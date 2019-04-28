A man’s selfie with two upright gorillas is taking the internet by storm.

The picture from the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been shared and retweeted nearly 10,000 times since it was first posted last Monday.

According to park officials, the picture features two park caretakers along with orphaned female gorillas Ndakazi and Ndeze, who have lived in a sanctuary at Virunga since they were infants.

“Those gorilla gals are always acting cheeky so this was the perfect shot of their true personalities,” the park said on its Facebook page.

One of the caretakers, Mathieu Shamavu, told The Guardian that he took the picture after noticing the two apes mimicking his movements while he was checking his phone.

While gorillas often move about on four limbs, they are capable of walking on two for short periods of time, according to the Facebook post.

Ndakazi and Ndeze are mountain gorillas. World Wildlife Fund estimates suggest that there are about 1,000 mountain gorillas in the world, more than half of which live in the Virunga Mountains. Mountain gorillas can stand up to 5’6” and weigh as much as 440 pounds.

Twitter users also had some fun with the unusual photo, reacting to it by expressing awe and cracking jokes.

Thank heaven for these workers who want to protect and care for the endangered wildlife. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — shannon (@p211shann) April 22, 2019

@EmilyKoopman they got the whole selfie pose thing on point. Much better than mine �� They so cute �������� — Bec Solo (@solo_bec) April 25, 2019

Felt cute, might delete later ������ pic.twitter.com/oYVTgqnvjB — Ella �� (@cheshire_eIla) April 23, 2019