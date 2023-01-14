Iran hangs former defence minister official over spy claim

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Iran hangs former defence minister official over spy claim

Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social