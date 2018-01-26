Inmate arrested breaking back in prison with booze, food
This Wednesday, Jan, 24, 2018, photo provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Beaumont, Texas, shows home-cooked treats taken from federal inmate Joshua Hansen, after he escaped from a federal prison. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 26, 2018 4:07PM EST
BEAUMONT, Texas -- An Texas inmate who had escaped has been arrested trying to break back in the prison with bottles of alcohol, tobacco and home-cooked food.
The Jefferson County sheriff's office says 25-year-old Joshua Hansen of Dallas has been charged with escape and possession of marijuana. He was originally imprisoned on a narcotics conviction.
Deputies spotted Hansen Wednesday as he ran onto private land near the prison in Beaumont and grabbed a duffel bag containing three bottles of brandy, some whisky, tobacco and "a large amount of home-cooked food." They arrested him as he ran back toward the prison.
Nearby rancher Michael Latta told KFDM-TV that he has for years contended with low-level offenders who flee the facility only to later return.