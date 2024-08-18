World

    • Investigators looking for long-missing Michigan woman find human remains on husband's property

    A banner shows a photo of missing woman Dee Warner in Tipton, Mich. on May 9 2022. (Jacob Hamilton/Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP) A banner shows a photo of missing woman Dee Warner in Tipton, Mich. on May 9 2022. (Jacob Hamilton/Jackson Citizen Patriot via AP)
    Share
    FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -

    Investigators have discovered human remains during a search of property in southeastern Michigan that belongs to a man whose wife disappeared more than three years ago and is presumed dead.

    Dee Warner's family reported her missing in April of 2021. Her husband, Dale John Warner, 56, was charged in November with open murder and tampering with evidence in her disappearance. He has pleaded not guilty.

    Michigan State Police said in a statement Sunday that they recently searched Dale Warner's property in Lenawee County and found human remains.

    “The remains are currently in the process of being recovered and there will be a great deal of work and testing completed before positive identification is made," the agency said in a social media post. "The family of Dee Warner has been contacted and advised of the findings. This continues to be an ongoing investigation.”

    Family members told WTVG-TV and WTOL-TV that the remains were found Friday in a sealed, empty tank meant for anhydrous ammonia, which is used as fertilizer for crops.

    An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

    Dee Warner was 52 when she was last seen the morning of April 25, 2021, on a road in Franklin Township, about 70 miles (110 kilometres) southwest of Detroit. Since then, she has had no contact with her family or friends.

    Dale Warner remains held in the Lenawee County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 4 for a pretrial hearing.

    “We believe that a fair and objective review of the evidence — or more precisely the lack of evidence in this case — will show that Mr. Warner did not kill his wife,” his attorney, Mary Chartier, told The Associated Press when he was charged in November.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News