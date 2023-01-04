Iran lashes out at France over new Charlie Hebdo cartoons

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks with media after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada Colindres in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 18, 2022. Iran summoned the French ambassador on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, to condemn the publication of offensive caricatures of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks with media after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada Colindres in Tehran, Iran, on Dec. 18, 2022. Iran summoned the French ambassador on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, to condemn the publication of offensive caricatures of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social