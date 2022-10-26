Investigators raid home of Russian celeb Ksenia Sobchak
Russian investigators on Wednesday raided the home of Ksenia Sobchak, the glamourous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin's one-time boss, in a move that has sent shockwaves through the country's political scene.
Sobchak, a 40-year-old TV star, has often been critical of Putin, but many Russian opposition figures have accused her of serving the Kremlin's agenda. In 2018, she became a liberal challenger in Russia's presidential election, finishing a distant fourth with about 1.7% of the vote in what her critics described as a Kremlin effort to add a democratic veneer to Putin's sweeping re-election.
Investigators said that the search at Sobchak's luxury home in a prestigious Moscow suburb was part of a probe into alleged wrongdoing by her media director, Kirill Sukhanov, who was arrested on charges of extortion.
Sobchak on Tuesday rejected the accusations against Sukhanov as “ravings and nonsense” and described his arrest as part of the authorities' efforts to stifle independent media.
The state Tass and RIA-Novosti news agencies said that Sobchak had fled Russia. Tass claimed she had bought tickets to Dubai and Turkey to mislead the authorities but eventually left for Belarus, from where she moved to Lithuania. The reports claimed that investigators suspected Sobchak of being involved in the extortion scheme along with her media director and alleged that a warrant was issued for her arrest.
The claims couldn't be independently confirmed. Sobchak hasn't commented on the allegations and her whereabouts were unknown.
Sobchak has extensive contacts among Russia's rich and powerful, and the search of her home topped domestic news.
Sergei Markov, a pro-Kremlin political analyst, argued that the raid has sent a signal to members of the Russian elite that all bets are off.
“If they can arrest the daughter of Putin's patron ... it means there are no untouchables,” Markov wrote in a commentary. “For some members of the elites, an arrest warrant for Sobchak is a blazing sign in the skies.”
Sobchak is the daughter of Anatoly Sobchak, a liberal mayor of St. Petersburg for whom Putin served as a deputy in the 1990s.
Sobchak has 9.4 million followers on Instagram, and her glamour, sharp wit and defiant ways have made her both loved and loathed.
She first gained fame as a fashionable socialite and reality TV star and was once dubbed the “Russian Paris Hilton,” but later sought to shed her spoiled and arrogant image.
Sobchak got involved in politics when she joined the massive protests in Moscow against Putin in 2011-12, and later reinvented herself as a serious TV journalist and opposition activist.
Sobchak has denied serving the Kremlin's agenda by running as a challenger to Putin in 2018. But opposition leader Alexei Navalny denounced her for discrediting the opposition by joining the race, saying that she was a “parody of a liberal candidate” and her involvement in the campaign helped the Kremlin cast the opposition in a negative light.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from an ISIS detention camp in Syria.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
France denies extradition for priest facing sex assault charge in Nunavut
The federal government says France has denied an extradition request for a priest accused of crimes against children in Nunavut.
Renewing your mortgage as BoC continues to hike interest rates: what to know
If your mortgage is up for renewal in the coming months, you may be beginning to panic at the prospect of paying more to finance your home as the Bank of Canada continues its interest rate hiking cycle.
'This is a federal inquiry': Doug Ford dodges questions on Emergencies Act inquiry
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Emergencies Act inquiry is a federal proceeding into the federal government's use of the act, and not a provincial issue.
Investigators raid home of Russian celeb Ksenia Sobchak
Russian investigators on Wednesday raided the home of Ksenia Sobchak, the glamourous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin's one-time boss, in a move that has sent shockwaves through the country's political scene.
Pine-Sol cleaning products recall in Canada: What you need to know
Clorox is recalling some Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaning products in Canada and the U.S., due to possible contamination with bacteria that can make people sick.
WATCH LIVE | 'Hard for me to say' whether Emergencies Act was necessary, Ottawa officer testifies
A senior Ottawa police officer says the federal Emergencies Act was helpful to clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters, but he doesn't know whether it was necessary.
Group using radar to find unmarked graves of Black loyalists at historic Annapolis Royal graveyard
Ground-penetrating radar is being used to find unmarked graves of Black loyalists in Annapolis Royal, N.S.
Canada
-
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from an ISIS detention camp in Syria.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
-
France denies extradition for priest facing sex assault charge in Nunavut
The federal government says France has denied an extradition request for a priest accused of crimes against children in Nunavut.
-
Pine-Sol cleaning products recall in Canada: What you need to know
Clorox is recalling some Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaning products in Canada and the U.S., due to possible contamination with bacteria that can make people sick.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Hard for me to say' whether Emergencies Act was necessary, Ottawa officer testifies
A senior Ottawa police officer says the federal Emergencies Act was helpful to clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters, but he doesn't know whether it was necessary.
-
B.C. park on border with Washington state reopens after lengthy pandemic closure
One of British Columbia's last remaining COVID-19 closures has finally been lifted.
World
-
Gunmen attack major Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15
Gunmen opened fire Wednesday at a major Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens, according to state-run media.
-
Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke
More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate Tuesday against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat.
-
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year, ending a trial in which he defended himself erratically and sometimes confrontationally.
