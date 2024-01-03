World

    • International Court of Justice slates hearings in Gaza genocide case for Jan. 11-12

    The logo of the International Court of Justice, left, and that of the U.N., right in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) The logo of the International Court of Justice, left, and that of the U.N., right in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
    PARIS -

    The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold public hearings in proceedings launched by South Africa against Israel over the Gaza war on Jan. 11 and 12, it said on Wednesday.

    South Africa had asked the ICJ on Friday for an urgent order declaring that Israel was in breach of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention in its crackdown against Hamas.

    Israel had said it would appear before the court to contest the accusations.

    The court usually takes one or two weeks to issue a decision on emergency measures after the hearings. The court's rulings are final but it has no authority to enforce them.

