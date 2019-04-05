International court prosecutors says U.S. has revoked her visa
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 4, 2018 image, chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda waits for alleged jihadist leader Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud to enter the court room at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 5:38AM EDT
THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says her U.S. visa has been revoked, in the first evidence of a crackdown on the global tribunal by the Trump administration.
Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's office said in a written statement Friday that U.S authorities revoked her entry visa.
The statement added that the move shouldn't have an impact on Bensouda's travel to the U.S. for meetings, including regular briefings at the UN Security Council.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last month that Washington would revoke or deny visas to ICC staff seeking to investigate alleged war crimes and abuses committed by U.S. forces in Afghanistan or elsewhere.