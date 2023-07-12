Iowa Republicans passed a strict abortion bill last night. A legal challenge was filed by morning
Iowa's new ban on most abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy was challenged in court on Wednesday, launching what will likely be a lengthy and emotional legal battle just hours after the Legislature approved it in a late-night vote.
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds says she'll sign the bill into law on Friday. It would take effect immediately.
The bill was passed with exclusively Republican support in a rare, one-day legislative session lasting more than 14 hours. There were vocal -- and sometimes tense -- objections from Democratic lawmakers and abortion advocates protesting at the Capitol.
The challenge, brought by the ACLU of Iowa, Planned Parenthood North Central States and the Emma Goldman Clinic, requests that a district court temporarily put the soon-to-be law on hold as the courts assess its constitutionality.
Abortion is currently legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, but that would change with the stroke of Reynolds' pen Friday. The new legislation prohibits almost all abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant.
Reynolds ordered the special session after Iowa's Supreme Court declined in June to reinstate a practically identical law that she signed in 2018. She called the new bill a vindication of her earlier efforts.
"The Iowa Supreme Court questioned whether this legislature would pass the same law they did in 2018, and today they have a clear answer," Reynolds said in a statement. "Justice for the unborn should not be delayed."
There are limited circumstances under the measure that would allow for abortion after the point in a pregnancy where cardiac activity is detected: rape, if reported to law enforcement or a health provider within 45 days; incest, if reported within 145 days; if the fetus has a fetal abnormality "incompatible with life"; or if the pregnancy is endangering the life of the pregnant woman.
Planned Parenthood North Central States has said they will refer patients to other states if they're scheduled for abortions in the next few weeks. The organization, the largest abortion provider in Iowa, will continue to provide care to patients before cardiac activity is detected.
"We are seeking to block the ban because we know that every day this law is in effect, Iowans will face life-threatening barriers to getting desperately needed medical care -- just as we have seen in other states with similar bans," Rita Bettis Austen, legal director for the ACLU of Iowa, said in a statement.
Most Republican-led states have drastically limited abortion access in the year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and handed authority on abortion law to the states. More than a dozen states have bans with limited exceptions and one state, Georgia, bans abortion after cardiac activity is detected. Several other states have similar restrictions that are on hold pending court rulings.
A district court in Iowa found the state's 2018 abortion ban unconstitutional in 2019, which at the time was based on rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court and Iowa's Supreme Court that had affirmed a woman's fundamental constitutional right to abortion.
After both bodies overturned those rulings last year, the governor sought to reinstate the 2018 law. But the state's high court deadlocked last month without ruling on the merits of an abortion ban, leaving that law permanently blocked and leaving open the question of how the courts would rule on a new one.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching women's Wimbledon match: AP source
A prisoner suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Russia's Defence Ministry says Wagner mercenaries are surrendering their weapons to the military
Mercenaries of the Wagner Group are completing the handover of their weapons to the Russian military, the Defence Ministry said Wednesday, a move that follows the private army's brief rebellion last month that challenged the Kremlin's authority.
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
Popular Prime drink that exceeds Health Canada's caffeine limits to be recalled
A caffeinated energy drink being promoted by American social media influencers is set to be recalled in Canada.
'Great treat': Henry Czerny on returning to the Mission: Impossible franchise after 25 years
When Canadian actor Henry Czerny got the call asking him to reprise the iconic role of Kittridge that he played in the original Mission: Impossible film in 1996, he thought it was a joke — but now he’s back in the seventh installation of the film franchise, complete with another high-octane train sequence to match the original.
Canada's premiers urge Ottawa to advance infrastructure to boost economic growth
Canada's premiers have ended their annual three-day conference in Winnipeg with a request that Ottawa boost economic growth and trade.
Recognition of First Nations rights a 'sticking' point in new policing law plan: AFN
A lawyer for the Assembly of First Nations says including the recognition of rights is a "sticking" point as the organization negotiates a new policing bill with Ottawa.
Operation begins to recover wreckage of Chinook helicopter from Ottawa River
The operation is underway to recover the wreckage of a CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa.
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
Canada
-
Recognition of First Nations rights a 'sticking' point in new policing law plan: AFN
A lawyer for the Assembly of First Nations says including the recognition of rights is a "sticking" point as the organization negotiates a new policing bill with Ottawa.
-
Operation begins to recover wreckage of Chinook helicopter from Ottawa River
The operation is underway to recover the wreckage of a CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa.
-
Canada's Indigenous women forcibly sterilized decades after other rich countries stopped
Decades after many other rich countries stopped forcibly sterilizing Indigenous women, numerous activists, doctors, politicians and at least five class-action lawsuits allege the practice has not ended in Canada.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Local business leaders applaud Ottawa's move to intervene in B.C. port strike
After nearly two weeks of failed negotiations, Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is intervening in the B.C. port worker's strike that's crippling the country's economy.
-
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
World
-
IMF approves much-awaited US$3 billion bailout for Pakistan, saving it from defaulting on debt
The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday approved a much-awaited US$3 billion bailout for Pakistan, the global lender said, a move that's likely to save the impoverished Islamic nation from defaulting on its debt repayments.
-
Vatican weighs in on latest 'Vatican Girl' tempest after investigations are reopened
The Vatican on Wednesday sought to tamp down the latest tempest over the 1983 disappearance of a Vatican employee's teenage daughter, after an Italian broadcaster claimed a new scoop in the investigation that the family immediately dismissed.
