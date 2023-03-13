Iran judiciary chief: 22,000 arrested in protests pardoned

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Top moments from this year's Oscars

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cleans up, Jimmy Kimmel's witty hosting, Hugh Grant's awkward interview on the red carpet and several Canadians winning awards are the some of the best moments from this year's Oscars.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social