Influencer has a close encounter with a bear after climbing into a den

Serbian influencer Stefan Jankovic got dangerously close to a bear living in Bosnia and Herzegovia's Gornja Paklencia after entering a den.

Video posted on Instagram on Sept. 13 shows Jankovic inside the den and flipping his camera around to show the bear, which approached the den and curiously took a few sniffs at Jankovic’s head before stepping inside and walking out.

Jankovic posted the video with a caption saying "On the edge of life" – although other videos linked to his account also show him with bears.

According to Serbian media, there are two rescued bears living in the area and they can regularly be seen with a keeper.