-
Russia's Defence Ministry says Wagner mercenaries are surrendering their weapons to the military
Mercenaries of the Wagner Group are completing the handover of their weapons to the Russian military, the Defence Ministry said Wednesday, a move that follows the private army's brief rebellion last month that challenged the Kremlin's authority.
-
Thailand's Election Commission says a reformist candidate for prime minister may have broken the law
Thailand's Election Commission said Wednesday there is evidence that the top candidate to become the next prime minister violated election law and referred his case to the Constitutional Court.
-
Police say officers kill at least 6 as Kenyans protest rising costs, and 50 children are tear-gassed
A police official said officers killed six people Wednesday during new protests in Kenya against the rising cost of living, while a health worker said more than 50 school children in the capital, Nairobi, were tear-gassed.
-
Ukraine wins G7 security pledges but its NATO membership remains elusive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed fresh pledges of weapons and ammunition to fight Russia's invasion along with longer-term security commitments from the West on Wednesday even as he expressed disappointment over the lack of a clear path for his country to join NATO as the alliance wrapped up its annual summit.
Politics
-
Canada's premiers urge Ottawa to advance infrastructure to boost economic growth
Canada's premiers have ended their annual three-day conference in Winnipeg with a request that Ottawa boost economic growth and trade.
-
Zelenskyy declares NATO summit victory for Ukraine as Canada, allies pledge more help
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders wrapped up their two-day summit Wednesday, they bid farewell to a very different version of Volodymyr Zelenskyy than the one they had met the day before.
-
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
Health
-
Canada's Indigenous women forcibly sterilized decades after other rich countries stopped
Decades after many other rich countries stopped forcibly sterilizing Indigenous women, numerous activists, doctors, politicians and at least five class-action lawsuits allege the practice has not ended in Canada.
-
Popular Prime drink that exceeds Health Canada's caffeine limits to be recalled
A caffeinated energy drink being promoted by American social media influencers is set to be recalled in Canada.
-
Here's what could happen if the Canadian government classifies 'forever chemicals' together
Forever chemicals that harm humans and don't break down in the environment are causing health concerns for people and wildlife, but a new classification system could help reduce our exposure.
Sci-Tech
-
Bill Gates says AI risks are real but nothing we can't handle
Bill Gates sounds less worried than some other executives in Silicon Valley about the risks of artificial intelligence.
-
Ancient pendants made from giant sloth bones suggest humans were in Americas earlier than thought
An unprecedented discovery made by archeologists working in Brazil is shaking up what we know about the first inhabitants of the Americas.
-
Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place
Gerry and Elizabeth Paulus love taking road trips across the United States, and soon they'll be preparing for what they call their 'ultimate road trip' - one that will take them into deep space.
Entertainment
-
Ed Sheeran fans hospitalized during Pittsburgh show
A total of 17 people were transported to the hospital with various health emergencies during an Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh on Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS said in a news release.
-
'Great treat': Henry Czerny on returning to the Mission: Impossible franchise after 25 years
When Canadian actor Henry Czerny got the call asking him to reprise the iconic role of Kittridge that he played in the original Mission: Impossible film in 1996, he thought it was a joke — but now he’s back in the seventh installation of the film franchise, complete with another high-octane train sequence to match the original.
-
'Scream' stars Campbell, Lillard, Ulrich, Kennedy added to Fan Expo Canada lineup
Fan Expo Canada is gearing up to be a scream, with horror stars Neve Campbell, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich and Jamie Kennedy booked for the four-day pop culture convention.
Business
-
Local business leaders applaud Ottawa's move to intervene in B.C. port strike
After nearly two weeks of failed negotiations, Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is intervening in the B.C. port worker's strike that's crippling the country's economy.
-
Read the text of the Bank of Canada's latest interest rate decision
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target by a quarter of a percentage point to five per cent Wednesday. Read the text of the central bank's decision.
-
From airfares to used cars to groceries, slowing US inflation eases pressure on households
After two years of painfully high prices, inflation in the United States has reached its lowest point in more than two years -- three per cent in June compared with a year earlier -- thanks in part to easing prices for gasoline, airline fares, used cars and groceries.
Lifestyle
-
3 in 5 Canadian employees experiencing more workplace stress this year, new survey finds
A new poll has found that three in five Canadian employees say their mental health has worsened over the last year due to workplace stress. More than half of workers also say employers aren’t doing enough to help.
-
'It's my heart': Hope House provides much-needed service in Inuvik
Hope House, which opened in October, was developed by Peggy Day, Susan Peffer, Veronica Kasook and William Hurst. The team was awarded $495,000 for the project by the Arctic Inspiration Prize in 2022. Since November, Rogers said Hope House has served close to 1,600 people.
-
'Anything is possible': Canadian organization granting wishes to older adults
A Canadian organization is breaking barriers to grant older adults wishes.
Sports
-
Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching women's Wimbledon match: AP source
A prisoner suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
-
Baseball players are staying mindful on the diamond with barefoot walks in the grass
The intent of barefoot walking is wide-ranging: give the feet opportunity to move without the constraints of shoes to potentially decrease pain and inflammation, lower stress and help normalize the nervous system for improved sleep and day-to-day function among other potential benefits for the heart, cortisol levels and mental health.
-
Flopping, challenge rules changed by NBA's Board of Governors
The NBA's Board of Governors approved two rule changes for the coming season Tuesday -- one to give coaches a second challenge if their first one is successful, the other being a technical foul for flopping.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.