Investigators say Myanmar's military is committing increasingly brazen war crimes

A building of a Buddhist monastery destroyed by what villagers said was an airstrike by the ruling military in Nyaung Kone village, June 27, 2023. (Pale Entertainment via AP) A building of a Buddhist monastery destroyed by what villagers said was an airstrike by the ruling military in Nyaung Kone village, June 27, 2023. (Pale Entertainment via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social