S. Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East, said in a statement that the “illegal seizure” of the tanker was “another in a continuing series of violations by Iran of the international rules-based order.”
The vessel's manager, a Turkish firm called Advantage Tankers, issued a statement acknowledging the Advantage Sweet was “being escorted by the Iranian navy to a port on the basis of an international dispute.” All the ship's 24 crew members are Indian.
“The safety and welfare of our valued crew members is our No. 1 priority,” the firm said. “Similar experiences show that crew members of vessels taken under such circumstances are in no danger.”
The ship's listed owner appeared to be a Chinese company.
Manifest information from data firm Refinitiv showed the Advantage Sweet carried Kuwaiti crude oil for American energy firm Chevron Corp. of San Ramon, California. Chevron did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Thursday's seizure by Iran was the latest in a string of hijackings and explosions to roil the region.
The incidents began after then-president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
Also, the U.S. Navy has blamed Iran for a series of limpet mine attacks on vessels that damaged tankers in 2019, as well as for a fatal drone attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker that killed two European crew members in 2021.
Tehran denies carrying out the attacks, but a wider shadow war between Iran and the West has played out in the region's volatile waters. Iranian tanker seizures have been a part of it since 2019. The last major seizure came when Iran took two Greek tankers in May and held them until November.
Meanwhile, talks over Iran's tattered nuclear deal have been stalled for a year. Since the deal's collapse, Iran runs advanced centrifuges and has a rapidly growing stockpile of enriched uranium. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency has warned Iran has enriched enough up to 60% purity - a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%. That would be sufficient for Iran to make several nuclear weapons if it chooses to do so.
Associated Press writer Robert Badendieck in Istanbul contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes Senate, to become law
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 has passed the Senate and will become law.
PSAC escalates strike action in Ottawa area on day 9
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
Lawyer says Prince Harry's words undermine phone hack case
An attorney for the publisher of The Sun tabloid used Prince Harry's own words Thursday to argue that his phone hacking lawsuit should be thrown out.
Two Canadian Armed Forces flights have left Sudan, carrying 118 evacuees
Military and foreign affairs officials said Thursday Canada expects to send additional planes to help evacuate people from Sudan in the coming days but the volatile situation on the ground is making planning difficult.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst
After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.
Canada
-
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
-
Boy, 16, arrested after Israeli flag burned outside Montreal-area school
Montreal police say they have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with Israeli flags that were ripped down and set on fire outside a Jewish elementary school in a West Island suburb.
-
PSAC escalates strike action in Ottawa area on day 9
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
-
Two Canadian Armed Forces flights have left Sudan, carrying 118 evacuees
Military and foreign affairs officials said Thursday Canada expects to send additional planes to help evacuate people from Sudan in the coming days but the volatile situation on the ground is making planning difficult.
-
Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill to reopen Friday
Wellington Street will reopen to vehicles in front of Parliament Hill on Friday, 455 days after it closed at the start of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
Rising temperatures prompt special avalanche warning for Western Canada
Backcountry users across Western Canada are being warned to expect dangerous avalanche conditions, as winter transitions to spring and temperatures dramatically rise.
World
-
Iran navy seizes Marshall Islands oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
Iran's navy seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday amid wider tensions over Tehran's nuclear program, the latest-such capture in a waterway crucial for global energy supplies.
-
Official says Maoist rebels kill 11 in central India attack
Maoist insurgents detonated an explosive device Wednesday in a forested area in central India, killing 10 police officers and the driver of their vehicle, a state government minister said.
-
Tense face-off: Philippines confronts China over sea claims
A Chinese coast guard ship blocked a Philippine patrol vessel steaming into a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, causing a frightening near-collision in the latest act of Beijing's aggression in the strategic waterway.
-
Turkiye's Erdogan appears via video link after health scare
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated a nuclear power plant via video Thursday in his first public appearance since falling ill on live TV and cancelling campaign stops, as he sought to dispel concerns about his health weeks before a crucial election.
-
102-year-old convicted Nazi camp guard dies awaiting appeal
A 102-year-old man who was convicted last year on more than 3,500 counts of accessory to murder for serving as a guard at a Nazi concentration camp during the Second World War has died, German news agency dpa reported Wednesday.
