Invasion of Gaza would lead to brutal, door-to-door fighting: expert

As the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip is pummelled by airstrikes and the Israeli military prepares for a possible ground invasion, a security and terrorism analyst is warning that any inclusion by Israel into Gaza would lead to 'brutal' door-to-door combat that may favour Hamas militants.

"Gaza is very densely populated," CTV News' International Security Expert Jeanne Meserve told CTV News Channel on Thursday. "It would mean a lot of death."

Israel has warned that nothing will be allowed into Gaza until the hostages taken captive by Hamas during a weekend attack are freed --- stopping all deliveries of food, water, fuel and electricity into the densely-packed enclave of 2.3 million people.

The war has already claimed at least 2,700 lives on both sides and Meserve warns that total will increase if a ground offensive is launched.

"It would mean Israeli soldiers would die," Meserve explained to CTV News Channel's Renee Rodgers. "It would mean Palestinian civilians would die."

GAZA'S TUNNEL SYSTEM

Although Hamas fighters are hopelessly outnumbered by the Israeli military, Meserve thinks that a ground invasion of Gaza would offer "certain advantages" to the militants, who know the territory well and have "demonstrated" they know how to use both drones for surveillance and bombing.

"This would be a very, very brutal and difficult incursion," she warned.

Militants would also be able to take advantage of an "extensive tunnel system" throughout the Gaza Strip to exploit holes in the Israeli military and launch surprise attacks, she said.

DAMAGE FROM AIRSTRIKES

Militants have fired thousands of rockets into Israel since launching surprise attacks over the weekend, and the Israeli military has responded by pulverizing parts of the Gaza Strip in an attempt to take out the senior military and governmental leadership of Hamas.

Meserve warns that the heavy destruction in Gaza could end up presenting a challenge if Israeli ground forces attempt to take control.

"There is rubble in the streets that would make the passage of Israeli troops and armaments more difficult."

Click the video at the top of this article for the full interview and additional coverage.