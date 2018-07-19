Inquest opens into British woman poisoned by nerve agent
Police officers on duty in Salisbury, England, as the investigation into the death of Dawn Sturgess, who died after being exposed to nerve agent novichok, continues, Tuesday July 10, 2018. (Rod Minchin/PA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 7:54AM EDT
LONDON - A coroner has opened an inquest into the poisoning death of a British woman who was exposed to the nerve agent Novichok.
Senior coroner David Ridley opened the inquest Thursday, but said the cause of Dawn Sturgess' death won't be given until further tests are completed. He adjourned the proceedings until January.
Sturgess, 44, and partner Charlie Rowley, 45, were sickened on June 30 in southwestern England near where a Russian ex-spy and his daughter were poisoned with Novichok in March. Sturgess died July 8. Rowley and the Skripals survived.
Responding to a report from Britain's Press Association that police have identified “several Russians” as suspects in the March attack, the Russian ambassador to Lo Alexander Yakovenko, said: “We work after all with official data, not with press reports.”
