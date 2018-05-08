Iran could 'face some problems' if U.S. pulls out of nuclear deal: president
An Iranian technician works at the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan 410 kilometres south of the capital Tehran, Iran on Feb. 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iran's president has acknowledged the country could "face some problems" ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's planned announcement on whether America will pull out of the nuclear deal.
President Hassan Rouhani made the comments at a meeting at a petroleum expo in Tehran on Tuesday.
Rouhani says: "It is possible that we will face some problems for two or three months, but we will pass through this."
