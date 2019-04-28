Internet goes ape for double-gorilla selfie
In this image taken on Thursday April 18, 2019, Mathieu Shamavu, a ranger and caretaker at the Senkwekwe Center for Orphaned Mountain Gorillas poses for a photo with female orphaned gorillas Ndakazi and Ndeze at the the Senkwekwe Center for Orphaned Mountain Gorillas in Virunga National Park, eastern Congo. (Mathieu Shamavu/Virunga National Park via AP)
Published Sunday, April 28, 2019 2:00PM EDT
A man’s selfie with two upright gorillas is taking the internet by storm.
The picture from the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been shared and retweeted nearly 10,000 times since it was first posted last Monday.
According to park officials, the picture features two park caretakers along with orphaned female gorillas Ndakazi and Ndeze, who have lived in a sanctuary at Virunga since they were infants.
“Those gorilla gals are always acting cheeky so this was the perfect shot of their true personalities,” the park said on its Facebook page.
One of the caretakers, Mathieu Shamavu, told The Guardian that he took the picture after noticing the two apes mimicking his movements while he was checking his phone.
While gorillas often move about on four limbs, they are capable of walking on two for short periods of time, according to the Facebook post.
Ndakazi and Ndeze are mountain gorillas. World Wildlife Fund estimates suggest that there are about 1,000 mountain gorillas in the world, more than half of which live in the Virunga Mountains. Mountain gorillas can stand up to 5’6” and weigh as much as 440 pounds.
Twitter users also had some fun with the unusual photo, reacting to it by expressing awe and cracking jokes.