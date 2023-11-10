Internet collapses in war-torn Yemen over 'maintenance' involving undersea line
Internet access across the war-torn nation of Yemen collapsed Friday and stayed down for hours, with officials later blaming unannounced "maintenance work" for the outage.
The interruption began early Friday and halted all traffic at YemenNet, the country's main provider for about 10 million users which is now controlled by Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthis.
Both NetBlocks, a group tracking internet outages, and the internet services company CloudFlare reported the outage. The two did not offer a cause for the outage.
"Data shows that the issue has impacted connectivity at a national level as well," CloudFlare said.
By late Friday, service had been fully restored.
In a statement to the Houthi-controlled SABA state news agency, Yemen's Public Telecom Corp. blamed the outage on maintenance.
"Internet service will return after the completion of the maintenance work," the statement quoted an unidentified official as saying.
The undersea FALCON cable carries the internet into Yemen through the Hodeida port along the Red Sea for TeleYemen. The FALCON cable has another landing in Yemen's far eastern port of Ghaydah as well, but the majority of Yemen's population lives in its west along the Red Sea.
GCX, the company that operates the cable, later issued a statement also saying that "scheduled maintenance took place" involving the line.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
About a dozen children with cancer, blood disorders taken out of Gaza for treatment: WHO
The World Health Organization says it and other partners have helped bring about a dozen children with cancer and blood disorders out of the Gaza Strip and into Egypt and Jordan for treatment.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
At SpaceX, worker injuries soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars
Since the death of an employee in June 2014, which hasn’t been previously reported, Elon Musk’s rocket company has disregarded worker-safety regulations and standard practices at its inherently dangerous rocket and satellite facilities nationwide, with workers paying a heavy price, a Reuters investigation found.
Ivermectin warnings, a new COVID-19 antiviral, a changing threshold for care: These are the WHO's updated treatment guidelines
The World Health Organization has updated its guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, including categories of hospitalization risk to help doctors tailor treatment, and recommendations surrounding a new antiviral designed specifically to tackle the disease.
Live updates: 'Far too many' Palestinians have died, Blinken says, as thousands flee fighting in Gaza
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in New Delhi Friday that "far too many" Palestinians have died and more needs to be done to save lives and get aid where it's most needed. He said the U.S. "appreciates" Israel's steps to minimize civilian casualties but that's not enough.
102-year-old veteran remembers facing his own mortality: 'It's going to happen, and I just hope it happens quick'
The time around Remembrance Day is tough for Second World War veterans like Hank Jackson, who turns 103 in January.
Man, boy killed in shooting outside southeast Edmonton gas station
A 41-year-old man and his 11-year-old son were killed at an Edmonton shopping complex on Thursday in an apparent shooting that police are calling a "targeted incident."
Several hurt following northeast Calgary shooting, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating a shooting and a car crash in the northeast that has sent several people to hospital.
Canada
-
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
-
Several hurt following northeast Calgary shooting, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating a shooting and a car crash in the northeast that has sent several people to hospital.
-
Alberta CPP-exit panel argues with callers, tries to persuade naysayers at town hall
The panel hearing from Albertans on quitting the Canada Pension Plan argued with callers and tried to persuade naysayers in its third telephone town hall session Thursday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Names of Edmonton father, son homicide victims confirmed by sources
The victims of a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday are 41 year-old Harp Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, sources tell CTV News Edmonton.
-
Tuberculosis case identified on University of Victoria campus
The University of Victoria is warning students, faculty and staff after an active case of tuberculosis was discovered on cam
-
11 taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C., home
Eleven people were taken to hospital after a bus transporting high school students crashed into a home in Burnaby, B.C., Thursday morning, according to officials.
World
-
Internet collapses in war-torn Yemen over 'maintenance' involving undersea line
Internet access across the war-torn nation of Yemen collapsed Friday and stayed down for hours, with officials later blaming unannounced "maintenance work" for the outage.
-
China denies accusations of forced assimilation and curbs on religious freedom in Tibet
A government official from China's Tibetan region on Friday rejected allegations of forced assimilation and curbs on religious freedom, while stressing that Tibetan Buddhism should adapt to the Chinese context.
-
Biden and Xi will meet Wednesday for talks on trade, Taiwan and managing fraught U.S.-China relations
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Wednesday in California for talks on trade, Taiwan and managing fraught U.S.-Chinese relations in the first engagement between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies in nearly a year, Biden administration officials said.
-
Feeling crowded yet? The U.S. Census Bureau estimates the world's population has passed 8 billion
The human species has topped eight billion, with longer lifespans offsetting fewer births, but world population growth continues a long-term trend of slowing down, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday.
-
Palestinian evacuees say thousands of people sheltering at Shifa hospital have fled after strikes
The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says the Palestinian death toll in the war has surpassed 11,000 people. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, primarily in the initial Hamas attack, and 41 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ground offensive began.
