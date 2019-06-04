Instead of stealing ATM, blowtorch-toting bandits accidentally seal it shut
Police in Okaloosa County, Fla., say two burglars who used a blowtorch in an attempt to steal an ATM instead sealed it shut.
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 4:59PM EDT
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. -- Authorities say two Florida burglars thought they were clever when they used a blowtorch to break into an ATM machine, but they never hit the jackpot.
Instead, the burning heat actually welded the ATM's hinges shut.
Okaloosa County Sheriff's officials say video surveillance shows two male suspects entering the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Friday. One was armed with a crowbar and appeared to serve as the lookout while the other took the blowtorch to the ATM.
Instead of cutting the ATM with the blowtorch, authorities say the would-be thief welded the metal parts shut and the pair left with nothing.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Kentucky man accused of beating infant, causing 27 fractures
- Ukraine cops arrested over drunken shooting of 5-year-old boy
- Trump eases up, makes nice with May before she steps down
- Instead of stealing ATM, blowtorch-toting bandits accidentally seal it shut
- Trump administration halts cruises to Cuba under new rules