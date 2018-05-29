Inmate writes judge who sentenced him to announce new song
NEW YORK -- A man serving an eight-year prison term had something to say to the judge who sentenced him -- check out my new song!
The Daily News reports John Star wrote to Judge I. Leo Glasser in a letter filed last week to tell him about a music single, "African Girl."
Star, who is serving an eight-year sentence in Pennsylvania after admitting in 2015 to conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, recorded the song a few years ago over the phone.
A music producer told the Daily News he got the recording from a friend and built a song around it.
Glasser is a federal judge in Brooklyn.
When asked by the Daily News if he would listen to the song, he said, "I might," and declined further comment.
