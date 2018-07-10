Investigation into nerve agent poisoning widens in England
A police officer guards metal fencing erected on the end of Rollestone Street, the location of the John Baker House for homeless people in Salisbury, England, Thursday, July 5, 2018. For the second time in four months, two people lie critically ill in England's Salisbury District Hospital after being exposed to a military-grade nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, British police confirmed late Wednesday. (AP / Matt Dunham)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 5:38AM EDT
LONDON - Authorities have broadened their investigation into the nerve agent poisoning of an English couple, seizing a car in a third community in southwestern England.
Police seized a car in the large town of Swindon as part of their probe into the death of 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess, who was exposed to Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent produced in the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Her partner Charlie Rowley, 45, is critically ill.
Police have said the working theory is that their exposure was linked to the earlier Novichok attack in March on ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the city of Salisbury.
Wiltshire Police tweeted Monday that the car was being “safely” removed and reminded the public that the risk of contamination with the agent was low.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Widow of Nobel Peace Prize laureate freed from house arrest in China
- U.S. judge denies request to detain immigrant families long-term
- Trump to open trip by meeting with nervous NATO leaders
- West Virginia man faked own kidnapping, police say
- Man accused of leaving baby in Montana woods to appear in court