-
South Africa to let Russian billionaire's superyacht dock
Cape Town port is ideally suited to host a US$500 million superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, a South African official said Wednesday, after the country announced its intention to let the vessel dock there despite a bid by the city's mayor to block its entry.
-
U.K. leader Rishi Sunak faces opposition in Parliament for 1st time
Rishi Sunak faced the opposition in Parliament for the first time as Britain's prime minister Wednesday, seeking to provide assurances that his new government would offer economic stability and continuity after his predecessor's tax plans triggered market tumult.
-
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Three men accused of supporting terrorism in the plot to kidnap Michigan's governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday in a trial that focused on paramilitary drills and fierce contempt for government ahead of the 2020 election.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Hard for me to say' whether Emergencies Act was necessary, Ottawa officer testifies
A senior Ottawa police officer says the federal Emergencies Act was helpful to clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters, but he doesn't know whether it was necessary.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
-
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit to Ottawa, Montreal
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ottawa and Montreal this week, nearly a month after hosting his Canadian counterpart.
Health
-
Pine-Sol cleaning products recall in Canada: What you need to know
Clorox is recalling some Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaning products in Canada and the U.S., due to possible contamination with bacteria that can make people sick.
-
Afraid of needles? China rolling out oral COVID-19 vaccine
The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first.
-
'It's very concerning': Cases of common childhood infection on the rise, leaving parents worried
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise in Canada, with a steady increase in positive RSV tests since early September. Several families have reached out to CTVNews.ca to share their recent experience with the virus and managing its symptoms.
Sci-Tech
-
Alphabet sees 'disappointing' ad sales during economic slowdown
Google parent Alphabet Inc's disappointing ad sales sparked worries across the digital media sector on Tuesday as advertisers cut back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown.
-
Photos of the partial solar eclipse you missed Tuesday morning
Tuesday morning, Canadians missed a partial solar eclipse as the Sun, Moon and Earth almost aligned. The next eclipse event takes place on Nov. 8, as the upcoming full moon is set to occur along with a total lunar eclipse, which will be visible to Canada.
-
Extracts of long-lost 2,100-year-old star map found behind medieval manuscript
Once believed to have been lost forever, fragments of a 2,100 year-old star map created by one of history’s most renowned astronomers were discovered by researchers.
Entertainment
-
'Scrubs' producer Eric Weinberg pleads not guilty to sexual assaults
Eric Weinberg, executive producer for the hit TV show "Scrubs," was denied bail on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to sexually assaulting five women whom prosecutors said he lured to photo shoots.
-
Double, double toil and hustle: 'WitchTok' conjures magic business boom
Witches say social media platforms such as TikTok are conjuring a boom for businesses offering magical wares, services and education.
-
An exiled actress stars in a piercing portrait of Iran
Ninety-nine lashes and a prison sentence awaited Zar Amir Ebrahimi in 2008 when she decided to flee Iran. Now Ebrahimi has dramatically resurfaced and stars in a new film.
Business
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
-
Competition Bureau raises concerns about WestJet-Sunwing deal
The federal Competition Bureau has raised significant concerns about WestJet Airlines Ltd.'s proposed acquisition of Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines, saying the deal will likely result in higher prices and decreased service for Canadians.
-
Big drops in tech giants weigh on stocks on Wall Street
Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as big drops in several heavyweight technology stocks weighed on major indexes, offsetting gains elsewhere in the market.
Lifestyle
-
'My needs matter': Tips for setting boundaries and saying 'no'
In her new book, 'The Book of Boundaries: Set the Limits That Will Set You Free,' Melissa Urban provides tips on setting boundaries, communicating them to others, and why it's the right thing to do.
-
Powerball jackpot rises to US$700M, 8th largest lottery prize
The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated US$700 million Powerball grand prize.
-
6 things Taylor Swift has taught me about living well
With the release of her latest album, 'Midnights,' Taylor Swift fans have been invited to glimpse back into the struggles and lessons she is investigating in her next phase of her life.
Sports
-
Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown leave Kanye West's Donda Sports agency
Two high profile athletes are leaving Kanye West's sports agency, Donda Sports, in the wake of the artist and businessman's repeated antisemitic statements.
-
British minister tells gay World Cup fans to 'be respectful'
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly faced criticism Wednesday after telling gay soccer fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar that they should show some 'compromise' and be 'respectful of the host nation.'
-
Klay Thompson ejected for first time in NBA career
The technical fouls were piling high in the third quarter. So was Devin Booker's point total and the Phoenix Suns' lead. By the time the whistles finally stopped, the Suns were well on their way to 134-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in a game that featured Klay Thompson's first career ejection and seven technical fouls.
Autos
-
Audi to team up with Sauber for Formula One entry in 2026
German manufacturer Audi has chosen Formula One team Sauber as its factory works team when it enters the racing series in 2026.
-
Park outside: Kia recalls SUVs again for risk of engine fire
Kia is telling owners of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires.
-
TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash
A car crash that left four teenagers dead may have been linked to a TikTok challenge called the 'Kia challenge', a police commissioner said.