An alleged burglar got a dose of instant karma when his getaway truck was stolen during a robbery.

William Kelley reported his red 1992 Chevy pickup stolen to Kennewick Police Department in Washington at around 6 a.m. on Sunday August 25.

He had left his keys on the seat and an opportunist thief on a pushbike saw them, threw his bike in the flatbed back of the truck and fled with Kelley chasing on foot.

At the time of the vehicle theft police were unaware of what Kelley was up to.

“Video was obtained of the incident and a new fact was discovered,” Kennewick PD wrote in a Facebook post.

“Kelley was at the location because he was stealing items from a business across the street.

“Kelley was booked into the jail in the a.m hours on a warrant and subsequently a new charge of burglary was added.”

The vehicle has not been located and Kennewick police have appealed for help to find it and the car thief.