-
About a dozen children with cancer, blood disorders taken out of Gaza for treatment: WHO
The World Health Organization says it and other partners have helped bring about a dozen children with cancer and blood disorders out of the Gaza Strip and into Egypt and Jordan for treatment.
Politics
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING More than 260 Canadians, permanent residents, and families cleared for Gaza exit
Some 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their family members had their names added to the list of foreign passport holders allowed to exit the Gaza Strip today.
-
'Absolutely not': Ex-official accused of leaking secrets says he didn't betray RCMP
A former RCMP intelligence official accused of leaking secrets has told a jury he didn't commit a crime or betray the national police force. Cameron Jay Ortis testified in Ontario Superior Court that he had the authority to do what he did in the name of fighting threats to the security of Canada.
-
Sign confidentiality agreements for more details: Holland to provincial dental groups
Health Canada will consult with provincial dental associations that have complained of being left in the dark about the new federal dental-care plan - but only if they sign a confidentiality agreement.
Health
-
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
-
Ivermectin warnings, a new COVID-19 antiviral, a changing threshold for care: These are the WHO's updated treatment guidelines
The World Health Organization has updated its guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, including categories of hospitalization risk to help doctors tailor treatment, and recommendations surrounding a new antiviral designed specifically to tackle the disease.
-
Tuberculosis case identified on University of Victoria campus
The University of Victoria is warning students, faculty and staff after an active case of tuberculosis was discovered on cam
Sci-Tech
-
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labelling political ads that use AI-generated imagery
Facebook and Instagram will require political ads running on their platforms to disclose if they were created using artificial intelligence, their parent company announced on Wednesday.
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
Entertainment
-
The 2024 Grammy Award nominations are about to arrive. Here's what to know
Buckle up, music lovers! The nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards will arrive Friday.
-
'My touring family are safe': Shania Twain releases statement following crew bus crash
Shania Twain says her touring family is safe following a bus rollover in Saskatchewan that involved members of her stage crew.
-
Jury awards US$1.2 million to Robert De Niro's former assistant in gender discrimination lawsuit
A jury has ordered Robert De Niro's company to pay more than $1.2 million to his former personal assistant after finding his production company engaged in gender discrimination and retaliation.
Business
-
Canadians should plan for higher rates in the long run: Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers is warning interest rates might not return to the low levels people were used to before COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Wynn joins Caesars and MGM in reaching tentative deal to avoid a strike by Las Vegas hotel workers
The Culinary Workers Union has secured tentative labour deals with MGM Resorts, Caesars and Wynn Resorts, narrowly averting a sweeping strike at 18 hotel-casinos along the Las Vegas Strip.
-
Stark UN report on devastation to Palestinian economy shows GDP fell 4 per cent after a month of war
A UN report paints a stark picture of the devastation of the collapse of the Palestinian economy after a month of war and Israel's near-total siege of Gaza. The gross domestic product shrank 4 per cent in the West Bank and Gaza in the war's first month, sending over 400,000 people into poverty.
Lifestyle
-
'Something that's very memorable': Calgary woman creates customized bereavement bears
Nothing can fill the hole left by the death of a loved one, but one Calgary woman is stitching together something especially personal to help sew some memories into that void.
-
These historic art prints, created to boost morale during WWII, were once worth only $5
During the Second World War, Canada's greatest contemporary artists created paintings that became prints, which were then sent to army bases overseas. Winnipeg's Mayberry Fine Art is showcasing a sample of that work.
-
Toe-to-toe beds and free cocktails: Inside Banff's redesigned Voyager Inn
A mainstay of Banff is preparing to reopen after undergoing a $30 million makeover.
Sports
-
Palestinian soccer team prepares for World Cup qualifying games against a backdrop of war
Makram Daboub may be struggling to prepare his Palestinian team for the start of 2026 World Cup qualification but he takes some comfort, for now at least, that his players stuck in Gaza are safe.
-
LeBron James' rise to global basketball star to be displayed in museum in hometown of Akron, Ohio
LeBron James' path from basketball prodigy to NBA scoring champion is being memorialized where it began. LeBron James' Home Court, a museum dedicated to James and his many milestones, will open in Akron on Nov. 25.
-
Kurz remains undefeated at Canadian Mixed Curling Championship
Kyle Kurz and his team from the Fort Rouge Curling Club in Winnipeg are the only unbeaten rink remaining after four days and 11 draws of action at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship.
Autos
-
More Canadians are buying EVs, but is there enough infrastructure to support the industry?
Electric vehicle sales in Canada has been increasing over the last several years but charging infrastructure and repair shops are adapting slower.
-
Car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
-
General Motors' autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
General Motors' Cruise autonomous vehicle unit is recalling all 950 of its cars to update software after it dragged a pedestrian to the side of a San Francisco street in early October.