-
Dutch celebrate King's Day as confidence in monarchy diminishes
Millions of Dutch revellers took to the streets on Thursday to celebrate King's Day festivities, dressing in orange and enjoying open-air markets - even as trust in the man at the centre of the nationwide party sinks to a low ebb.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes Senate, to become law
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 has passed the Senate and will become law.
-
Foreign-interference office coming 'soon' but not yet ready to launch: Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the Liberals are not ready to launch the foreign-interference office they promised in last month's federal budget, amid ongoing scrutiny of allegations that Beijing interfered in recent federal elections.
-
Liberals fund women's rights abroad as Trudeau to raise abortion politics in New York
The Liberal government is spending more money on women's rights abroad -- an effort to showcase Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's bona fides on gender equality in a country where access to abortion seems to be slipping away.
Health
-
Ryan Reynolds' colonoscopy video wins award
Last year, Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and filmed his first colonoscopy. That video, created in partnership with colon cancer awareness campaign Lead From Behind, is now an award-winner.
-
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
An expert report released Wednesday moves people with disabilities in Nova Scotia a step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
-
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway
A research rocket launched by Sweden Space Corp (SSC) early on Monday from Esrange Space Centre in northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15 km (9.32 miles) inside neighbouring Norway.
-
Ukraine launching tech cluster to boost military capability
The Ukrainian government is launching an initiative Wednesday to streamline and promote innovation in the development of drones and other technologies that have been critical during Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole
Expanding upon the historic first images of black holes, scientists on Wednesday unveiled the first picture showing the violent events unfolding around one of these ravenous cosmic behemoths, including the launching point of a colossal jet of high-energy particles shooting outward into space.
Entertainment
-
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
-
Spotify investigates issues after reports of outage
Spotify Technology said on Thursday it was investigating some issues with its web page, following reports the audio streaming platform was down for thousands of users.
-
Danny Masterson lawyer challenges new details in rape story
An attorney for Danny Masterson challenged his former longtime girlfriend during cross-examination Wednesday on why her trial testimony alleging the actor raped her in 2001 included several new details that were missing from the accounts she gave authorities at the beginning of the investigation.
Business
-
Average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels this year: CMHC
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 because declines in prices will taper off soon and bottom out sometime this year.
-
TotalEnergies sells Canadian operations to Suncor in deal worth up to $6.1B
French company TotalEnergies says it has signed a deal to sell its Canadian operations to Suncor Energy Inc. in an agreement worth up to $6.1 billion.
-
Gap to lay off about 1,800 employees in second round of job cuts
Gap Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 1,800 jobs in a second round of layoffs, joining a set of big U.S. companies that are downsizing in earnest as high inflation eats into consumer wallets.
Lifestyle
-
Brazilian dictionary adds Pele as adjective, synonym of best
A Brazilian dictionary has added 'Pele' as an adjective to use when describing someone who is 'exceptional, incomparable, unique.'
-
Court rejects family's bid to change Russian-sounding surname
A court in Germany has rejected a married couple's request to legally change their Russian-sounding surname due to negative repercussions they said they had experienced since the start of the war in Ukraine.
-
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
Sports
-
Nearly half fail new FIFA test to get player agent license
Nearly half the candidates failed a new FIFA exam to work as a player agent in soccer, the governing body said Thursday.
-
Former Pirates great Dick Groat, a 2-sport star, dies at 92
Dick Groat, a two-sport star who went from All-American guard in basketball to a brief stint in the NBA to ultimately an All-Star shortstop and the 1960 National League MVP while playing baseball for his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates, has died. He was 92.
-
Anthony Edwards' lawyer: Assault charges baseless; chair was in way
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was cited for third degree assault by Denver police following the team's season-ending loss to the Nuggets, after he allegedly swung a folding chair and struck two women who were working at the time at Ball Arena.
Autos
-
Hamilton excited for new-look F1 sprint race in Azerbaijan
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the first of six F1 events this season with a sprint race, with a new twist. There's a second qualifying session as part of rule changes to discourage teams and drivers from playing it safe, and practice time has been cut to a single session.
-
Lyft to lay off more than 1,000 employees in cost-cut push
Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said it will lay off about 1,072 employees, or 26 per cent of its workforce, in one of the first steps by the new Chief Executive David Risher, sending its shares up by about 1 per cent on Thursday.
-
Japan's Honda outlines global strategy for electric cars
Honda is gearing up for an electrification shift in North America with two models developed with General Motors going on sale next year and a bigger EV with a new platform in 2025, a year earlier than initially announced.