Iowa family likely died from water heater gas leak: Mexican official
Kevin Sharp, 41; his wife, Amy Sharp, 38, and their children Sterling, 12, and Adrianna, 7, were found dead in the condo.
The Associated Press
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 12:22PM EDT
MEXICO CITY -- A prosecutor in Mexico says a gas leak in a water heater is suspected in the death of an Iowa couple and their two children last week.
The head prosecutor of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo told local media Monday that the water heater "was leaking gas, maybe from use or lack of maintenance."
Miguel Angel Pech told the Radio Formula station that "a high level" of gas was found in the rented condo where the couple was staying.
Autopsies indicate the family died from inhaling toxic gas in the resort of Tulum, but the source hadn't been determined.
Iowa officials identified the family as Kevin Sharp, 41; his wife, Amy Sharp, 38, and their children Sterling, 12, and Adrianna, 7. They were from Creston, Iowa.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Reports: Special North Korea train arrives in Beijing under guard
- Social media reacts to doctored photo in gun control debate
- Iowa family likely died from water heater gas leak: Mexican official
- Slovak journalist likely the victim of contract killing
- Stormy Daniels' lawyer won't give evidence of alleged Trump affair