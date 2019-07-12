Indonesian who recorded boss's harrassment call gets reprieve from jail
The case against Baiq Nuril Maknun goes back to 2012, when she recorded the principal of the school where she worked discussing graphic sexual details about an affair he was having with another colleague. (AFP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 3:42AM EDT
JAKARTA, Indonesia -- A woman facing six month in prison in Indonesia for recording her boss's sexual harassment is expected to receive a presidential amnesty after an outcry over the sentence.
Attorney-General Muhammad Prasetyo said Friday he suspended enforcement of the sentence and a 500 million rupiah ($35,000) fine that was recently upheld by the Supreme Court.
Prasetyo says he was listening to the "growing feeling for justice."
Baiq Nuril Maknun's ordeal began in 2014 when as a temporary teacher at school on Lombok she began receiving telephone calls from its headmaster describing his sexual relationship with another woman.
Maknun recorded one of the calls and was later prosecuted for violating an electronic communications law.
President Joko Widodo says he will make a decision on amnesty as soon as he receives the case.
