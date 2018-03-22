The invites are in the mail.

Kensington Palace says approximately 600 people have been sent formal invitations to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which is slated to take place at St. George’s Chapel on May 19 in London. Approximately 200 guests have also been invited to a private reception at Frogmore House, hosted by Harry’s father Charles, the Prince of Wales.

The Palace says the invites were posted – not sent by carrier dove or herald – earlier this week. They were made by the Royal Family’s preferred printer, Barnard & Westwood, which has been producing invitations for the Queen since 1985.

Kensington Palace tweeted a photo of the gilding process on Thursday. “Using American ink on English card, the invitations are printed in gold and black, then burnished to bring out the shine, and gilded around the edge,” the tweet said.

The edges of the invitations are bevelled and gilded, and the text is die-stamped, as are the invitations themselves.

The only image on the invitation is the Three Feather Badge of the Prince of Wales.

