

The Associated Press





MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — A prosecutor in the trial of an Iowa father whose infant son was found dead and maggot-infested in a baby swing last year has told a jury the child “died of diaper rash.”

Assistant Iowa Attorney General Coleman McAllister told jurors Tuesday that 4-month-old Sterling Koehn had been in the same diaper for nine to 14 days when his body was found in the swing Aug. 30, 2017, at his parents’ Alta Vista apartment.

The baby’s father, 29-year-old Zachary Paul Koehn, is charged with murder and child endangerment. The boy’s mother, Cheyanne Harris, is also charged and faces a separate trial at a later date.

McAllister said Tuesday in opening statements that the baby’s heavily soiled diaper had attracted bugs that had laid eggs, which had hatched into maggots. The resulting diaper rash led to ruptured skin, and e.Coli bacteria set in.

“He died of diaper rash. That’s right, diaper rash,” McAllister said.

A coroner’s report showed the baby died of malnutrition, dehydration and the infection.

In opening statements Tuesday, Koehn’s attorney said the baby’s death was a tragedy, but not a crime.

McAllister denied the defense’s claims, saying Koehn was an experienced parent. He noted that Koehn’s 2-year-old daughter was also in the apartment and was healthy, and that Koehn had money to buy food and baby supplies. He stated Koehn was a drug user.

Nurse and county rescue squad EMT Toni Friedrich testified Tuesday that she was the first to arrive at the apartment after Koehn called 911 to report the baby had died. Friedrich said Koehn showed no emotion when he led her to the dark, hot bedroom where the baby’s body was.

The baby’s “eyes were open, and it was a blank stare,” she said.

Friedrich said when she touched the baby’s chest, his clothing was crusty. When she moved his blanket, gnats flew up, she said.

The trial then heard from a former friend of Koehn. Jordan Clark said Wednesday that he wasn’t even aware his friend had a baby.

Clark testified that he was aware Koehn had a young daughter, because he said Koehn would often talk about her. But he said he didn’t know Koehn had an infant son, despite having visited Koehn’s Alta Vista apartment.

Clark also said that he, Koehn and the baby’s mother smoked meth, and that Koehn bought $20 to $40 worth of meth from him weekly.

Clark, who began a relationship with Harris after the baby’s death, said on the stand that Koehn called the morning of the baby’s death saying he had misplaced a black bag containing meth and a scale.

“He made the comment he needed to find it before anyone else did,” Clark said.