International conference to combat terror financing held in Paris
A man places flowers at the monument after a ceremony for victims of terrorism in Paris, France, on Sept.19, 2016. (Michel Euler / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 3:47AM EDT
PARIS - Ministers from more than 70 countries are discussing ways to combat financing for the Islamic State group and Al-Qaida at an international conference in Paris.
The initiative was launched by French President Emmanuel Macron to co-ordinate efforts to reduce the terror threat in the long term. A string of attacks have killed 245 people in France since January 2015 and dozens of others have been thwarted.
The French organizers noted that IS military defeats on the ground don't prevent the group from pursuing its terrorist activities, along with Al Qaeda -- especially in unstable regions of Afghanistan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Yemen, Egypt and sub-Saharan Africa.
Thursday's meeting gathers ministers of justice, finance, foreign affairs and the interior from Western countries, the Arab world and other nations as well as representatives of 18 international organizations.
